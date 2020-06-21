« previous next »
Author Topic: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League  (Read 9117 times)

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:14:33 PM »
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 10:41:09 AM
Scary thing is it's about 80% of posters at the moment

We had some huge calls for us last season, can only imagine the reaction on here if the Trent handball in the city game had been the other way round and they had gone up the other end and scored.

One bad game and they want to take their ball and go home....
By huge calls, do you mean the right calls? If I recall the ball was deflected onto Trent from close range.
I think most people just want a game were the laws are applied consistently, and without agenda or trying to overlay with the context of the game.
We have had some massive stuff go against us over the last few years, so it's more than one bad call.

Look beyond all the LiVARpool and penaltypool nonsense because it's been dreamt up by kids and look at the huge decisions that have gone against us. We have been shown to be the team that has been treated the worst by decisions and that's before you get to the bullshit media driven agendas around Mane and Salah.

I just want us to be treated fairly, and the laws applied fairly. No better than any other club and no worse.

This game is a watershed for many people and if we can use it to help drive the reforms that the game so clearly needs then so be it. But please don't reduce it to one bad call and people want to take their ball home.
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #241 on: Today at 12:20:13 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:14:32 PM
Exactly. I'd happily leave tomorrow.
Can we have a show of hands for this generous offer...?

 8)
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #242 on: Today at 12:21:13 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:14:33 PM
By huge calls, do you mean the right calls? If I recall the ball was deflected onto Trent from close range.
I think most people just want a game were the laws are applied consistently, and without agenda or trying to overlay with the context of the game.
We have had some massive stuff go against us over the last few years, so it's more than one bad call.

Look beyond all the LiVARpool and penaltypool nonsense because it's been dreamt up by kids and look at the huge decisions that have gone against us. We have been shown to be the team that has been treated the worst by decisions and that's before you get to the bullshit media driven agendas around Mane and Salah.

I just want us to be treated fairly, and the laws applied fairly. No better than any other club and no worse.

This game is a watershed for many people and if we can use it to help drive the reforms that the game so clearly needs then so be it. But please don't reduce it to one bad call and people want to take their ball home.

A lot to be said about what Jurgen said about us topping the fair play league every year and yet this is how we get treated.

Why not just be total shithousing bastards like Everton or just play for penalties like United? We get nothing for fair play but treated like mugs and yet we're expected to just get on with it and play and pay our subscriptions.
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #243 on: Today at 12:24:36 PM »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:57:51 AM
Agree with this. The amount of people throwing their toys out of the pram and getting genuinely on board with this has surprised me. I feel like I'm in the minority saying I still love the domestic league. Saturday pissed me off more than any other game I can think of. More than Basel or Kiev or 6-1 Stoke or 7-2 Villa. I'm still pissed off about it now, it was a fucking injustice. But like you said, does that cancel out Curtis, Mane, Origi? Moving towards some sterilized, closed-shop "competition" where we play PSG and Madrid every week in Dubai or wherever? No relegation and no promotion, half-time multi-ball for an extra £10 PPV. Don't even have to have a winner as long as the money's being printed. The people behind this Super League have no love or interest in the actual sport of football whatsoever.

Yep.  The Euro league made up of elite clubs is a load of shite.  They'll learn,  in time,  if they try this,  why De Beers keep large quantities of diamonds in reserve.  Let them.

A fair,  competitive,  national league competition is always the priority for me.  If there are issues,  work on fixing them.
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #244 on: Today at 12:25:49 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:21:13 PM
A lot to be said about what Jurgen said about us topping the fair play league every year and yet this is how we get treated.

Why not just be total bastards like Everton or just play for penalties like United? We get nothing for fair play but treated like mugs.

Leicester at home last season was never a penalty, people forget the decisions that go for.

Did Leicester want to take there ball and go play somewhere else!?
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #245 on: Today at 12:27:06 PM »

I think much of the fume from the weekend comes from the opposition, the player getting injured, the timing of the disallowed goal, (I mean we all love a last minute winner against that lot, it's our specialty).

However change all those to say Fulham, Shaqiri and 10th minute and there's still fume, just not as much.

