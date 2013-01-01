96/97 stands out for me. It wasnt a great United side but they had the experience of getting it done. We started the season well, we went to Old Trafford top in October, lost but stayed top. We were top at Christmas. We played good football, a few frustrating home draws and always a bit of fragility but we were right up there.



Not quite sure quite where it went wrong but we had a great win at Arsenal around Easter (the Fowler penalty incident). We were pretty much neck and neck with United who them lost at home to Derby on Grand National day. Wed have gone top with a win at home to Coventry the next day but lost it late on to a James howler. Hed had one against Forest previously. We still had United at home where a win would have brought us right back in the mix and James three another couple of howlers in there.



They won the League on I think 77 points. We mathematically lost it when we lost at Wimbledon with 2 games to go but still managed to go from 2nd to 4th in the final day, missing out on Champions League qualification.



We never really recovered from that, 97/98 we were well off the pace. For me we were the best side in the country for most of that season yet crashed out of the title race with a bit of a whimper.



Feels easier to type all that knowing we are finally Champions again!