A wee write up:Seaman - the soon-to-be top keeper of the 90s. Had to wait for old man Shilton to fuck off to get his deserved recognition, but once he did he was unmatched.Stevens - A very good right back for the entire decade, despite his poor career choices.Sanchis and Blind - two very good defenders who won everything there is to win at club levelMaldini - a two time European Cup winner before the end of the decade, starting both finals.Popescu/Dunga - My shield, two of the premiere defensive midfielders of their day. And yes, Popescu was a defensive midfielder before you wiki virigins get all roiled up.Platini - The greatest attacking midfielder of the decade, bar none.Romario - 1000 goals: say no moreVoller - the greatest German striker everPruzzo - Serie A top scorer in three of his nine active years (ahead of the likes of Mancini, Tardelli, Cabrini, Rumenigge and Maradona), only the Reds stopped him from European glory. In this formation he's my target man, smacking around these soft defenses and leaving tasty knock downs for Romario and Rudi.