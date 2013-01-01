« previous next »
Liverpool 2 vs Sheffield 1 Berge 13' p Bobby 41' Jota 64'

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:35:27 PM
VAR will draw lines to check if someones sleeve is millimetres offside, but wont check if a foul outside the area is a penalty?

I dont get it. VAR has so much potential. But its flawed because the people in charge just dont know how to use it.

I dont celebrate goals anymore, because Im always wondering what could have gone wrong in the build up. Its more relief that the goal has stood. Thats not how it should be.

I said this after the Everton result.

It seems mad to me that were letting Rashfords goal at OT stand as the foul on Origi isnt clear and obvious yet were forensically analysing offsides to the nth degree, theres just no consistency with it. I think most of us would let the goal that Rashford scored go if offsides are also being let go if it isnt a clearly incorrect decision (I use the Rashford goal as its a good example of the inconsistency, rather than the Pickford one which is just blatant incompetence.)

Im pretty stunned that Robbo handball wasnt given to be honestz
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:32:22 PM
Jurgen admitted that our midfield was poor in the first half and we had too many forwards looking for the ball.

Even in the 2nd half, there were times when we looked sparse in midfield.

The formation change doesn't suit the personnel at the moment. We were overrun. It'll be happy days when Thiago is back.
Midfield didnt look right 1st half especially. Reminded me a bit like the villa game. We looked short a player at times in there
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:40:27 PM
VAR is fine. Its the people using it.

And there is the problem, right there. People think it can be fixed. It's fundamentally incompatible with football. Refs are always going to get it wrong, whether they're on the pitch, or in a little room with a load of monitors.

I'd happily suffer any injustice dished out by an on field ref than put up with another minute of this shite dished out by faceless idiots.
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Today at 10:43:35 PM
And there is the problem, right there. People think it can be fixed. It's fundamentally incompatible with football. Refs are always going to get it wrong, whether they're on the pitch, or in a little room with a load of monitors.

I'd happily suffer any injustice dished out by an on field ref than put up with another minute of this shite.

The problem is the people controlling VAR dont want to over rule their mates
Not all wins can be 90 minutes of wonderful football and tonight proved that, especially in the first half. Good win, character shone through even with var's best attempts to prevent it happening.
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 10:42:28 PM
Midfield didnt look right 1st half especially. Reminded me a bit like the villa game. We looked short a player at times in there
Cause we were.  ;D
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Today at 10:35:42 PM
This  :'(

They replaced a system of human error with a system of 3 humans making errors. That's all VAR is, 3 refs instead of one. At least in the past you knew where you stood - ''this ref is shite, that one's ok'' etc. Now it's just layers upon layers of confusion. The game has always been imperfect and that's what makes it beautiful.....so please let's go back to it being imperfect at the lowest level of complexity, i.e. one ref

I used to have to go to Stockley Park for business meetings and a pretty soulless place it is. The thought that there"s a bunch of numpties sitting in some computer filled bunker there, making remote decisions affecting the outcomes of the game we all love, makes me more sad than angry.
Mixed bag. Relieved to get the win. Encouraging performance from Gomez. Hendo, Mane, Salah and Robbo ever dependable. Another good game from Fab filling in.
There is something very sinister going on with VAR this season. We're not the only team to suffer mind you, but this is becoming very suspect now. No doubt about it, it wasn't a foul. And then to add insult to injury it wasn't even in the box.

I have no answers really, but VAR (or the operators of it) are up to something and I don't quite know what. It cannot just be sheer incompetence, it is too bad to be true.

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:44:34 PM
The problem is the people controlling VAR dont want to over rule their mates

The problem is the simple fact that we can't celebrate a fucking goal these days.
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Today at 10:43:35 PM
And there is the problem, right there. People think it can be fixed. It's fundamentally incompatible with football. Refs are always going to get it wrong, whether they're on the pitch, or in a little room with a load of monitors.

I'd happily suffer any injustice dished out by an on field ref than put up with another minute of this shite dished out by faceless idiots.

You are completely correct. Technology and the users of technology are not mutually exclusive. they are as the Taoists would say 'mutually arising'.
First time ever I have been as interested in Foodbanks donations as much as LFC score! Great effort everyone. Anyone who paid to watch, please put your money in too. Lets get this way over £100k. Enjoyed the game from a dodgy stream and good win.
Sander Berge is some player btw. Strong, technically excellent, and surprisingly nimble for someone so big.
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Today at 10:43:35 PM
And there is the problem, right there. People think it can be fixed. It's fundamentally incompatible with football. Refs are always going to get it wrong, whether they're on the pitch, or in a little room with a load of monitors.

I'd happily suffer any injustice dished out by an on field ref than put up with another minute of this shite.

No, it isn't, the problem is that the pgmol clearly sees it as a criticism of the officials rather than more properly as it being part of the officiating team and while they are intent on sabotaging it then it is never going to improve matters.

