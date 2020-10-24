Do they get advertising revenue off those games?
Yes, and also charge fees for 'providing' the matches in the UK (despite the tv companies already showing / covering the matches live around the world, regardless).
for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from... #BoycottPPVBoycott the PPV / Box Office matches.
They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!
If you can... Make a donation here
- to Fans Supporting Foodbanks
https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks
and watch the match below for free...60+ streams sites (many sites with multiple links)
(in the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?
and also links to TV channels around the world showing the game live (which is great for IPTV etc)
Other Reds will also be putting up their usual and quality stream links
https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years - now at nearly £49K