I agree with Al. I don't know the whys and wherefores, I haven't had time to think of how it might work, or whether it can work, but I agree that as fans we have to at least try and influence the direction of travel for football. Football is currently hurtling at high-speed in the direction of greed and money-ruling-all. If we're not careful it will soon get to the point where the game will unmoor itself from its history and traditional bases completely, and literally become a plaything for wealthy individuals and corporations; a way for some very rich people to compare their financial dicks.



It's gonna need people cleverer than me - or at least those with more time to devote to it - to think of ways we can increase our say and our power and keep football from eating itself. Valorising Super Leagues is not the answer, no matter how angry and frustrated and fucked off we, rightly, are with the current set up, the nature of the FA and PL and PGMOL etc.



It's very tempting to think ditching the domestic league set up, and with it much of our history, and jumping onto a new bandwagon will lead to a brave new world and solve all our grievances and frustrations, but, IMO, it's a temptation we need to resist.