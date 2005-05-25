« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00  (Read 5461 times)

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,700
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:39:33 PM »
What time is the presser?
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #81 on: Today at 12:41:55 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:39:33 PM
What time is the presser?

12:45.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,552
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #82 on: Today at 12:49:41 PM »
becker,Kostas and ox are certainly ruled out per Klopp, everyone else, we will see [ergo Keita,Thiago could play]

Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,271
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #83 on: Today at 12:51:32 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:49:41 PM
becker,Kostas and ox are certainly ruled out per Klopp, everyone else, we will see [ergo Keita,Thiago could play]



Miracle recovery by Van Dijk then.
Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #84 on: Today at 12:53:56 PM »
Just donated to the food bank. Please, please don't pay for this reds, it's not only awful on principle during an economic crisis but it will be a long way back if they think fans are willing to pay these kinds of prices for a televised match.

The link is here:

https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years

Stream it for free.  :wave
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #85 on: Today at 12:54:52 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:49:41 PM
becker,Kostas and ox are certainly ruled out per Klopp, everyone else, we will see [ergo Keita,Thiago could play]

I didn't think he did rule out Alisson?

Thought it was just Ox and Kostas (and VVD obviously.)
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,736
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #86 on: Today at 12:58:24 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:34:29 PM
Guess well find out for sure after the presser but Id be putting money on No personally.

Klopp rarely rushes players back so I'd doubt he'll make an exception when the squad is fairly healthy.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,004
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:05:00 PM »
Klopp on whether Thiago/Matip will be involved tomorrow: "I don't know. Training is after the press conference. We will see who is out there."  Cards close to his chest.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,881
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:07:01 PM »
Everyone bar Virg, Kostas and Ox are back in "contention". I think Kloppo means training so I doubt Ali and Joel will be playing this week.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,552
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:13:49 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:54:52 PM
I didn't think he did rule out Alisson?

Thought it was just Ox and Kostas (and VVD obviously.)

he did, he said later apart from those 3 everyone is contention.

Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:26:13 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:13:49 PM
he did, he said later apart from those 3 everyone is contention.

From the official site, seems as though he's in contention.


Liverpool will check on the fitness of Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip ahead of Saturdays Premier League clash with Sheffield United.

The Reds will assess the latest condition of the trio on Friday afternoon to determine whether they can play a part in the Anfield meeting with the Blades.
However, Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kostas Tsimikas are definitely not available for the fixture.
Jürgen Klopp told his pre-match press conference: So, let me say it like this with the others, apart from Ox and Virg, obviously, and maybe Kostas, who gets closer and closer but is not at all in contention for this game or the next one.
All the others, we have to see day by day pretty much. Its a lot of conversations with the medical department  for who it makes sense, for who it is too early and all these kinds of things.
Thats the time we are in with the games we have; if somebody is injured for two weeks that could mean five games and it is still not a serious injury.
So, I dont know in this moment who will be available. My last information was that the boys who played the other night, they are all fine.
They are OK and the rest, we will see.




Asked specifically whether Alisson, Thiago and Matip could be considered to be in contention to take on Sheffield United, Klopp replied: I dont know. We have training after the press conference, so we will see who is out there. You can only be in contention if you are in training.
Look, in my situation, I dont want to rule anybody out until someone tells me and so far, nobody told me. Maybe I should have listened better!
But for me, everybody apart from the three I mentioned are in contention until somebody tells me different.

Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:29:12 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:13:49 PM
he did, he said later apart from those 3 everyone is contention.



But later went on to say the group has training later and doesn't know until then if they(Thiago and Matip) will be part of it.
Logged

Offline ConqueredAllOfEurope

  • Shit, just realised I can have a custom title...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:47:32 PM »
The positive thing I took from the presser, is that he didn't definitely rule out Allison or Thiago. Personally, I think maybe Thiago may make the bench but Alli will probably miss out this game and be back for the next.
Logged
"We have to change from doubter to believer... now"

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,004
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #93 on: Today at 01:55:46 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 01:29:12 PM
But later went on to say the group has training later and doesn't know until then if they(Thiago and Matip) will be part of it.

