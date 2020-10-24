Just donated.



The worst thing is I haven't had to stream a game in months. I would have happily paid a more reasonable price as I don't like to pirate things if I have the chance. But £15 is just a ripoff and I can't support that.



Fiver or less and they'd have had 20 odd thousand if not more people paying it that wont do now. Crazy figure for one game - shows how out of touch the clubs are with fans now. When fans are back in the stadiums the ticket prices will go up without a doubt. That's why I don't feel guilty at all at not giving money to the club - fans have been shafted for too long now.