Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October

Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #880 on: Today at 02:44:57 PM
Never a freekick, Iwobi just fell over.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #881 on: Today at 02:45:03 PM
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:43:52 PM
any streams
Only the tears of laughter coming out of my eyes. 😂
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

YNWA

Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #882 on: Today at 02:45:07 PM
Arf! Just shown the shove on Hamez - that's a pen - screwed by VAR -

What a pity gif

:lmao
Medellin

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #883 on: Today at 02:45:12 PM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:34:03 PM
he's not one that got away, he wouldn't get in our first team so he wouldn't have got the run of goals that he got for Southampton.

No way does he get in our team ahead of Bobby, Mo or Sadio, at best he would be a supersub, Davy Fairclough style but he wanted more which is understandable and we got £20m for someone who'd hardly played a game for us in 3 years and had become injury prone. It was the best decision for both us and Danny and Southampton got a very good player

Southampton have benefited from us having a strong forward line, Ings would have got what Minamino gets..maybe he gets a start where Minamino doesn't or didn't..is he better off the bench when we are looking for a goal..🤔
It was a good move for Ings no doubt, questionable comparing him & Taki..we'll never know now.
Didn't really question it when he left tho.
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

scouseman

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #884 on: Today at 02:45:51 PM
a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #885 on: Today at 02:46:06 PM
Its an insult to Klopp if anyone thinks Everton can challenge us in the league.
Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #886 on: Today at 02:46:15 PM
I'm surprised Carlo isn't furiously chewing
UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #887 on: Today at 02:46:15 PM
How's Coote done at the back for Everton?
Zlen

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #888 on: Today at 02:46:19 PM
How shit is Iwobi?
Kekule

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #889 on: Today at 02:46:25 PM
Has Rodriguez done anything other than check back onto his left foot and boot it across the pitch towards the left wing?
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #890 on: Today at 02:46:28 PM
Iwobi.... :lmao :lmao :lmao

John C

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #891 on: Today at 02:46:55 PM
ta scouseman
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #892 on: Today at 02:47:15 PM
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:46:25 PM
Has Rodriguez done anything other than check back onto his left foot and boot it across the pitch towards the left wing?

Dive

waved a card
JovaJova

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #893 on: Today at 02:47:19 PM
James keeps hitting the same lofted pass to their worst player Iwobi. Not sure why.

Enjoying how awful Everton are looking here.
S

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #894 on: Today at 02:47:26 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:46:06 PM
Its an insult to Klopp if anyone thinks Everton can challenge us in the league.
Nobody does. Surely not even Everton fans.
JC the Messiah

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #895 on: Today at 02:47:30 PM
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:46:19 PM
How shit is Iwobi?
Exceedingly
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #896 on: Today at 02:48:01 PM
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:46:06 PM
Its an insult to Klopp if anyone thinks Everton can challenge us in the league.

According to Rooney! The BS fear no one!
scouseman

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #897 on: Today at 02:48:20 PM
Quote from: John C on Today at 02:46:55 PM
ta scouseman

your welcome mate
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #898 on: Today at 02:48:54 PM
Everton have three of their first team out.

The CB playing right back too is all at sea.
elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #899 on: Today at 02:49:12 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:20:00 AM
Everton will lose against Southampton. Their run stops today.
Ahem!
davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #900 on: Today at 02:49:15 PM
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:45:07 PM
Arf! Just shown the shove on Hamez - that's a pen - screwed by VAR -

What a pity gif

:lmao

I think refs are starting to doubt when he goes down because he exaggerates and rolls around for everything. We've seen how a reputation (whether deserved or not) stops Mo getting pens these days when being wrestled in the area.
Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #901 on: Today at 02:49:15 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:48:01 PM
According to Rooney! The BS fear no one!

Not even fear itself.
sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #902 on: Today at 02:49:23 PM
If they concede a few more goals, their fans will be calling for null and void soon.
Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #903 on: Today at 02:49:27 PM
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 02:46:19 PM
How shit is Iwobi?

40 m wasn't it?   ;D
Son of Spion＊

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #904 on: Today at 02:49:39 PM
Are these getting played off the park for the second game in a row?
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #905 on: Today at 02:49:42 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:46:15 PM
I'm surprised Carlo isn't furiously chewing

Thats for the second half.
Zlen

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #906 on: Today at 02:49:42 PM
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:47:30 PM
Exceedingly
Jovanović levels of ball control, predictable movement and overhit alibi passes.
Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #907 on: Today at 02:50:02 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:49:39 PM
Are these getting played off the park for the second game in a row?

Yes, Ingsy is really up for this.
leftfooter

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #908 on: Today at 02:50:05 PM
We're gonna win the league
We're gonna win the league
And now you're gonna believe us
And now you're gonna.....

Oh.
jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #909 on: Today at 02:50:23 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:49:39 PM
Are these getting played off the park for the second game in a row?

They look devoid of any attacking ideas.
oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #910 on: Today at 02:50:41 PM
