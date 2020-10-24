« previous next »
Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00

Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
The PPV games are those which would have been 3pm kick offs in a normal season, so not shown on TV here. As such, since they wouldn't usually be shown, they've found a way to use that to squeeze more money out of fans


Do they get advertising revenue off those games?
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
No thats the last time I remember us playing with 4 forwards, because Sterling and Coutinho were played as forwards rather than midfielders.  I dont even think we were a 4231, or if we were meant to be it just devolved into 424 instead.

I know it's my own hang up tbf. I just remember taking from that game you can be too attacking, even with world class attackers (in a team which was at the time the best attacking Liverpool side I had ever seen). Just a bad hangover from a memorably bad performance (until we changed the formation). If thats the team we have tonight hopefully it dispels the worry I have about "too many attackers"

We played Arsenal with Salah, Firmino, Shaqiri and Mane on the field. Shaqiri was wide right. Jota is much more of a harder worker.

I dont think you should be stressing about a game 6 years ago when we have used this formation several times since with the majority of these players.

On top of my head we beat Arsenal, Fulham and Saints at home in 18/19 and conceded 1 goal in those three games.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Do they get advertising revenue off those games?

Yes, and also charge fees for 'providing' the matches in the UK (despite the tv companies already showing / covering the matches live around the world, regardless).




Don't spend £15 for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from... #BoycottPPV

Boycott the PPV / Box Office matches. They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!


If you can... Make a donation here - to Fans Supporting Foodbanks instead (https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks):-

https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years



and watch the match below for free...

60+ streams sites (many sites with multiple links) for the PPV /Box Office game vs Sheffield Utd can be found here:-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17419947#msg17419947 (in the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)


and also links to TV channels around the world showing the game live (which is great for IPTV etc).

Other Reds will also be putting up their usual and quality stream links, closer to kick off, in the above linked thread too :wave


Edit - https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years - now at nearly £49K

Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Just donated.

The worst thing is I haven't had to stream a game in months. I would have happily paid a more reasonable price as I don't like to pirate things if I have the chance. But £15 is just a ripoff and I can't support that.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Just donated.

The worst thing is I haven't had to stream a game in months. I would have happily paid a more reasonable price as I don't like to pirate things if I have the chance. But £15 is just a ripoff and I can't support that.

Fiver or less and they'd have had 20 odd thousand if not more people paying it that wont do now. Crazy figure for one game - shows how out of touch the clubs are with fans now. When fans are back in the stadiums the ticket prices will go up without a doubt. That's why I don't feel guilty at all at not giving money to the club - fans have been shafted for too long now.