Cards close to chest as per usual.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Damo58

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,940
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #94 on: Today at 02:10:19 PM »
I'd be surprised if Allison is risked so soon. The league is full of surprises but you have to imagine we can beat them without him comfortably.

Yes, I said the same thing before Villa.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #95 on: Today at 02:10:46 PM »
We're in a lot better position than I would have thought at the start of the week. At that stage it looked like we would definitely be without Thiago, Allison and Matip for this one. The training pictures will be eagerly anticipated
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,552
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #96 on: Today at 02:16:33 PM »
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 02:10:19 PM
I'd be surprised if Allison is risked so soon. The league is full of surprises but you have to imagine we can beat them without him comfortably.

Yes, I said the same thing before Villa.

If hes ready he'll play, if not he won't, I don't imagine we risk any of our players.
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #97 on: Today at 02:20:17 PM »
I'd say if Alisson is in training then he'll definitely play.  Not like he's coming back from a leg/muscle injury that could have a re-occurrence.  As a keeper, 100% fitness is not an issue either.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #98 on: Today at 02:20:18 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:16:33 PM
If hes ready he'll play, if not he won't, I don't imagine we risk any of our players.
Wise you are. Sense you speak.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #99 on: Today at 02:22:12 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:20:17 PM
I'd say if Alisson is in training then he'll definitely play.  Not like he's coming back from a leg/muscle injury that could have a re-occurrence.  As a keeper, 100% fitness is not an issue either.
Alisson has been back training for a while, as quoted training with the goalkeeping coach including "diving and falling" - so he's ready to play for United anyway!

The question is if they think he's ready to get the inevitable clattering from the opposition. Otherwise, you'd think he'd definitely be ready.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,552
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #100 on: Today at 02:26:55 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 02:20:18 PM
Wise you are. Sense you speak.

You know me JC  ;D
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,492
  • JFT96
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:40:18 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:20:17 PM
I'd say if Alisson is in training then he'll definitely play.  Not like he's coming back from a leg/muscle injury that could have a re-occurrence.  As a keeper, 100% fitness is not an issue either.

Yeah its just his shoulder, not that that's important for a goalkeeper at all ;)
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline SinceSixtyFive

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #102 on: Today at 03:05:50 PM »
Bring on the twattage.

A comfortable win please lads and no I won't be throwing £15 quid in Sky's direction to watch Liverpool play. No now, not ever  :no
Logged

Offline nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #103 on: Today at 03:34:21 PM »
Hoping for 4-0/5-0 and I believe this is the game to score a few and keep another clean sheet to boost the confidence of the defence and Andrian.

They have been appalling since the start of the season.
Logged
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

Offline Klopites

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #104 on: Today at 03:52:19 PM »
I miss packed stadiums and fans at games and normal life.

Anyway, hope we win.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • Seis Veces
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #105 on: Today at 03:54:33 PM »
I imagine Sheffield United spend less time in the opposition half than practically every team in the league, so it shouldn't be the greatest test of the season from a defensive perspective. They might try to craft a few chances out but if they threaten it'll be from set pieces most likely, that's where we'll need to be awake. Other than that we should be in complete control and punishing them. Always fancied a rough second season for Sheff Utd, which so far looks to be the case, good side as a unit but not a lot of individual quality around, and we're playing them at a decent time. Would personally bring in Minamino for Bobby from the start as I think Firmino could do with a little rest, but it was clever replacing the front 3 in the week. Would hope Thiago is good enough for 60/70 mins if not the whole game, though we should have enough regardless. Doubt Alisson will be available but he'd be a massive bonus.
Logged
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,525
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #106 on: Today at 04:38:28 PM »
Is anyone paying 15 quid for this then? I thought about it today but just can't justify it at that price when I already pay 120 quid a month tow watch Sky and BT. If it was a fiver then I'd be doing it but going to listen on the radio.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,700
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #107 on: Today at 04:40:34 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:38:28 PM
Is anyone paying 15 quid for this then? I thought about it today but just can't justify it at that price when I already pay 120 quid a month tow watch Sky and BT. If it was a fiver then I'd be doing it but going to listen on the radio.
Think most are making a donation to a foodbank or charity instead. Be great if no one buys it
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #108 on: Today at 04:41:11 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:38:28 PM
Is anyone paying 15 quid for this then? I thought about it today but just can't justify it at that price when I already pay 120 quid a month tow watch Sky and BT. If it was a fiver then I'd be doing it but going to listen on the radio.

