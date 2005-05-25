« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00  (Read 1055 times)

Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
MATCH PREVIEW  Liverpool vs Sheffield United

Date: Saturday 24 October 2020

Kick Off/TV: 20:00/pay-per-view

What we are asking fans to do
Dont sign up to the profiteering. Boycott. There is a humanitarian crisis in our country, which is only going to worsen. Fans Supporting Foodbanks have worked tirelessly during lockdown and restrictions, a task made harder by the loss of matchday collections aligned with the growth in demand  this has increased 130% in the five years they have been going.

We are asking that those fans who support our boycott of PPV, make a donation, whatever is affordable, to Fans Supporting Foodbanks online here or Text: FOODBANKFC to 70460 to donate £5.

Venue:

 
Officials

Referee  Mike Dean
Assistants  Darren Cann, Mark Scholes
Fourth Official  Andy Madley

VAR Official  Andre Marriner
Assistant VAR Official  Scott Ledger

Form Guide (League Only)

Champions  DLWWW

Sheffield United  DLLLL

Previous league meetings

02/01/2020  Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United (Salah, Mane)
28/09/2020  Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool (Wijnaldum)
24/02/2007  Liverpool 4-0 Sheffield United (Hyypia, Gerrard, God x2)
19/08/2007  Sheffield United 1-1 Liverpool (Hulse, God)

Preview

The Champions suffered a devastating blow in the Goodison derby last week with the news that the imperious Virgil van Dijk would be ruled out for the majority, if not all of the season following a reckless challenge at best, and an assault at worst, from little arms Pickford. The days following the controversial Derby draw were dominated with headlines and pictures from the challenge, and how the Reds would cope without their star defender. Perhaps the answer has already been found; Fabinho partnered Joe Gomez in the win at Ajax and produced a commanding display, Virgil-esque in many ways. This will have encouraged many Reds, who will have recalled his expert shackling of the lively Timo Werner alongside van Dijk at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.

Jurgen Klopp shuffled his pack throughout the victory in Amsterdam, starting with Curtis Jones and James Milner in a midfield three with Gini Wijnaldum, before introducing Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota for the famed front three of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane on the hour mark. A triple substitution you never thought youd see, which brought impressive cameos from Minamino and in particular Jota, who will be pushing for a start here. Despite the events at Goodison, the Champions have produced two positive performances since the 7-2 defeat at Aston Villa before the international break, and will be heavy favourites to pick up three points here.

Sheffield United returned to the Premier League last season following a 12 year absence, bringing with them an unorthodox but hugely effective style. Much was made of the famous overlapping centre back system which helped cause problems for a number of teams, with the Blades securing points against Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal on their way to an impressive 9th placed finish. The Blades have found life more difficult this time around, beginning the season with four league defeats before opening their account with a draw at home to Fulham last time out. Injuries to key players have hampered their cause, but they were able to strengthen in the transfer window with the £23m signing of Rhian Brewster, a name all Reds fans will be aware of. Despite their impressive showing in their first season back in the Premier League, goals were often hard to come by, and they will be hoping the talented Brewster can fulfil his huge potential and score the goals to secure safety for another season.

Team News

I will update this further following both managers press conferences, but the information is as accurate as it can be at the time of writing. Van Dijk (cruciate) is definitely out. Thiago (knee) is a doubt following a similar reckless lunge from Richarlison. Joel Matip missed the Ajax game but Klopp has indicated he may well be fit for this one. Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) remains out, whilst Alisson (shoulder) has returned to light training but this one may come too soon. Naby Keita travelled to Amsterdam but didnt feature in the matchday squad.

The Blades have several injury problems of their own. John Fleck (back) definitely misses out, whilst Max Lowe (concussion) will unlikely make it due to concussion protocols. Lys Mousset (foot) has been out since pre-season, whilst one of last seasons mainstays Jack OConnell (knee) looks set to be ruled out for the majority of the season.

Liverpool predicted line-up (4-3-3); Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Mane, Jota, Salah

Writers prediction

Sheffield United dont look like the awkward, impressive outfit they were last season, and this one may well have come at a good time for the depleted Champions, following a hectic run of fixtures and a bruising derby at Goodison. Its a game where I expect us to impose ourselves early, get an early breakthrough and control possession through the match. I am going with a 2-0 victory, one each from Mo and Mane.

Come on you Mighty Reds!
YNWA
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Sheffield United have been poor this season. I think it will be a 4-0 win to the reds.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Love to see Thiago and Jota in.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Should be a comfortable win this one as these have seriously regressed this season.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
I think we'll win quite comfortably. Same back five as last night to give them more time to gel - Thiago to come in for Milner and Henderson for Jones. I wouldn't be against going with the usual front three again to play them into form and fitness a bit more - but also wouldn't be against Jota and/or Minamino coming in for Firmino and either Salah/Mane.

I'd love a crushing 5-0 - but would also accept a good performance and a 1-0 :)
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Theyve been shite so far.
So naturally, they will be bang on it and put a right shift in against us. Especially Rhian.  :wave
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
A few interesting selections decisions here, have a feeling well be seeing more regular changes than were used to.

A rare game for us with Mike Dean in charge. I thought he only did Derbies for us?

Not much of a turnaround from last night which is why I think we may see Jota or Minamino start and another different midfield. Should have enough though,
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Theyve been shite so far.
So naturally, they will be bang on it and put a right shift in against us. Especially Rhian.  :wave

And their so far poorly performing keeper is bound to have a blinder!
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:02:12 AM »
Mane at CF. Jota on the left. Bobby could do with a rest.

