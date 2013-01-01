« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1240 on: Today at 04:49:17 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:24:28 PM
Him and Dyer up in arms about it. Sometimes you wonder if they actually played the game at all if they think that is acceptable.

Weren't the pair of them sick notes though?

So maybe they missed some if the more aggressive games.
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1241 on: Today at 04:50:16 PM
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 03:57:17 PM
So, this weekend

Everton lost
Villa lost
Chelsea drew
Man City drew
United drew

The top 4 consist of Everton, Liverpool, Villa and Leeds.

Been a pretty goood weekend I reckon

It's the 1980's all over again!
Henry Kissinger

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1242 on: Today at 04:51:04 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:53:50 PM
They're not real, the c*nt drew them himself with wax crayons, then ate them, maybe shoved a couple up his nose arse

I think that's what you meant to say ...
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1243 on: Today at 04:53:15 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:49:17 PM
Weren't the pair of them sick notes though?

So maybe they missed some if the more aggressive games.

I seem to recall Redknapp pouncing around in a white suit once, as for Dyer who knows? Probably injured again.
Morgana

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1244 on: Today at 04:53:33 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 04:50:16 PM
It's the 1980's all over again!
I'm so happy Leeds are in the league. They've already taken points off City and you just know they'll give everybody else a good game. We don't have to worry about this newcomer rolling over or pulling their pants down for the "Big" teams. Plus, Leeds is bigger than all of them.
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1245 on: Today at 04:55:54 PM
Not surprising as its Newcastle vs Wolves but man this game is bad so far.
Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1246 on: Today at 04:56:49 PM
Yeah, not exactly a thrill ride so far.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1247 on: Today at 04:58:33 PM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:55:54 PM
Not surprising as its Newcastle vs Wolves but man this game is bad so far.

You'd expect a bit more from Wolves.

I'm going to cut the veg and put the roasties on.
aw1991

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1248 on: Today at 04:59:35 PM
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 04:32:55 PM
They are blaming us ;D

Carlo Ancelotti on Lucas Digne's red card: "The red card was a joke, it was not intentional, for sure it was not violent. Maybe all this talk all week against Pickford, against Richarlison, affected the decision and if so it's not right, it's not fair. We will appeal, for sure."
Once Everton touch you...
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1249 on: Today at 05:00:27 PM
Wolves bore me.

Mind, they are alway so cautious under Nuno, every first half is like this.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1250 on: Today at 05:04:07 PM
Absolutely nothing of note happened in this game so far.
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1251 on: Today at 05:09:48 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:00:27 PM
Wolves bore me.

Mind, they are alway so cautious under Nuno, every first half is like this.

There was a stat the other day which says they only start to play in the second half. The first half is all about staying in the game, as you say its pretty cautious considering the players they have.
zero zero

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1252 on: Today at 05:12:04 PM
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 04:36:45 PM
My current most hated phrase, "the game's gone", people trot it out constantly. What does it actually mean anyway?
I believe it means that Redknapp's resignation in disgust from Sky is imminent.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1253 on: Today at 05:12:06 PM
Last week they said that sides at the top get the big decisions going for them.

This week they learnt the harsh lesson that sides at the top are there to be shot at and everyone wants to beat them. Theyre not used to that and didnt handle it too well today.
Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1254 on: Today at 05:17:02 PM
Dreadful stuff.
Medellin

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1255 on: Today at 05:17:15 PM
Zimagic

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1256 on: Today at 05:17:39 PM
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 04:32:55 PM
They are blaming us ;D

Carlo Ancelotti on Lucas Digne's red card: "The red card was a joke, it was not intentional, for sure it was not violent. Maybe all this talk all week against Pickford, against Richarlison, affected the decision and if so it's not right, it's not fair. We will appeal, for sure."

He's going full Everton!!

