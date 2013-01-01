this idea is stupid and dangerous...



best thing about footbal and what brought also non english fans to support the clubs in England is the passion of fans, local rivalry and players who know what it means to play for the fans, the club...



imagine away games somewhere in France to watch a team most of the fans do not care about...



Champions league update maybe, so that not only a few teams have the chance to win it, but the way it is now, meaning knock-out games is what brings the people to watch it...it could go either way...



Making a league of these clubs will harm the clubs in long run, the league will become boring. Especially if the big guns like Real or us will be (hypothetically) on bottom places in that league..



a really stupid idea that would maybe bring in money, but it will mean many fans will lose interest.



with only non-english fans somewhere in Europe attending matches it will feel disconnected from its roots and without any soul.



Liverpool match going fans would mostly watch their team from TV instead of away days... stupid idea.