Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October

Online lamonti

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #120 on: Today at 11:53:29 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:28:56 AM
Yeah, I can understand one referee giving it and another not but it was Tierney in both games, fucking useless

Fucking hell, that was my next question. Of course it was the same referee. Of course it was.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #121 on: Today at 12:11:05 PM
First time Man City have been unchanged in 172 games.
Online kloppismydad

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #122 on: Today at 12:18:55 PM
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:24:45 AM
Apologies for the repeat post, but think it is worth posting it in here too...


Don't spend £15 for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from... #BoycottPPV

Boycott the PPV / Box Office matches. They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!


If you can... Make a donation here - to Fans Supporting Foodbanks instead (https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks):-

https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years



and watch the match below for free...

60+ streams sites (many sites with multiple links) for the PPV /Box Office game vs Sheffield Utd can be found here:-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17419947#msg17419947 (in the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)


and also links to TV channels around the world showing the game live (which is great for IPTV etc).

Other Reds will also be putting up their usual and quality stream links, closer to kick off, in the above linked thread too :wave

Jason, you are a legend for post this in multiple threads and I believe everyone should see this post instead of spending £15 for PPV.
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 AM
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise and this year ain't looking much different.

Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League fixtures 23rd-26th October
Reply #123 on: Today at 12:26:12 PM
My favourite part of last night was seeing Grealish get booked for complaining about someone going down easily. The part that had me pissed off was Mings wrestling Bamford to his feet by his t shirt when he'd clearly hurt himself. How he didnt pick up a secong yellow at the least for endangering an oppononents safety is beyond me. Even if you think he'd dived, turn and shout at him if you feel the need to. Don't try pull him shirt first to his feet, we've all seen innocuous falls turn into serious inury. To be honest, I just don't like Mings anyway, he always seems to have a chip on his shoulder about something which is completely out of whack with his actual ability.
