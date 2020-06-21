I did too, cracking player. Always found him inredible underrated by our supporters for some reason.



I think we've just been spoilt over the years for so many great players in midfield that a few are bound to get a bit forgotten. I always rue the fact that that late 80s team never got the chance to play in Europe. I'm fairly sure we'd be on 7 by now had they done so. That would have also better cemented those players in everyone's minds. A player like Beardsley gets so little love outside of Liverpool circles, but he really was another level in those days. Barnes is really the only one who gets properly talked about from that team.