Haha, it was more that we never seemed to really push for it in the first half. Obviously we still scored a boat load though as were dead good, but not because we really turned it on that often, like we could do, but never really needed to



Wheres it isnt as full throttle as it used to be, I still think we went for it a lot early in games, which resulted to plenty of early goals. And of course, if needed, there was that ability to go for it later in games too.This Wolves team though is something else, its the same pattern in pretty much every game. 45 mins of absolute caution, then they try and play early 2nd half and hope one of their very talented attackers/midfielders can get on the board, and bring on Traore if that doesnt workThey are just so predicatable most of these games.