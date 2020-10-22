« previous next »
Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc

Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
October 22, 2020, 09:09:56 PM
Welcome to RAWK's headquarters for Soccer Manager Worlds. This here thread is to help introduce this FM clone of a game to anyone not familiar with it or who may have been put off by the word SOCCER! Hey, remember Sensible Soccer? Soccer isn't such a dirty word.



For those who have never played, it's basically a FREE and simplified online multiplayer version of Football Manager with a database of real life players (and all the wonderkids). Two matches a week, tactics to tweak, books to balance, transfers, scouting, and player swapsies! Here's a taster of what to expect -









If anyone is interested in having a go then just say hello in here or drop me a PM. There are currently 3 RAWK game worlds ongoing. Each with their own specific rules and flavours.

1. Lawnmos - Game World ID 158698

2. Sleeping Giants - Game World ID 349832

3. The American Dream - Game World ID 412024

Any questions, ask away...
Last Edit: October 22, 2020, 09:23:18 PM by Betty Blue
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
Reply #1 on: October 23, 2020, 01:25:27 PM
Correction, there are 4 RAWK worlds. There is a Bundesliga one that I started a while a go.


ID #409252
Re: Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
Reply #2 on: October 23, 2020, 05:23:39 PM
Teams & Managers



1. Lawnmos - Game World ID 158698



              AC Milan - Card Cheat                                                                  Atlético Madrid - Liam                                                                        Barcelona - Lawnmo 

                    


                       Bayern Munich - Max                                                                      Borussia Dortmund - Neil                                                                  Juventus - Kesey

                                                                  


                  Liverpool - The G in Gerrard                                                                   SSC Napoli - Ilias                                                                 Paris Saint-Germain - Betty

                                                           


                                  PSV - KingLuis                                                              Real Madrid - Poetry in Motion                                               Shakhtar Donetsk - Defacto

                                         


                         Valencia - ShatnersBassoon

             



VACANCIES

Last Edit: October 24, 2020, 02:39:00 PM by Betty Blue
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
Reply #3 on: October 24, 2020, 11:09:49 AM
Loving these updates, Betty!

Would suggest merging all the chat into here so that anyone else who might be interested in joining can take a look at the opening post(s) and get a better idea of what the game is about.

I'll delete this post if you're planning on doing similar updates for the teams & managers in the other gameworlds by the way, so that all your posts are together at the start of the thread.
Re: Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
Reply #4 on: October 24, 2020, 02:27:07 PM
Close on my username but good idea on the thread 😉
Re: Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
Reply #5 on: October 24, 2020, 02:38:24 PM
Loving these updates, Betty!

Would suggest merging all the chat into here so that anyone else who might be interested in joining can take a look at the opening post(s) and get a better idea of what the game is about.

I'll delete this post if you're planning on doing similar updates for the teams & managers in the other gameworlds by the way, so that all your posts are together at the start of the thread.

Cheers mate! Definitely more of these updates to come over the next few days. I'll do a manager overview for each GW (which then I can keep permanently updated) and I was just thinking a rollcall for every winner league winner in RAWK GWs history would be a great archive.

Maybe good to clean up these posts in future, but for now it's fine. Nice for me to know people are watching  :) 

Not trying to usurp the other SM thread as that has it's own 250 page history! But yeah, I think it could be good to bring some discussion in here in future. I'll be using it for all my American Dream updates and CC and Liam are welcome to contribute as well.

Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 24, 2020, 02:27:07 PM
Close on my username but good idea on the thread 😉

Ooops will edit that for you  :)  No idea why I always had it the other way round in my head.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
Reply #6 on: October 25, 2020, 08:01:59 PM
Teams & Managers




2. Sleeping Giants - Game World ID 349832


                          Deportivo - Neil                                                                  Dukla Praha - Card Cheat                                                                    Dynamo Dresden - KingLuis 

                   


                       Independiente - Ilias                                                                      Leeds United - Betty                                                                       Parma - Lawnmowerman

                                                  


                          Penarol - Alex                                                                           Red Star - Defacto                                                                 Vélez Sársfield - Claus

                                                  

VACANCIES

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
Reply #7 on: October 25, 2020, 08:38:17 PM
Great Thread Betty

Re: Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
Reply #8 on: October 27, 2020, 07:08:32 PM
Teams & Managers




3. The American Dream - Game World ID 412024


                  America de Cali - H Mann                                                                     Boca Juniors - Defacto                                                                           Botafogo - KingLuis 

                                                  


                          Colo Colo - Betty                                                                               Newells Old Boys - Neil                                                           San Jose Earthquakes - Lawnmo 

                                                  


                 The Strongest - Card Cheat                                                                        Tigres - Liam                                                                  Vancouver Whitecaps - ShatnersBassoon

                                                  

VACANCIES

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
Reply #9 on: October 29, 2020, 12:32:27 PM
Liverpool have player's like Isco available now.
Re: Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
Reply #10 on: Today at 01:00:08 PM



Donnarumma
Kimmich - Upamecano - Skriniar - Andy Robbo
Naby Lad - Neves
Hazard
Dybala - Kane - Mbappe

Subs: Lafont, Kimpembe, Mukiele, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Odegaard, Coman

With some promising players in the youth team as well: Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Ruiz Atil and more.

Definitely the strongest team I've had since taking over at PSV, really looking foward to seeing what sort of damage we can cause in Div.1 next season! Could still do with a top CM if anyone's open to trading one (or a RB, in which case I'd move Kimmich into midfield).

Really great to see so many new managers joining (or rejoining), this gameworld is bumping at the moment! Props to Liam for all the work he's put into this over the past few weeks. Still think the new managers could/should get one more draft pick, unless we have someone lined up as City manager?
