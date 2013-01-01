« previous next »
Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc

Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
« on: Yesterday at 09:09:56 PM »
Welcome to RAWK's headquarters for Soccer Manager Worlds. This here thread is to help introduce this FM clone of a game to anyone not familiar with it or who may have been put off by the word SOCCER! Hey, remember Sensible Soccer? Soccer isn't such a dirty word.



For those who have never played, it's basically a FREE and simplified online multiplayer version of Football Manager with a database of real life players (and all the wonderkids). Two matches a week, tactics to tweak, books to balance, transfers, scouting, and player swapsies! Here's a taster of what to expect -









If anyone is interested in having a go then just say hello in here or drop me a PM. There are currently 3 RAWK game worlds ongoing. Each with their own specific rules and flavours.

1. Lawnmos - Game World ID 158698

2. Sleeping Giants - Game World ID 349832

3. The American Dream - Game World ID 412024

Any questions, ask away...
Re: Introduction to Soccer Manager Worlds - discussion, sign-ups etc
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:25:27 PM »
Correction, there are 4 RAWK worlds. There is a Bundesliga one that I started a while a go.


ID #409252
