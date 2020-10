He's doing an amazing job to be fair, Shame he plays for those c*nts but that aside he's really taking the government to task and it's being done very cleverly too. His line to MPs about howcan you deny a child a hot meal was outstanding. The fact that they then voted to do just that, shows most Tories up for the shower of shit that they are. I say most because 5 did vote for the Labour amendment



Keep it up Marcus lad