Watch a stream and make a donation to the foodbank instead. Details on the first page.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,951
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #109 on: Today at 04:44:16 PM »
I'm freaking out - in a good way - Allison is in contention for this game!!
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,674
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #110 on: Today at 04:53:12 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:38:28 PM
Is anyone paying 15 quid for this then? I thought about it today but just can't justify it at that price when I already pay 120 quid a month tow watch Sky and BT. If it was a fiver then I'd be doing it but going to listen on the radio.

I'll be watching on IPTV, but if I didn't have that, there's no way I'd be paying £15 to watch a game of football on TV. Fuck that.
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,224
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #111 on: Today at 05:06:28 PM »
Donated and hoping one of the jarg apps I have will have a decent stream. Otherwise it's the radio

On the match, I'd love Jota to start, give Bobby the rest to recharge a bit, I've bee watching him recently and he just doesn't seem to press as much, unless he's just shortening the pass angles, he hasn't been attacking the CB with the ball.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:09:02 PM by Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero »
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 AM
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #112 on: Today at 05:08:18 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:39:33 PM
What time is the presser?

The Presser's seem to be getting shorter.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,492
  • JFT96
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #113 on: Today at 05:11:23 PM »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 05:06:28 PM
Donated and hoping one of the jarg apps I have will have a decent stream. Otherwise it's the radio

On the match, I'd love Jota to start, give Bobby the rest to recharge a bit, I've bee watching him recently and he just doesn't seem to press as much, unless he's just shortening the pass angles, he hasn't been attacking the CB with the ball.

All 3 of them coming off on the hour against Ajax suggests all 3 will start tomorrow. Id expect Jota, Taki and Shaqiri to start against the midges though
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,736
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #114 on: Today at 05:15:51 PM »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 05:06:28 PM
Donated and hoping one of the jarg apps I have will have a decent stream. Otherwise it's the radio

On the match, I'd love Jota to start, give Bobby the rest to recharge a bit, I've bee watching him recently and he just doesn't seem to press as much, unless he's just shortening the pass angles, he hasn't been attacking the CB with the ball.

Just need to be pretending to do your homework to be proper old school.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #115 on: Today at 05:18:33 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:40:18 PM
Yeah its just his shoulder, not that that's important for a goalkeeper at all ;)
I had a shoulder injury once, walked off the pitch fine.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #116 on: Today at 05:27:07 PM »
O Connoll is their best best CB. Hes out for the season.

Easy 4-0 win. Salah,Mane 2 & Jota
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #117 on: Today at 05:45:37 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 05:11:23 PM
All 3 of them coming off on the hour against Ajax suggests all 3 will start tomorrow. Id expect Jota, Taki and Shaqiri to start against the midges though

I do quite like the idea of it happening the other way round at some stage.

Imagine dealing with Jota snd Minamino for 60 minutes and then seeing Mane, Salah and Firmino getting ready.

Wouldnt necessarily want to see it on Saturday but it would be great at some stage.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,381
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #118 on: Today at 05:55:20 PM »

60+ streams sites (many sites with multiple links) for the PPV /Box Office game vs Sheffield Utd can be found here:-

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg17419947#msg17419947 (in the 'Is the next Liverpool match on TV/radio/stream anywhere?' thread)

... along with a link to donate to Fans Supporting Foodbanks.
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,271
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
« Reply #119 on: Today at 05:55:52 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:45:37 PM
I do quite like the idea of it happening the other way round at some stage.

Imagine dealing with Jota snd Minamino for 60 minutes and then seeing Mane, Salah and Firmino getting ready.

Wouldnt necessarily want to see it on Saturday but it would be great at some stage.

If Jota, Minamino and Shaqiri started a league game in the league, many fans would lose their minds. Most seem to like the idea of rotation rather than the reality.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4   Go Up
« previous next »
 