Still doesn't mean we should break away and form a new league, that is strange logic.

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #246 on: Today at 12:28:44 PM »
^ I agree with that.
What we're getting in this thread is typical polarising of a debate. I know a couple have said fuck them, European League it is, but it's hardly the 80% that's been claimed. I suspect that the middle ground is a bit more pragmatic and would like to see the club use this current stuff with Everton to influence the debate.

An overhaul of VAR and PGMOL would be a start for me.
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:33:16 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:21:29 AM
Would anyone really be bothered about leaving the Premer League behind and not having to play Everton thugs or listen to Tyler, Carragher and co every week? Dickhead England fans chanting about Scousers and slums and murderers and the bent or just extremely incompetent officials.

After Saturday we're better off out of it. To see Klopp and the players still so furious days later.
Have they already decided on the tv rights for this currently hypothetical competition?

I'm against this idea.  I'm looking forward to the game tonight because we haven't played Ajax since the 60s.  That would be gone with a European League playing them twice every year.  Also, why would people not want us to play Everton?  They haven't beaten us for over 10 years and haven't won at Anfield this century!
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:41:27 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:20:13 PM
Can we have a show of hands for this generous offer...?

 8)

Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #249 on: Today at 01:03:15 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:21:13 PM
A lot to be said about what Jurgen said about us topping the fair play league every year and yet this is how we get treated.

Why not just be total shithousing bastards like Everton or just play for penalties like United? We get nothing for fair play but treated like mugs and yet we're expected to just get on with it and play and pay our subscriptions.

We should break out and form a fair play league
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #250 on: Today at 01:12:47 PM »
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #251 on: Today at 01:22:17 PM »
The issue, for me, is lack of competitiveness in the current league structure all over Europe. Almost every league that I know of is getting dominated by a monopoly or a duopoly, and the main reason that the Premier League is so competitive is because of artificial financing. Free, unregulated markets err towards monopoly, and I fear that the end of the road for every league structure is a Bayernesque dominance. So the status quo doesn't work, it's tedious and predictable.

So when I look for alternatives, I envy especially the American leagues because in the NHL, for example, they have 31 teams all with a very reasonable chance to win the championship. How amazing is that? Even the most competitive league of the big five can only boast with six in the long term, but usually only two or three in any given season.

So, as we all know, what they have is a wage cap that every team can meet. This evens the playing field, and makes it hugely competitive. However, you can't do that in the current European setup because if you set a wage cap that every team can meet, then the league as a whole will fall behind. To successfully implement it, you have to be completely dominant. And such a dominant league will likely have to be a European Premier League of some sort.

If we can have one league dominant enough (and with no fucking playoff) to impose a wage cap, then I'm for it, even if slightly reluctantly. I believe you could impose some sort of league pyramid to make it possible for the winners of the national leagues to join it, which in turn would remove the monopoly problem you have in so, so many leagues. I'm sick and tired of the same teams winning over and over again, and it will only get worse so long that the free market rules football.

On a side note, though, this is only my second favorite option, really. I would prefer transfers being banned completely. Clubs should work as regional teams and nothing more. But alas, I find no allies in that opinion.
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #252 on: Today at 01:39:51 PM »
So people would rather have a European Super League happen without us than with?

Because it'll happen. Maybe not right away but I'm willing to bet before the end of the decade. It's the way things are headed.
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #253 on: Today at 01:52:10 PM »
Normally something like this would be horrific but I am all on board for England to get a further kick in the nuts. Time it so it happens straight after Scottish Independence and have a big fuck you England flag somewhere.
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #254 on: Today at 02:15:23 PM »
This talk of the Euro Super League is really scaring me atm, it's an appalling idea. Think of how much we treasure the big euro nights against any particular opponent, say a Barca or a Dortmund - the reason they're special is because they don't come around all the time! I'd love to get revenge on Real Madrid and I might not get to see us play them for 10 years - but that's a good thing.

The sheen would be taken off if we're playing the cream every week. At the minute I'm thinking of making a flag made with an anti-super league message, and walking up to the ground to scope somewhere to hang it in future (somewhere where JHenry will see it)
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #255 on: Today at 02:24:34 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:52:10 PM
Normally something like this would be horrific but I am all on board for England to get a further kick in the nuts. Time it so it happens straight after Scottish Independence and have a big fuck you England flag somewhere.

