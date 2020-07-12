« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October  (Read 26537 times)

Offline OOS

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 09:11:29 PM »
Defensive masterclass from Rodgers tonight. Deserved win.

Arsenal are crap.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 09:13:32 PM »
North Bank still chirpy about how good Arteta is?

Who knows to be fair, could be a kind of Houllier in 99/00 scenario with a few poor results, building from the back and all that. They are clearly set up to do ok in the cups. Must be hard work watching them week in week out though.
Offline Medellin

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 09:14:42 PM »
Arteta got out Artettered!
Offline Zizou

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 09:16:56 PM »
Leicester are just a better side.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 09:24:46 PM »
What a terrible weekend of games.  Barring Leeds on Friday and us yesterday most of these teams and games have been bad.  Good luck making a hype video for ManU-Arsenal for next weekend off of these highlights...
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 09:28:33 PM »
Arteta is just George Graham in disguise isn't he? Without the winning.  ;D
Online Brain Potter

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 09:31:14 PM »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 08:31:18 PM
We get 85 points we win this league

82 would have won it last year I think. I get your point. I dont think you need 90 odd points this year. Lots of teams dropping lots of points
Online Ghost Town

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 09:33:26 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:28:33 PM
Arteta is just George Graham in disguise isn't he? Without the winning.  ;D
And the bungs?  8)
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 09:42:00 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:28:33 PM
Arteta is just George Graham in disguise isn't he? Without the winning.  ;D

So who are John Jensen and Pal Lydersen?
Online sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 09:42:21 PM »
Pepe is one of the worst signings in PL history.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 09:44:52 PM »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:10:35 PM
Leicester are just a one man team.

yeah, but what a player to be a one man team with  :D

Vardy is just something else, fantastic footballer.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 09:59:09 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:42:21 PM
Pepe is one of the worst signings in PL history.

70 m bargain!

Up there with some of the Manc and BS duffers, that's for sure.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 10:50:59 PM »
Credit to Brendan Rodgers, he's now beaten two "big six" sides away from home and gotten his tactics absolutely spot on in both games. Tonight was a smash and grab but it worked like a charm.
Online kloppagetime

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 02:11:37 AM »
This season in a nutshell Leicester lose at home to Aston Villa and West Ham but win away from home against Man City and Arsenal  ;D
Offline him_15

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 03:29:45 AM »
Pepe looks like a 7m players instead of 70m.
Offline Something Worse

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 03:31:25 AM »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 03:29:45 AM
Pepe looks like a 7m players instead of 70m.

Robbo was an 8m player so I think you're being very generous there haha
Offline Skeeve

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 03:46:39 AM »
Would have been interesting to see how well he would have done if he'd moved for 30 something to a club where he could have been eased into the side, rather than his high pricetag ensuring he had to be rushed into an underperforming side.
Offline redan

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 10:43:59 AM »
I know hes only played 3 games (only 1 conceded) but Fofana looks a real player. 19 years of age, playing in a new league and he looks class,

Leicesters recruitment for a club of their size is fantastic
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 01:41:20 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:24:46 PM
Good luck making a hype video for ManU-Arsenal for next weekend off of these highlights...

The hype video on Sky for that is just Ferguson's United sides v Wenger's Arsenal sides.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 04:07:53 PM »
Don't hold much hope of Burnley getting anything later. Can see this being the season they finally get flushed.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 04:59:00 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 04:07:53 PM
Don't hold much hope of Burnley getting anything later. Can see this being the season they finally get flushed.

Most of Spurs good attacks have been quick counters from Kane to Son and if it's one thing Burnley don't let you do its attack them quickly into space.  Spurs may and probably should win but I doubt it will be a rout.
Online Golyo

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 05:47:55 PM »
Maupay is shit, volume 47.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 05:55:09 PM »
Should have scored there Brighton, Lallana setting up a really good chance.
Online Golyo

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 05:57:36 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:55:09 PM
Should have scored there Brighton, Lallana setting up a really good chance.
Maupay again. I have a soft spot for Brighton, but they could really do with a better striker than Maupay.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 05:59:42 PM »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 05:57:36 PM
Maupay again. I have a soft spot for Brighton, but they could really do with a better striker than Maupay.
Hmm, wasn't that many weeks ago that Maupay was being lauded as almost Firmino-lite by some.

I've got no idea as I've never watched them play except games against us and I doubt I'd recognise him if he wore a namebadge.
Online Lone Star Red

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 06:02:06 PM »
Think the base is there for Maupay. If he can improve his finishing, he'd be a good PL striker IMO. It lets him down a lot though.

 Tenacious, gets in good positions, decent at getting other players involved.
Online Golyo

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 06:06:57 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:02:06 PM
Think the base is there for Maupay. If he can improve his finishing, he'd be a good PL striker IMO. It lets him down a lot though.

 Tenacious, gets in good positions, decent at getting other players involved.
I don't say that he doesn't have positive attributes. His work rate is excellent. His positional awareness and finishing are pretty poor for a PL striker, I think.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 06:10:31 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:02:06 PM
Think the base is there for Maupay. If he can improve his finishing, he'd be a good PL striker IMO. It lets him down a lot though.

 Tenacious, gets in good positions, decent at getting other players involved.

Small sample size and all but he's 11th in non-penalty xG so far in the league at .5 per 90.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 06:10:57 PM »
And now Brighton get their just reward.
Online Dim Glas

« Reply #1389 on: Today at 06:11:06 PM »
Messy own goal, but deserved lead for brighton.
