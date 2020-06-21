« previous next »
Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League

fucking appalled

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #320 on: Today at 10:07:03 PM
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 10:01:50 PM
Last seasons and it was never a penalty, but it went Liverpools made 1 point into 3.

A little embarrassing that youre trying to make out weve been lucky with a decision when we havent, to try and prove some other point. Its not a great look, just makes it seem youre making an effort to throw some dirt at the club to make whatever point it is youre trying to make about a European League
matt_lfc

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #321 on: Today at 10:11:05 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:07:03 PM
A little embarrassing that youre trying to make out weve been lucky with a decision when we havent, to try and prove some other point. Its not a great look, just makes it seem youre making an effort to throw some dirt at the club to make whatever point it is youre trying to make about a European League

Its everyones excuse for wanting to join it.

Do Real Madrid get in? 3-0 down last night to a second string Shakhtar team.
matt_lfc

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #322 on: Today at 10:12:32 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:06:50 PM
Are you fucking kidding?

So you want to see what that Ajax player did last night when Jones slightly touched his face?

It would be even worse the play acting and cheating.
fucking appalled

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #323 on: Today at 10:13:13 PM
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 10:11:05 PM
Its everyones excuse for wanting to join it.

Do Real Madrid get in? 3-0 down last night to a second strting Shakhtar team.

Yeah they get in, theyre the driver behind it. Id guess them and us will be one of a few immune from relegation from it for twenty years  :wave
fucking appalled

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #324 on: Today at 10:14:17 PM
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 09:45:37 PM
Another way to look at it is did Pickford concede the goal no, done his job, just happend to catch the player, a second either way and they dont colied or theres a goal or Pickford saves it, there both going for a ball thats there to be won.

Just.....wow
Craig 🤔

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #325 on: Today at 10:16:53 PM
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 10:12:32 PM
So you want to see what that Ajax player did last night when Jones slightly touched his face?

It would be even worse the play acting and cheating.

I just find it weird that there is apparently no middle ground with you. One extreme to the other.
jillc

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #326 on: Today at 10:22:27 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:06:50 PM
Are you fucking kidding?

Unbelievably I think he isn't.  :o
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #327 on: Today at 10:30:29 PM
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 09:45:37 PM
The way that Ajax player reacted when Jones slightly touched his face last night was silly i know what type of game id like to watch, players getting stuck in.

Another way to look at it is did Pickford concede the goal no, done his job, just happend to catch the player, a second either way and they dont colied or theres a goal or Pickford saves it, there both going for a ball thats there to be won.
Shocking paragraph, on many levels.
redtel

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #328 on: Today at 11:16:03 PM
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 09:45:37 PM
The way that Ajax player reacted when Jones slightly touched his face last night was silly i know what type of game id like to watch, players getting stuck in.

Another way to look at it is did Pickford concede the goal no, done his job, just happend to catch the player, a second either way and they dont colied or theres a goal or Pickford saves it, there both going for a ball thats there to be won.

So the type of game you like to watch is players getting stuck in.

Suggest you are supporting the wrong team in Liverpool if thats the case.

As for your summing up of Pickfords assault I think you should stick to watching your team Scunthorpe and leave Liverpool match incidents to us fans. We are never going to agree about your views on wiping out our Number 4 for the rest of this season.
Craig 🤔

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #329 on: Today at 11:21:12 PM
Quote from: redtel on Today at 11:16:03 PM
As for your summing up of Pickfords assault I think you should stick to watching your team Scunthorpe and leave Liverpool match incidents to us fans. We are never going to agree about your views on wiping out our Number 4 for the rest of this season.

This goes for any player for any side. Even one of our own doing it to some other player.

A top player may get 5 years at the top (I dont mean in the PL, I mean at a top top side), if theyre lucky. Thinking its part of the game, or OK, to make that sort of tackle and make a player miss a whole year of his top level career, to save a goal and do your job, is so fucking idiotic its untrue.
matt_lfc

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #330 on: Today at 11:26:16 PM
Quote from: redtel on Today at 11:16:03 PM
So the type of game you like to watch is players getting stuck in.

Suggest you are supporting the wrong team in Liverpool if thats the case.

As for your summing up of Pickfords assault I think you should stick to watching your team Scunthorpe and leave Liverpool match incidents to us fans. We are never going to agree about your views on wiping out our Number 4 for the rest of this season.

Its proper football the legends of the 70's and 80"s didnt complain they got up and gave as good back, footballs soft now a days for a contact sport, a derbys all about getting stuck in.
Craig 🤔

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #331 on: Today at 11:30:29 PM
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 11:26:16 PM
Its proper football the legends of the 70's and 80"s didnt complain they got up and gave as good back, footballs soft now a days for a contact sport, a derbys all about getting stuck in.

Doubling down on chatting complete and utter shite is never pretty.
matt_lfc

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #332 on: Today at 11:34:33 PM
Quote from: redtel on Today at 11:16:03 PM
So the type of game you like to watch is players getting stuck in.

Suggest you are supporting the wrong team in Liverpool if thats the case.

As for your summing up of Pickfords assault I think you should stick to watching your team Scunthorpe and leave Liverpool match incidents to us fans. We are never going to agree about your views on wiping out our Number 4 for the rest of this season.

And btw i am a fan i get to 5-7 away games a season depending on credits that i qualify for.

Scunthorpes my main team follow them home and away, missing only 3 games in the last 5 years and Liverpools my premiership team.
Robinred

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #333 on: Today at 11:40:07 PM
Quote from: matt_lfc on Today at 11:34:33 PM
And btw i am a fan i get to 5-7 away games a season depending on credits that i qualify for.

Scunthorpes my main team follow them home and away, missing only 3 games in the last 5 years and Liverpools my premiership team.

I dont indulge in personal abuse. But Matt, youre a prat.
matt_lfc

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #334 on: Today at 11:44:46 PM
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:40:07 PM
I dont indulge in personal abuse. But Matt, youre a prat.

For having a different opinion? That most of this thread is using as an excuse to break away.
Ghost Town

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #335 on: Today at 11:46:41 PM
Don't think you can put a gloss on it matt. You're not painting a pretty picture of yourself
matt_lfc

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
Reply #336 on: Today at 11:48:12 PM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:46:41 PM
Don't think you can put a gloss on it matt. You're not painting a pretty picture of yourself

Neither are the cry babies on here over a tackle and null and void, carnt take a joke 😂
