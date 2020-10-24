« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00

Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Reply #160 on: Today at 11:32:23 AM
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:11:14 AM
Definitely worth it. Top work as usual Jason.
Yep stick it on every page.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Reply #161 on: Today at 11:33:24 AM
In fact.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:45:37 AM
.
Apologies for the repeat post, but think it is worth it...


Don't spend £15 for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from... #BoycottPPV

Boycott the PPV / Box Office matches. They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!


If you can... Make a donation here - to Fans Supporting Foodbanks instead (https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks):-

https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years



and watch the match below for free...

60+ streams sites (many sites with multiple links) for the PPV /Box Office game vs Sheffield Utd can be found here:-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17419947#msg17419947 (in the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)


and also links to TV channels around the world showing the game live (which is great for IPTV etc).

Other Reds will also be putting up their usual and quality stream links, closer to kick off, in the above linked thread too :wave

Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Reply #162 on: Today at 11:36:57 AM
Quote from: oojason on Today at 10:45:37 AM
.
Apologies for the repeat post, but think it is worth it...


Don't spend £15 for the Liverpool vs Sheffield Utd games on PPV / Box Office - or any other Liverpool matches they are looking to make considerable money from... #BoycottPPV

Boycott the PPV / Box Office matches. They'll never stop trying to find ways to extort more money from fans - even for matches being played in empty stadiums, during a deadly global pandemic, and after a worldwide recession. Job security concerns, money worries, and rising living cost issues for the masses - yet the greedy and rich still want even more!


If you can... Make a donation here - to Fans Supporting Foodbanks instead (https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks):-

https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years



and watch the match below for free...

60+ streams sites (many sites with multiple links) for the PPV /Box Office game vs Sheffield Utd can be found here:-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17419947#msg17419947 (in the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)


and also links to TV channels around the world showing the game live (which is great for IPTV etc).

Other Reds will also be putting up their usual and quality stream links, closer to kick off, in the above linked thread too :wave

I donated... bump
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Reply #163 on: Today at 11:38:20 AM
Just donated my £15, fuck Sky. 33k donated so far, hope that at least doubles
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Reply #164 on: Today at 11:48:01 AM
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 05:59:28 PM
Makes sense to start Jota, Minamino and Shaq in the midweek CL game though.

I think Jota deserves a start. Id go with him, Mo, and Mane. Bring on Minamino and Shaq at half time when were 4-0 up! Hendo, Gini to start but also come off for Keita/Jones/Milner
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Reply #165 on: Today at 12:08:46 PM
The fans supporting foodbanks donations are currently over 36 thousand, incredible work
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Reply #166 on: Today at 12:17:11 PM
Don't know why, but I think we'll race into a lead this evening. Despite it all, I think this team are in good shape.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Reply #167 on: Today at 12:21:38 PM
Williams playing for the U23s, maybe an indication Matips involved in some capacity.

Jaros too, so same with Alisson.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Reply #168 on: Today at 12:25:09 PM
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 10:58:31 AM
Up to 31k now. Let's keep it going.

Thats awesome. Thats only 2,000 people donating rather than buying (arguably more if people are just donating a fiver). Scope for that to go much higher though hopefully.
