I dont like the idea.

It probably would result in ticket prices and TV prices going up.

Also what happens to teams who cannot compete and always finish last.......can they go back to their national league with their tails between their legs.

Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:53:07 PM
This isn't going to happen, UEFA for one thing certainly won't accept it. Also, adding another thirty games onto what players are already expected to play is just madness. We need to reduce fixtures not keep on adding them.

If it's going to be run by FIFA does UEFA even have a say?
this idea is stupid and dangerous...

best thing about footbal and what brought also non english fans to support the clubs in England is the passion of fans, local rivalry and players who know what it means to play for the fans, the club...

imagine away games somewhere in France to watch a team most of the fans do not care about...

Champions league update maybe, so that not only a few teams have the chance to win it, but the way it is now, meaning knock-out games is what brings the people to watch it...it could go either way...

Making a league of these clubs will harm the clubs in long run, the league will become boring. Especially if the big guns like Real or us will be (hypothetically) on bottom places in that league..

a really stupid idea that would maybe bring in money, but it will mean many fans will lose interest.

with only non-english fans somewhere in Europe attending matches it will feel disconnected from its roots and without any soul.

Liverpool match going fans would mostly watch their team from TV instead of away days... stupid idea.
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 04:24:52 PM
Well in the article it states
 

So the money and prestige would be in the new super league so we could see a scenario where we play Man Utd on a Sunday afternoon and both teams play the kids. The money would drop out of the Premier league as Sky won't pay hundreds of millions in sponsorship money if the top teams are playing their kids most weeks.

One of my more spiteful reasons for wanting this to happen.  So fucking sick of the FA and Premier League bullshit.  Time we shoveled a pile of shit in their faces.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:54:30 PM
The Premier League is definitely Tory.

Is it really?

TV rights distribution, difference between top and bottom clubs:

EPL, 1.6x
Serie A, 2.3x
Bundeslia, 3.3x
La Liga, 3.6x