Hopefully Thiago & Matip are back too. Maybe Keita too.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Think it will be tough enough but would go with the same back 5 as last night. Hendo and Thiago if he is fit into the MF for Jones and Millie. I would start Jota and Taki for Mane and Bobby to give them a rest. By doing that you could get games in their legs and also have them a bit sharper for playing the Danes on Tuesday.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Jota should start IMO.

Be great to have Thiago back.

If we can have Becker, Matip and Thiago back for City away in a few weeks that will do me.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
If we have an off day and Brewster wants to prove a point, jeez it'll be RAWK carnage.

Quietly optimistic that won't happen though. Mo seems to really want that golden boot again.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Mane at CF. Jota on the left. Bobby could do with a rest.

Hopefully Thiago & Matip are back too. Maybe Keita too.

If we are to rest Bobby, I'd put Salah through the middle and Mane from the right. I think if you put Mane central, you lose that ability of his to have a go at the fullback whereas Salah has had a few more games as the central striker.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
If we are to rest Bobby, I'd put Salah through the middle and Mane from the right. I think if you put Mane central, you lose that ability of his to have a go at the fullback whereas Salah has had a few more games as the central striker.
True. Salah's vey good at holding up at the ball. Can pin defenders & link up too
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Going for a 2-1 win in this one
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Wouldn't be surprised to see the same back line and the same forward line. Depends on Matip's fitness.

Midfield, Henderson will start with Gini and one other. Again, depends on fitness.

Think we'll see Jota get an appearance from the bench, and possibly Minamino as well.

Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Going to donate £14.95 to a charity to be decided instead of paying it to the Premier League / Sky.
Will watch via a laptop stream

4-0 to the reds
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
I think we'll see two changes from the Ajax game; Henderson and Keita in for Milner and Jones. I can see the argument for Jota or Minamino starting, but this Sheffield United team (on current form) are the poorest team we've faced so far this season, so this might be one last chance for Bobby to play himself into form before Klopp considers dropping him.

Hopefully Thiago is fit enough to at least make the bench. I want to see more of that crisp, luscious passing of his.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Going to donate £14.95 to a charity to be decided instead of paying it to the Premier League / Sky.
Will watch via a laptop stream

4-0 to the reds

This is what everyone should do.

Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Going to donate £14.95 to a charity to be decided instead of paying it to the Premier League / Sky.
Will watch via a laptop stream

4-0 to the reds
Was thinking of doing the same to a foodbank.

Thanks for the OP Raid, back on the winning trail now, can hopefully build on that Saturday night with a good performance and a few goals. Should be a few more players available as well.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Might be worth adding to the OP - From SOS

Done - added underneath the Kick Off/TV section
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
I've been really looking forward to this game since the derby ended, even more so than last nights game, as it gives us the opportunity to put ourselves back on track with 3 points hopefully and move on from it all.

My prediction is a 2-0 win and Salah with both goals.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Will Hendo be fit for this if he could only do 45 last night? Or was it only 45 with this game in mind?
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
For those in Ireland the match is on Premier 1 HD at no extra cost. You get that channel thrown in if you sign up for Sky Sports and BT Sports package.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Might be worth adding to the OP - From SOS

Just donated £10, I'll try and get a stream somewhere, but there's no fucking way I'm paying £14.95 to Sky or BT for any of these games, especially with the poverty in this city at the moment!
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Sheff U are a decent side, just had no goal threat. Now they've got Brewster though and he'll be up for it if he's playing.

Their a fit and physical side so it'll be a difficult game after playing away in Europe on the Wednesday night. This is where the schedule gets crazy and Klopp has to do things like take the front three off after an hour to rest them up and we don't get the 5 subs in PL.

Going to be tough given the players missing, but obviously a game we should and need to win.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Whats the Craic with Keita hes about as dependable as Matip?
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Looking forward to this game. Sheffield are not the impressive team of last season and we got a win last night after 3 games of not winning.

I'm all for keeping Fab in the back four till VVD comes back/CB signing in Jan. That way we can alternate between Matip and Gomez and try and keep them both fit for as long as possible. With regards to the midfield, hopefully Thiago can at least make the bench, but I don't see him starting so soon after the horror challenge on him. I would like to see Hendo, Gini and Naby. The front three is an interesting one for me. I think the fact they all got pulled after an hour in Amsterdam, means they will all start this game, but would not be surprised if one of Jota/Taki start.

Adrian

Trent
Fab
Matip/Gomez
Robbo

Hendo
Gini
Naby

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Wouldn't surprise me if Rhian starts for them. God knows they are desperate for goals and Rhian might want to prove a point against his former club. Good thing is, our defenders should know him quite well, so I'm confident we'll deal with his threat. I'm confident we'll get the win here and hopefully another clean sheet to build off last nights performance.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
I think it'll be "first 11" for this one with a view to heavy rotation against the Danes (not attempting to spell it) on Tuesday.

                   Adrian

TAA     Fabinho    Gomez    Robertson

                 Thiago

   Henderson               Wijnaldum


       Salah     Bobby      Mane

If Thiago isn't fit then Henderson to 6 and Keita into midfield.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
I think all the front 3 and Hendo start. I think there will be some rotation for the Tuesday CL game, suspect either Mane/Salah will start midweek but I do agree this is when we start to see some rotation.

The team pretty much picks itself at the moment though
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Just do a win lads
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Will Hendo be fit for this if he could only do 45 last night? Or was it only 45 with this game in mind?

I think Klopp is trying to manage players minutes as best as he can, but is restricted in the PL without the 5 sub rule.
Re: Champions vs Sheffield United - Saturday 24 October 2020, 20:00
Any win will do, but I hope we smash them to bits

Adrian

Trent
Matip[if fit]
Gomez
Robertson

Fabinho
Thiago [if fit]
Henderson

Salah
Mane
Jotta