The hell are you on about?
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #256 on: Today at 02:47:11 PM »
Obvious question after reading last few pages - When was the last time we played Everton in Europe? - In fact - When's the last time Everton were in the Champions League? 

This new competition (which I don't know if I like or don't like yet) is to replace current CL - So what's the point in that Everton discussion/argument?

Can we relax on that one?  We will still have the Derby. 

Sorry (I think).  ;D
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #257 on: Today at 02:48:01 PM »
Quote from: DG on Today at 01:22:17 PM
The issue, for me, is lack of competitiveness in the current league structure all over Europe. Almost every league that I know of is getting dominated by a monopoly or a duopoly, and the main reason that the Premier League is so competitive is because of artificial financing. Free, unregulated markets err towards monopoly, and I fear that the end of the road for every league structure is a Bayernesque dominance. So the status quo doesn't work, it's tedious and predictable.

So when I look for alternatives, I envy especially the American leagues because in the NHL, for example, they have 31 teams all with a very reasonable chance to win the championship. How amazing is that? Even the most competitive league of the big five can only boast with six in the long term, but usually only two or three in any given season.

So, as we all know, what they have is a wage cap that every team can meet. This evens the playing field, and makes it hugely competitive. However, you can't do that in the current European setup because if you set a wage cap that every team can meet, then the league as a whole will fall behind. To successfully implement it, you have to be completely dominant. And such a dominant league will likely have to be a European Premier League of some sort.

If we can have one league dominant enough (and with no fucking playoff) to impose a wage cap, then I'm for it, even if slightly reluctantly. I believe you could impose some sort of league pyramid to make it possible for the winners of the national leagues to join it, which in turn would remove the monopoly problem you have in so, so many leagues. I'm sick and tired of the same teams winning over and over again, and it will only get worse so long that the free market rules football.

On a side note, though, this is only my second favorite option, really. I would prefer transfers being banned completely. Clubs should work as regional teams and nothing more. But alas, I find no allies in that opinion.

The American sports do a good of keeping competitive leagues but the trade off for them is a closed shop and franchises rather than a pyramid system of promotion and relegation.

Most leagues in Europe have become completely monopolized.



Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #258 on: Today at 03:52:39 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:48:01 PM
The American sports do a good of keeping competitive leagues but the trade off for them is a closed shop and franchises rather than a pyramid system of promotion and relegation.

Most leagues in Europe have become completely monopolized.





This is sadly very true...look at what happened in Germany when Klopp's Dortmund appeared, adding much needed counter-balance to Bayern's domination - Bayern simply used their power to fleece Dortmund and adopt all of their strengths
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #259 on: Today at 04:05:40 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Today at 03:52:39 PM
This is sadly very true...look at what happened in Germany when Klopp's Dortmund appeared, adding much needed counter-balance to Bayern's domination - Bayern simply used their power to fleece Dortmund and adopt all of their strengths

Well, the proposed European Super League will have it's flaws, but this won't be one of them. The ESL is only possible if a salary cap is introduced, and this will level the playing field for the involved clubs. Good management and good scouting will be the deciding factors for creating a competitive team. Having this in mind, I can understand why FSG are pushing for the ESL.
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:39:33 PM »
Quote from: zadoktBeast on Today at 03:52:39 PM
This is sadly very true...look at what happened in Germany when Klopp's Dortmund appeared, adding much needed counter-balance to Bayern's domination - Bayern simply used their power to fleece Dortmund and adopt all of their strengths

Bayern have win 29 Bundesliga titles in 50 years. Next highest is Dortmund with 5 overall. 2 of them won by Klopp.

It's the only thing wrong with German football that one club is just too big for the top league, essentially.

But France and Italy have gone the same way and there's duopolies in Spain, Portugal, Scotland.

I think that's behind a lot of the Super League stuff. Bayern, Juve and Barca and Real are bored of their own leagues.
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #261 on: Today at 04:54:54 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:39:51 PM
So people would rather have a European Super League happen without us than with?

