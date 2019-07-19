My favourite part of last night was seeing Grealish get booked for complaining about someone going down easily. The part that had me pissed off was Mings wrestling Bamford to his feet by his t shirt when he'd clearly hurt himself. How he didnt pick up a secong yellow at the least for endangering an oppononents safety is beyond me. Even if you think he'd dived, turn and shout at him if you feel the need to. Don't try pull him shirt first to his feet, we've all seen innocuous falls turn into serious inury. To be honest, I just don't like Mings anyway, he always seems to have a chip on his shoulder about something which is completely out of whack with his actual ability.