Welcome to RAWK's headquarters for Soccer Manager Worlds . This here thread is to help introduce this FM clone of a game to anyone not familiar with it or who may have been put off by the word SOCCER! Hey, remember Sensible Soccer? Soccer isn't such a dirty word.For those who have never played, it's basically a FREE and simplified online multiplayer version of Football Manager with a database of real life players (and all the wonderkids). Two matches a week, tactics to tweak, books to balance, transfers, scouting, and player swapsies! Here's a taster of what to expect -If anyone is interested in having a go then just say hello in here or drop me a PM. There are currently 3 RAWK game worlds ongoing. Each with their own specific rules and flavours.1.- Game World ID2.- Game World ID3. The- Game World IDAny questions, ask away...