Because it'll happen. Maybe not right away but I'm willing to bet before the end of the decade. It's the way things are headed.
*shrugs* If a SL happens Liverpool will be part of it. None of us have any influence and our being unhappy (or happy) about it will have no bearing on what might happen. Therefore I think people can just about express their opinions on this without risk of scuppering our involvement. Phew.  ;)
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:07:17 PM »
Wish to fuck everyone would calm down over the Everton game. A couple of really bad tackles and people want to walk away from the premier league.
We've done our share over the years. I'm old enough to remember the Jimmy Case tackle on Everton's Geoff Nulty. I was there and yes Everton fans never let Case live it down. But that's football, these things happen.
Some of the responses on here are quite frankly fucking embarrassing.
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:10:24 PM »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 05:07:17 PM
Wish to fuck everyone would calm down over the Everton game. A couple of really bad tackles and people want to walk away from the premier league.
We've done our share over the years. I'm old enough to remember the Jimmy Case tackle on Everton's Geoff Nulty. I was there and yes Everton fans never let Case live it down. But that's football, these things happen.
Some of the responses on here are quite frankly fucking embarrassing.

Yep, a lot of the extremely knee jerk reactions have come courtesy of the wounds still being sore from the weekend. What's funny is people think we could just go into this super league against the top European sides and there wouldn't be yard dogs putting horror challenges in  ;D
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:10:59 PM »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 02:47:11 PM
Obvious question after reading last few pages - When was the last time we played Everton in Europe? - In fact - When's the last time Everton were in the Champions League? 

This new competition (which I don't know if I like or don't like yet) is to replace current CL - So what's the point in that Everton discussion/argument?

Can we relax on that one?  We will still have the Derby. 

Sorry (I think).  ;D
I would say the concern is that this new competition could be a stepping stone towards and fully fledged Super League. The putative path is as follows:

This new European League starts, as an alternative to the Champions League.

It becomes a massive money-spinner (let's face it these guys would not be pushing for it if they didn't know it will print money) and a lot of the football world's advertising and sponsorship dollars start heading its way as the big names vie to get involved.

For this reason clubs begin to prioritise it over the PL and domestic cups

This has a winnowing affect upon the PL, and it looses it's allure, just as the domestic cups are now seen as being way down the pecking order.

Domestic leagues begin to lose their appeal to advertisers/sponsors and even more money starts heading the EL's way,

Non-EL PL teams fall even further behind the EL clubs as the financial gap widens. Some perhaps go to the wall.

As a result domestic leagues fall even further behind and barely offer any competition to the EL teams. The PL becomes like the SPL, albeit with four or five monster teams at the top.

Everton weep as Uncle Uzzy drops them like a hot stone (not that he was ever really involved) and gets involved in the EL. They borrow the equivalent of the Third World Debt to buy has-beens and yard-dogs to brutalise LFC players every time the two teams meet, and eventually go bust and disappear up their own sewage works. Well, even shite ideas have some redeeming features.

By now the EL teams are putting their reserves and kids out in the PL games and at some point they start wondering why they are bothering with the domestic leagues when the rewards are so sparse and the risk of yard dogs breaking their players is so high.

The EL teams decide to turn the EL into a fully fledged European Super League. They may shift the European Cup into a separate cup competition again, to maintain its existence as per tradition, or they may just fuck it off completely.

The PL and domestic leagues die, starved of funds as everyone except Cazoo scrambles to be involved in the ESL.

Fans are left bewildered and teetering and wondering how the fuck all this happened. The clubs don't give a shit.

Could happen...
Re: Top English Clubs in Bombshell Talks to Join European Premier League
« Reply #265 on: Today at 05:11:42 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 04:05:40 PM
Well, the proposed European Super League will have it's flaws, but this won't be one of them. The ESL is only possible if a salary cap is introduced, and this will level the playing field for the involved clubs. Good management and good scouting will be the deciding factors for creating a competitive team. Having this in mind, I can understand why FSG are pushing for the ESL.
Is there ANY suggestion that a salary cap is even being considered, let alone proposed?
