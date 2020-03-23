« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League  (Read 6828 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 07:54:36 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:51:06 PM
If there is a Super League...

Where will they get the Refs, Lino's, VAR officials from?

The best all over the World, obviously ...
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 07:59:50 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:54:14 PM
If Ajax or Benfica fans become indifferent then given you are such an advocate of the American system then just move the franchise somewhere else.

As usual, you are completely missing the point of the discussion. If there is a salary cap, you don't need to move the club anywhere, since they will be competitive where they are. The current football pyramid is actually flawed, since it allows for a club with a wage bill of £300+ million to compete in the same league with a club with a wage bill of less than £100 million.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,822
  • JFT 96
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 08:13:27 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:59:50 PM
As usual, you are completely missing the point of the discussion. If there is a salary cap, you don't need to move the club anywhere, since they will be competitive where they are. The current football pyramid is actually flawed, since it allows for a club with a wage bill of £300+ million to compete in the same league with a club with a wage bill of less than £100 million.

Then please explain why franchises get moved in US sport when as you say they have a salary cap or a luxury tax.

As for the football pyramid being flawed. It is only flawed because the big clubs have demanded more and more money. We used to have an ultra competitive pyramid. A pyramid that had clubs like Manchester United being relegated and teams like Nottingham Forrest winning the League.

What changed that was the big clubs putting a stop to gate receipts being shared, demanding more and more of the TV money, forming the Premier League to carve up more of the pie and likewise creating the Champions League.

It is the greed of the big clubs and their owners that has created the inequality. Yet with absolutely no evidence you now expect those same clubs and owners to want to bring in a salary cap to even things up.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 08:17:32 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:13:27 PM
Then please explain why franchises get moved in US sport when as you say they have a salary cap or a luxury tax.

As for the football pyramid being flawed. It is only flawed because the big clubs have demanded more and more money. We used to have an ultra competitive pyramid. A pyramid that had clubs like Manchester United being relegated and teams like Nottingham Forrest winning the League.

What changed that was the big clubs putting a stop to gate receipts being shared, demanding more and more of the TV money, forming the Premier League to carve up more of the pie and likewise creating the Champions League.

It is the greed of the big clubs and their owners that has created the inequality. Yet with absolutely no evidence you now expect those same clubs and owners to want to bring in a salary cap to even things up.

Well, if you can turn back the time 30 years, I would be grateful to you ...
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,822
  • JFT 96
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 08:27:43 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:17:32 PM
Well, if you can turn back the time 30 years, I would be grateful to you ...

The game didn't change overnight it was a series of incremental changes. Maybe as fans we should look to redress the balance by campaigning for incremental changes in the other direction. United pleading for fans to be allowed back shows how much power we have.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 08:39:42 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:27:43 PM
The game didn't change overnight it was a series of incremental changes. Maybe as fans we should look to redress the balance by campaigning for incremental changes in the other direction. United pleading for fans to be allowed back shows how much power we have.

Yes, allowing the fans back into the stadiums in the current situation would be a wise decision ...
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,822
  • JFT 96
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 09:32:12 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:39:42 PM
Yes, allowing the fans back into the stadiums in the current situation would be a wise decision ...

I didn't say allowing fans back in would be a wise decision. What I said was the lengths United have gone to try and get fans back in, even in limited numbers shows how much power we have as fans.

Surely we need to use that power to get a voice to influence OUR game.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,290
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 09:35:06 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:32:12 PM
I didn't say allowing fans back in would be a wise decision. What I said was the lengths United have gone to try and get fans back in, even in limited numbers shows how much power we have as fans.

Surely we need to use that power to get a voice to influence OUR game.

Which fans though Al?

The nice ones who agree with you? Or the scouse hating, gay hating, Tory voting ones?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 09:43:47 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:32:12 PM
I didn't say allowing fans back in would be a wise decision. What I said was the lengths United have gone to try and get fans back in, even in limited numbers shows how much power we have as fans.

