Welcome to RAWK's headquarters for Soccer Manager Worlds
. This here thread is to help introduce this FM clone of a game to anyone not familiar with it or who may have been put off by the word SOCCER! Hey, remember Sensible Soccer? Soccer isn't such a dirty word.
For those who have never played, it's basically a FREE and simplified online multiplayer version of Football Manager with a database of real life players (and all the wonderkids). Two matches a week, tactics to tweak, books to balance, transfers, scouting, and player swapsies! Here's a taster of what to expect -
If anyone is interested in having a go then just say hello in here or drop me a PM. There are currently 3 RAWK game worlds ongoing. Each with their own specific rules and flavours.
1. Lawnmos
- Game World ID 158698
2. Sleeping Giants
- Game World ID 349832
3. The American Dream
- Game World ID 412024
Any questions, ask away...