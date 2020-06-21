« previous next »
80's Draft Thread

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #280 on: Today at 01:33:10 PM
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 01:30:09 PM
Sent Nick a PM!


                         GK


Amoros      CB      Passarella       LB

                 Giusti    DM

  Donadoni   Laudrup     Hagi

                      CF


He PM'd me with his Goikoetxea pick saying he's going to be out but I don't have another pick from him. I'll wait, I have no idea who I'm picking anyway.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #281 on: Today at 02:35:47 PM
Sorry. Was playing FootGolf!
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #282 on: Today at 02:58:40 PM
Another excellent tash
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #283 on: Today at 03:07:02 PM
I'm trying to fulfill the 80's tash quota early.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #284 on: Today at 03:50:39 PM
Robson has already gone, hasn't he?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #285 on: Today at 03:51:11 PM
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 03:50:39 PM
Robson has already gone, hasn't he?

Yes
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #286 on: Today at 03:56:19 PM
My mind doesnt even acknowledge when Gerry has posted when its past his bedtime
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #287 on: Today at 04:08:56 PM
Have we checked to make sure all these players actually exist? Starting to feel like FM regens
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #288 on: Today at 04:15:17 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 04:08:56 PM
Have we checked to make sure all these players actually exist? Starting to feel like FM regens

We're not all philistines like you, Claus. Some of us watched football before it was invented in 1992.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #289 on: Today at 04:23:03 PM
Hold up, did Nick pick someone other than Waddle and then change it?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #290 on: Today at 04:28:20 PM
Nah it was always Waddle, he just took a while finding a photo of him at peak mullet
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #291 on: Today at 05:09:59 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:15:17 PM
We're not all philistines like you, Claus. Some of us watched football before it was invented in 1992.

Manfred Kaltz is an anagram of Frank Zed Malt, lead singer of the 90s punk band Fugazi. You're not fooling anyone.

Didn't Samie win a match without a goalkeeper too? Philistine? Moi?
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #292 on: Today at 05:10:59 PM
That was AWWYC you ignoramus.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #293 on: Today at 05:14:26 PM
Maybe too early for McMahon, but midfielders who can actually defend slightly (and are cool enough for Claus) are extremely scarce in this draft.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #294 on: Today at 05:19:36 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:14:26 PM
Maybe too early for McMahon, but midfielders who can actually defend slightly (and are cool enough for Claus) are extremely scarce in this draft.

Was going to pick him, you beat me to it [and I seem to be only one picking him in drafts  ;D ]
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #295 on: Today at 05:23:48 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:19:36 PM
Was going to pick him, you beat me to it [and I seem to be only one picking him in drafts  ;D ]

Phew!

He's one of my favourite Liverpool players ever for this moment alone -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Km_LiiUMmxI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Km_LiiUMmxI</a>
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #296 on: Today at 05:25:05 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:14:26 PM
Maybe too early for McMahon, but midfielders who can actually defend slightly (and are cool enough for Claus) are extremely scarce in this draft.

It's about time he had a drafting cap.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #297 on: Today at 05:26:05 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:23:48 PM
Phew!

He's one of my favourite Liverpool players ever for this moment alone -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Km_LiiUMmxI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Km_LiiUMmxI</a>

Klopp would have loved him  :D
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #298 on: Today at 05:28:12 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:10:59 PM
That was AWWYC you ignoramus.

Wait aren't you him?
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 PM
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 PM
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #299 on: Today at 05:29:29 PM
Can't say I've ever done Parkour in Papua New Guinea.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #300 on: Today at 05:30:26 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:19:36 PM
Was going to pick him, you beat me to it [and I seem to be only one picking him in drafts  ;D ]
I did too, cracking player. Always found him inredible underrated by our supporters for some reason.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #301 on: Today at 05:30:53 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 05:23:48 PM
Phew!

He's one of my favourite Liverpool players ever for this moment alone -

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Km_LiiUMmxI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Km_LiiUMmxI</a>

Can I bore you all for a moment? I was at this game, aged 9.

My man Beardsley scored a glorious solo goal in the same game.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #302 on: Today at 05:37:02 PM
3.38 here for Beardsley

https://youtu.be/dDfPnkB7HrY
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #303 on: Today at 05:42:20 PM
Did he manage to hold his little dick on his shorts on this one? If not, I'm not watching that... or am I?
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #304 on: Today at 05:42:22 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 05:30:26 PM
I did too, cracking player. Always found him inredible underrated by our supporters for some reason.

I think we've just been spoilt over the years for so many great players in midfield that a few are bound to get a bit forgotten. I always rue the fact that that late 80s team never got the chance to play in Europe. I'm fairly sure we'd be on 7 by now had they done so. That would have also better cemented those players in everyone's minds. A player like Beardsley gets so little love outside of Liverpool circles, but he really was another level in those days. Barnes is really the only one who gets properly talked about from that team.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #305 on: Today at 05:47:54 PM
My grandad and dad say Late 80's team would've won another European Cup for us with the only challengers being the great AC Milan team of late 80/early 90's period.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #306 on: Today at 06:00:38 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:47:54 PM
My grandad and dad say Late 80's team would've won another European Cup for us with the only challengers being the great AC Milan team of late 80/early 90's period.

Yeah, cant say for certain wed have won more as in 87/88 we wouldnt have been in it and then you had the great Dutch era Milan side to compete against. But us against them would have been epic.
Re: 80's Draft Thread
Reply #307 on: Today at 06:12:26 PM
Lads, Im pretty sure we all know Everton would have won five European Cups
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