Surely we need to use that power to get a voice to influence OUR game.

What a nice speach. Have you considered running for an office?
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,822
  • JFT 96
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 09:56:09 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:35:06 PM
Which fans though Al?

The nice ones who agree with you? Or the scouse hating, gay hating, Tory voting ones?

Personally I think there are far more decent fans than there are idiots, and in football like politics what we need is more engagement not less. What we need is for fans to get together instead of letting those in power drive us apart.

Giving more power to the elite for me is likely to create more scouse hating, gay hating, tory voters. We need to talk to each other more instead of allowing the right wing media to create their divisive narrative.

For me the biggest positive of the PBP debacle was fans coming together. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 10:04:11 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:56:09 PM
Personally I think there are far more decent fans than there are idiots, and in football like politics what we need is more engagement not less. What we need is for fans to get together instead of letting those in power drive us apart.

Giving more power to the elite for me is likely to create more scouse hating, gay hating, tory voters. We need to talk to each other more instead of allowing the right wing media to create their divisive narrative.

For me the biggest positive of the PBP debacle was fans coming together. 

The only problem being, the PBP "debacle" was anticipated by the big club owners. Basically, with your hysterical reaction, you have helped and brought forward the creation of the European Super League.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,822
  • JFT 96
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 10:49:28 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:04:11 PM
The only problem being, the PBP "debacle" was anticipated by the big club owners. Basically, with your hysterical reaction, you have helped and brought forward the creation of the European Super League.

Would be that be anticipated the reaction or deliberately provoked the reaction. Either way for me, it illustrates the fact that we need to lessen their power and not increase it. What I have taken from it though is that they need us fans more than we need manipulative billionaire owners.

How are the Glazers doing without the gate revenue and how is the £15 PPV going with fans boycotting it and donating to food banks instead.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,918
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #172 on: Today at 12:09:11 AM »
I agree with Al. I don't know the whys and wherefores, I haven't had time to think of how it might work, or whether it can work, but I agree that as fans we have to at least try and influence the direction of travel for football. Football is currently hurtling at high-speed in the direction of greed and money-ruling-all. If we're not careful it will soon get to the point where the game will unmoor itself from its history and traditional bases completely, and literally become a plaything for wealthy individuals and corporations; a way for some very rich people to compare their financial dicks.

It's gonna need people cleverer than me - or at least those with more time to devote to it - to think of ways we can increase our say and our power and keep football from eating itself. Valorising Super Leagues is not the answer, no matter how angry and frustrated and fucked off we, rightly, are with the current set up, the nature of the FA and PL and PGMOL etc.

It's very tempting to think ditching the domestic league set up, and with it much of our history, and jumping onto a new bandwagon will lead to a brave new world and solve all our grievances and frustrations, but, IMO, it's a temptation we need to resist.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,185
  • 19:06
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:19:19 AM »
I might be wrong, but my feeling is that if push came to shove, the overwhelming majority of football fans would not want a new 'Super League'. I include the fans of the mega-clubs in that too.

I think what we all really want is for the game we currently have to be improved and managed much better. Ripping it all up for a SL could well be a case of the baby going down the plughole with the bathwater.

It's easy to see the grass on the other side of the fence as greener, but that's often just an illusion. The game here is not the problem, but how it's run, is.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:56 AM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,761
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #174 on: Today at 05:30:13 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:19:19 AM
I might be wrong, but my feeling is that if push came to shove, the overwhelming majority of football fans would not want a new 'Super League'. I include the fans of the mega-clubs in that too.

I think what we all really want is for the game we currently have to be improved and managed much better. Ripping it all up for a SL could well be a case of the baby going down the plughole with the bathwater.

It's easy to see the grass on the other side of the fence as greener, but that's often just an illusion. The game here is not the problem, but how it's run, is.

I don't want the Super League either, but the incompetence of the people running the Premier League is making it a far more realistic option.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 