That's nice, seems like a stupid attitude to have that you'd accept inept officials rather than hoping for an improved system, just because they are using it badly currently.
VAR joke again. Not sure how long this can continue. It should be good for football, dickheads are messing it up
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:47:55 PM
No, it isn't, the problem is that the pgmol clearly sees it as a criticism of the officials rather than more properly as it being part of the officiating team and while they are intent on sabotaging it then it is never going to improve matters.

That's nice, seems like a stupid attitude to have that you'd accept inept officials rather than hoping for an improved system, just because they are using it badly currently.

It's not about the correct decision at all costs though. It's runining the joy of football. Look at the ref - he's given it - quick glance at the lino and he's not got his flag up - everybody goes mental. This waiting around shite is bollocks. As I said, I'd suffer the injustices just to have the game back.
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Today at 10:43:35 PM
I'd happily suffer any injustice dished out by an on field ref than put up with another minute of this shite dished out by faceless idiots.
Completely agree. Its absolutely shite.
I really don't think we ever play well when we play Salah as the striker and Firmino with a deeper starting position, I feel like Firmino is a brilliant false 9 where his starting position is up top and then drops deeper allowing the space in behind but he's not suited to another position, btw I am huge Firmino fan and chuffed he scored tonight but its just something I've noticed when Klopps tried this before.

Worried by our lack of aerial power, shithouses lack Burnley will be rubbing their hands, I think we need matip back asap.

Thats the negatives out of the way, tonight was all about the 3 points with city, chelsea and utd losing, we have that wonderfiul habit / mentality of coming from behind and winning those games we dont play well in.

Trent was somewhere near back to his best tonight some brilliant cross field balls and crosses, Henderson was excellent and mane and salah are playing at a very high level which is massive for us, as is the return of allison. 

matip and thiago to return soon with the return of a fabinho henderson thiago midfield will have us looking much more solid and controlled, that was a big 3 points tonight after another huge kick in the bollocks from var.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:47:55 PM
No, it isn't, the problem is that the pgmol clearly sees it as a criticism of the officials rather than more properly as it being part of the officiating team and while they are intent on sabotaging it then it is never going to improve matters.

That's nice, seems like a stupid attitude to have that you'd accept inept officials rather than hoping for an improved system, just because they are using it badly currently.

I'd rather go back to having 1 inept official rather than 3, too many cooks/camel is a horse designed by committee and all that.

Get rid of VAR and focus on improving the quality of referees, start off by paying them as high as the average PL wage, so over time it will raise the bar. Trouble we have now is the only people who end up becoming refs are milk monitors and hall monitors - look at them all
Didnt celebrate once watching tonight

Didnt know if bobby was ahead of ball then didnt know if Jota was off. Then of course their penalty which is a joke

Its Pretty tragic at this point
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:29:43 PM
Then do you want to blame Fabinho for not winning headers that then spurred almost ever Sheffield chance??  At some point we need to admit that our CB's job sans VvD is to win headers and between Fabinho/Gomez we were really bad at that today.  Maybe it improves but that's never been Gomez's game and is going to hold him back ultimately in my opinion.

I get what you're saying, but any team without its first and second choice CB's is going to struggle. And our 4th choice who has been thrust in there is actually not a defender at all. Hopefully Matip can come back in time for West Ham.
Showed 'True Grit' in second half...how leagues are won.
Quote from: Bill Shepherd on Today at 10:51:42 PM
It's not about the correct decision at all costs though. It's runining the joy of football. Look at the ref - he's given it - quick glance at the lino and he's not got his flag up - everybody goes mental. This waiting around shite is bollocks. As I said, I'd suffer the injustices just to have the game back.

It should be about getting more decisions correct though and as far as ruining the joy, you must have a short memory if you don't remember any of the many times where a ref or linesman has fucked us over or do those not ruin the joy as they happen quicker even if equally incorrect?  ::)
Imagine if Inzaghi played in the era of VAR.  ;D
I pray that the Blades go back to the Championship and bring Burnley with them. Fucking rugby teams, every challenge is either feet first or a bull shark barge.
I cant get over the VAR nonsense. Its starting to sicken me. That so called penalty tonight just takes it to a new level. Its not even a fucking foul, let alone inside the box.

Virgils injury last week and the way it was refereed literally switched me off on some level. Like literally on a what the fuck is going on? level. Technology is supposed to enhance the officiating, but incredibly theyre colluding to make it put everyone off football.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:59:21 PM
I pray that the Blades go back to the Championship and bring Burnley with them. Fucking rugby teams, every challenge is either feet first or a bull shark barge.

I quite like watching Sheffield United play to be fair. They're a bit toothless up front (which hopefully Brewster will fix) but some of their build-up play and interchanges in midfield are quite pleasing on the eye. And Chris Wilder doesn't strike me as a complete twat, which is a bonus.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:57:40 PM
It should be about getting more decisions correct though and as far as ruining the joy, you must have a short memory if you don't remember any of the many times where a ref or linesman has fucked us over or do those not ruin the joy as they happen quicker even if equally incorrect?  ::)

Oh, I remember alright. And they always will get it wrong a percentage of the time. Do I want a game that's spontaneous or one that's a few percentage points more accurate?
