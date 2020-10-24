Definitely worth it. Top work as usual Jason.
.Apologies for the repeat post, but think it is worth it...Don't spend £15 for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from... #BoycottPPVBoycott the PPV / Box Office matches. They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!If you can... Make a donation here - to Fans Supporting Foodbanks instead (https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks):-https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5yearsand watch the match below for free...60+ streams sites (many sites with multiple links) for the PPV /Box Office game vs Sheffield Utd can be found here:-https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17419947#msg17419947 (in the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)and also links to TV channels around the world showing the game live (which is great for IPTV etc).Other Reds will also be putting up their usual and quality stream links, closer to kick off, in the above linked thread too
Makes sense to start Jota, Minamino and Shaq in the midweek CL game though.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
Up to 31k now. Let's keep it going.
people like big dick nick.
