Can you guys do this for Ings on Sunday?
Please score seven...
Noted. And Che Adams as well.
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor
Hey Claus, fuck off.
Four or five will do me fine.
This season is mad. Bamford a Premier League hattrick scorer.
people like big dick nick.
As many Premier League hat tricks as Kevin Lisbie now.
How these fuckers scored 7 against us would be the biggest mystery of 2020 the twenty-first century for me.
Bigger than Bermuda triangle, who shot JFK, Loch Ness monster and Big Foot?
YeahThe only bigger mystery is where's the Arteta money
Well that mystery's been solved mate.They obviously spent it on a world class medical team.I mean, how else can you explain the miraculous recovery Hamezzzzz has made?
surrounded by 4 villa defenders, and still found the net. Some goal that.fantastic team work ethic from Leeds
two fantastic goals, quality finishing
