Maybe they'd approve more if he blew it on booze, gambling and hookers like some football players used to back in the day. Or if he stashed it in offshore tax free accounts like the wealthy bankers, politicians and members of the royal family that they regularly report on.
I'm guessing that most premier league players have financial advisers who I'm sure would recommend investing in property as it's a pretty safe investment. Unsurprising that they pick on the one who has caused a lot of reputational damage to the government recently.
They're basically not used to having somebody with money taking them to task on not looking after those who can't look after themselves.
It should be none of his business, keep his nose out of politics and turn a blind eye to those in need.
I'm all in favour of charitable work, helping the needy and improving lives but it should be to back up government projects, not instead of.
A few weeks ago a client, who is an accountant, said the country, financially, can't afford another lockdown.
I said no it can't when it expects the poorest to pay for it but it absolutely can if the wealthy paid too. She just shrugged.