people like big dick nick.
We get 85 points we win this league
Arteta is just George Graham in disguise isn't he? Without the winning.
Leicester are just a one man team.
Pepe is one of the worst signings in PL history.
Pepe looks like a 7m players instead of 70m.
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Good luck making a hype video for ManU-Arsenal for next weekend off of these highlights...
Don't hold much hope of Burnley getting anything later. Can see this being the season they finally get flushed.
Should have scored there Brighton, Lallana setting up a really good chance.
Maupay again. I have a soft spot for Brighton, but they could really do with a better striker than Maupay.
Think the base is there for Maupay. If he can improve his finishing, he'd be a good PL striker IMO. It lets him down a lot though. Tenacious, gets in good positions, decent at getting other players involved.
