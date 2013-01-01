Perfect start to the group and a good win for the back 5 after the VVD horror new. A bit messy 1st half but we were always a threat, Hendo come on and done what he usually does, organise us and generally raise everyones game with his enegery and work rate. Fabinho was fantastic again. Adrian made a couple decent saves and generally kept it simple after a nervy start, to be fair to him he just kept it simple then too. Robbo was Robbo, one of out most consistent performers for a long time now.



We played in a slightly different way which helped as there was space around the pitch. Ajax pressing high and not sitting back certainly was a big part of that but I always expect us to outscore teams with Mane and Mo. Solid win to build on, Thiago and Matip will only make us more assured. Sheff Utd will not give us the same space but they are in horrible for so its a good game for us.



Special mention for Jota who I thought was sublime.