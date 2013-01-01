« previous next »
One that got away...

Online Barrow Shaun

One that got away...
« on: Today at 01:25:25 PM »
I was just looking back (for no reason whatsoever) at 1986/87. Well, I recalled a Christmas win at Sheff Weds the day after a home defeat by united so that's what started me thinking and I remember at the time how I felt. Anyway, looking at the results from then on (aside from a 3.0 FA Cup pummeling at Luton - plastic pitch shit, Mike Newell hattrick I think) we went on a pretty decent run. The wheels came off at Spurs then we crashed at home v Wimbledon a week later (late March). But anyway, we lost the league by 9 points and if not for a 4 match losing run late in the season surely we'd have been right there.

Anyway, what's yours? Your 'we should have won that?' I imagine there's loads so I have just started with one. 1986/87. I went to a few games too.
Online Knight

Re: One that got away...
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:27:14 PM »
08/09. The 4-4 against Arsenal and Macheda turning from a donkey into a world class striker for 20 min were brutal moments.
Offline Zlen

Re: One that got away...
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:39:46 PM »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:27:14 PM
08/09. The 4-4 against Arsenal and Macheda turning from a donkey into a world class striker for 20 min were brutal moments.
I mostly remember Howard Webbs performance at Old Trafford when Spurs were 2-0 up at half time. Now that was a masterclass.
Online Craig67

Re: One that got away...
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:48:45 PM »
Remember that 86-87 season..... went down to Arsenal mid week and we won 1-0 with a great performance, followed up by going to Oxford away that weekend and winning 3-2 (I think). I remember there was a conga on the train home, convinced we were going to win the league again. As you say, fell away after that.

1989 is an obvious one I suppose.

Too young to go, but losing the 1978 League cup final when it felt like we battered Forrest.

I suppose, thinking about it, almost every game we didn't win  :)
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: One that got away...
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:54:57 PM »
96/97 stands out for me. It wasnt a great United side but they had the experience of getting it done. We started the season well, we went to Old Trafford top in October, lost but stayed top. We were top at Christmas. We played good football, a few frustrating home draws and always a bit of fragility but we were right up there.

Not quite sure quite where it went wrong but we had a great win at Arsenal around Easter (the Fowler penalty incident). We were pretty much neck and neck with United who them lost at home to Derby on Grand National day. Wed have gone top with a win at home to Coventry the next day but lost it late on to a James howler. Hed had one against Forest previously. We still had United at home where a win would have brought us right back in the mix and James three another couple of howlers in there.

They won the League on I think 77 points. We mathematically lost it when we lost at Wimbledon with 2 games to go but still managed to go from 2nd to 4th in the final day, missing out on Champions League qualification.

We never really recovered from that, 97/98 we were well off the pace. For me we were the best side in the country for most of that season yet crashed out of the title race with a bit of a whimper.

Feels easier to type all that knowing we are finally Champions again!
