Obvious question after reading last few pages - When was the last time we played Everton in Europe? - In fact - When's the last time Everton were in the Champions League?
This new competition (which I don't know if I like or don't like yet) is to replace current CL - So what's the point in that Everton discussion/argument?
Can we relax on that one? We will still have the Derby.
Sorry (I think).
I would say the concern is that this new competition could be a stepping stone towards and fully fledged Super League. The putative path is as follows:
This new European League starts, as an alternative to the Champions League.
It becomes a massive money-spinner (let's face it these guys would not be pushing for it if they didn't know it will print money) and a lot of the football world's advertising and sponsorship dollars start heading its way as the big names vie to get involved.
For this reason clubs begin to prioritise it over the PL and domestic cups
This has a winnowing affect upon the PL, and it looses it's allure, just as the domestic cups are now seen as being way down the pecking order.
Domestic leagues begin to lose their appeal to advertisers/sponsors and even more money starts heading the EL's way,
Non-EL PL teams fall even further behind the EL clubs as the financial gap widens. Some perhaps go to the wall.
As a result domestic leagues fall even further behind and barely offer any competition to the EL teams. The PL becomes like the SPL, albeit with four or five monster teams at the top.
Everton weep as Uncle Uzzy drops them like a hot stone (not that he was ever really involved) and gets involved in the EL. They borrow the equivalent of the Third World Debt to buy has-beens and yard-dogs to brutalise LFC players every time the two teams meet, and eventually go bust and disappear up their own sewage works. Well, even shite ideas have some redeeming features.
By now the EL teams are putting their reserves and kids out in the PL games and at some point they start wondering why they are bothering with the domestic leagues when the rewards are so sparse and the risk of yard dogs breaking their players is so high.
The EL teams decide to turn the EL into a fully fledged European Super League. They may shift the European Cup into a separate cup competition again, to maintain its existence as per tradition, or they may just fuck it off completely.
The PL and domestic leagues die, starved of funds as everyone except Cazoo scrambles to be involved in the ESL.
Fans are left bewildered and teetering and wondering how the fuck all this happened. The clubs don't give a shit.
Could happen...