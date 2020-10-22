Its inevitable if you consider it from the owners perspective. Top 5 leagues probably receive what, 3 billion or more cumulatively?



These owners are probably thinking these massive TV deals are probably mainly due to their big clubs. They would probably get that same 3 billion in TV rights for a super league if one was created. A split between 20 or so clubs would be significantly higher than the current money they receive in their respective divisions and its guaranteed (no sponsorship clauses for missing champs league etc).



only thing I can see stopping this is greed itself and the barca's, madrids wanting a bigger proportion rather than equal splits throughout the league



That's a valid point for me.The thing is, with any league, anywhere in the world, there will always be those at the top of the tree and those at the bottom. In the current premier League there are the big hitters who win the trophies and pull in the money. Then there are the clubs like Everton et al, who do nothing, year after year, other than make up the numbers. The do little to attract money into the city of Liverpool. They are not box office to a wider audience, they have very little national presence, let alone continental and global. All leagues have such clubs, because that's how leagues work.If there was a 'Super League' then the genuine super clubs like Liverpool, Bayern, Barcelona, Real Madrid and possibly Juventus and the Mancs would be the glamour clubs up there pulling in the most viewers and the most money. In comparison, clubs like, for instance, Benfica would be well down the pecking order. So, there will be the glamour clubs of the new league, the less glamourous in comparison to them, and also the rest further down who will become the Everton or the Newcastle of the 'Super League'.No matter who is in the new league, there will always be tiers within it. Those who stay successful within it will feel they contribute to the status and the financial pull the most, so deserve the largest cut of the profits. Those who have more and do more, will always want more reward than those who achieve far less and are perceived to contribute far less. Thing is though, in order to achieve more, you have to have teams further down and who make up the numbers because you cannot play and beat yourself.If we had a supposed Super League of, say, 16 clubs, what happens when the elite in that decide they want a far bigger cut of the cake than those further down? Do they eventually break away again and make it a 10 team super, super league? What happens when the clubs in that league find their level then decide that the top four want a bigger cut than the bottom six. Do we eventually have a super, super, super league with just the four clubs that have the most trophies and who bring in the biggest TV revenues? What about when the biggest two of the four want a bigger slice of the pie than the rest? Do the top two break away and create the Universal Mega-twat League and play each other every fortnight until the whole world gets bored and switches off altogether?The reality for me is that we have what's called a ''football pyramid' for a reason. Yes, there will always be a few elite clubs who have worked their arses off and built something of great magnitude and standing that remains as the decades change. They've earned their place at the sharp end of the pyramid. Now pyramids are possibly the strongest shapes in the Universe, with a massive, solid foundation. Thing is, the top cannot undermine the pieces at the bottom, because doing so undermines the whole structure. Of course, the top can up-sticks and create another pyramid elsewhere, but that new pyramid will also have just a very few at the pointy end, and a whole lot more underneath supporting the integrity of the overall structure. The names may change, but the principle never does.Football leagues, wherever they are and whoever they contain, need the so-called lesser teams and they also need to see enough wealth trickle down to nourish the roots which hold the entire structure up in the first place. Problem is, it's also human nature to want to keep what you earn rather than give it to others who it's perceived don't earn it. These human traits always kick in at some point or other.