Run, Carlo, before it's too late!!
markthescouser

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1257 on: Today at 05:18:13 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:09:48 PM
There was a stat the other day which says they only start to play in the second half. The first half is all about staying in the game, as you say its pretty cautious considering the players they have.
Tbf, I could see a bit of that in ourselves last season. No idea if the stats back it up, but always felt like we never really wanted to get out of 2nd gear until the 2nd half. Then wed go one up and start cruising again.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1258 on: Today at 05:20:54 PM
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 05:17:39 PM
He's going full Everton!!
It's like the last scene from Invasion of the Body Snatchers.
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1259 on: Today at 05:24:53 PM
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 05:18:13 PM
Tbf, I could see a bit of that in ourselves last season. No idea if the stats back it up, but always felt like we never really wanted to get out of 2nd gear until the 2nd half. Then wed go one up and start cruising again.

if there ever is a team Liverpool are not comparable to, its this dull Wolves team  ;D  They are so cautious, they never score in the first half. Pretty sure Liveprool scored more 1st half goals than 2nd half goals last season. And a lot of early goals too.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1260 on: Today at 05:28:35 PM
Is it just me who doesn't see the fuss over Saint-Maximin?

I mean he seems fine, a bit wasteful, but there's some pundits/analysts who put him as one of the most exciting footballers in the league, akin to a young Mane
Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1261 on: Today at 05:30:47 PM
Sky trying to hype up United v Arsenal like its still a big deal.
Slippers

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1262 on: Today at 05:32:27 PM
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:30:47 PM
Sky trying to hype up United v Arsenal like its still a big deal.

I'll be rearranging my fridge magnets that day.
markthescouser

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1263 on: Today at 05:36:36 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:24:53 PM
if there ever is a team Liverpool are not comparable to, its this dull Wolves team  ;D  They are so cautious, they never score in the first half. Pretty sure Liveprool scored more 1st half goals than 2nd half goals last season. And a lot of early goals too.
Haha, it was more that we never seemed to really push for it in the first half. Obviously we still scored a boat load though as were dead good, but not because we really turned it on that often, like we could do, but never really needed to
12C

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1264 on: Today at 05:39:55 PM
Watching Lee Mason chugging round the pitch like a man running in soft sand, makes me think of Brian Glover in Kes for some reason
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1265 on: Today at 05:40:47 PM
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 05:36:36 PM
Haha, it was more that we never seemed to really push for it in the first half. Obviously we still scored a boat load though as were dead good, but not because we really turned it on that often, like we could do, but never really needed to

Wheres it isnt as full throttle as it used to be, I still think we went for it a lot early in games, which resulted to plenty of early goals. And of course, if needed, there was that ability to go for it later in games too.

This Wolves team though is something else, its the same pattern in pretty much every game. 45 mins of absolute caution, then they try and play early 2nd half and hope one of their very talented attackers/midfielders can get on the board, and bring on Traore if that doesnt work  ;D They are just so predicatable most of these games.
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1266 on: Today at 05:45:05 PM
Thst has to be a pen if what weve seen earlier in season are pens
Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1267 on: Today at 05:45:24 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 05:24:53 PM
if there ever is a team Liverpool are not comparable to, its this dull Wolves team  ;D  They are so cautious, they never score in the first half. Pretty sure Liveprool scored more 1st half goals than 2nd half goals last season. And a lot of early goals too.

They remind me a little bit of Houllier's Liverpool (the great treble season aside). Can be a good side but are over cautious, struggle to break teams down, are dependent on the counter attack and therefore don't tend to beat the teams they should be beating.
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1268 on: Today at 05:48:24 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:39:55 PM
Watching Lee Mason chugging round the pitch like a man running in soft sand, makes me think of Brian Glover in Kes for some reason

You tryin to tell me about football lad?

Glover had more hair tho
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1269 on: Today at 05:49:46 PM
What's the point of an Almirón ?
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #1270 on: Today at 05:51:44 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:49:46 PM
What's the point of an Almirón ?

Or this game

Just blow up. Like pulling teeth this
