Has anyone seen the MP defending Ben Bradley, who implied that a school he knows has kids living in a brothel and a crack den.

He goes on having a go at Rayner for being out of touch with her constituency, before telling everyone how in his constituency people swap food parcels for drugs.

Now Im a senior type of person, and may not be up on modern times, but even at the height of the bog roll and pasta shortage, I never heard of drug seizures worth 50,000 tins of Tesco value beans.

They really are trying too hard to defend their scummy beliefs.

Bradley is now whinging because the school in question had a go at him for saying their parents run crack dens and brothels. He is accusing them of not being apolitical. He was the c*nt who dragged the school into this to back up his bullshit.