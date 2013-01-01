I was just looking back (for no reason whatsoever) at 1986/87. Well, I recalled a Christmas win at Sheff Weds the day after a home defeat by united so that's what started me thinking and I remember at the time how I felt. Anyway, looking at the results from then on (aside from a 3.0 FA Cup pummeling at Luton - plastic pitch shit, Mike Newell hattrick I think) we went on a pretty decent run. The wheels came off at Spurs then we crashed at home v Wimbledon a week later (late March). But anyway, we lost the league by 9 points and if not for a 4 match losing run late in the season surely we'd have been right there.
Anyway, what's yours? Your 'we should have won that?' I imagine there's loads so I have just started with one. 1986/87. I went to a few games too.