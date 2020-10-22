Donnarumma
Kimmich - Upamecano - Skriniar - Andy Robbo
Naby Lad - Neves
Hazard
Dybala - Kane - Mbappe
Subs: Lafont, Kimpembe, Mukiele, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Odegaard, Coman
With some promising players in the youth team as well: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Ruiz Atil and more.
Definitely the strongest team I've had since taking over at PSV, really looking foward to seeing what sort of damage we can cause in Div.1 next season! Could still do with a top CM if anyone's open to trading one (or a RB, in which case I'd move Kimmich into midfield).
Really great to see so many new managers joining (or rejoining), this gameworld is bumping at the moment! Props to Liam for all the work he's put into this over the past few weeks. Still think the new managers could/should get one more draft pick, unless we have someone lined up as City manager?