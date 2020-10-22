Most of us, for pure footballing reasons and because of the traditions, don't want the Super League. Still, we should be aware that the game of football has changed, and that it is a huge business now.



When you have a situation where a bunch of thugs like Everton are trying to injure 2 of your best players, who also happen to be the best in the World at their respective posutions, and the league is doing nothing to protect them, it is very normal that everyone close to our club will question the credibility of the league.



The problem with the Premier League is not the lack of interest or attraction, it is the complete lack of competence from the people running the league. The Premier League has by far the worst referees compared to the other top leagues, and also people making the fixture list don't have an idea what they are doing.



In a situation like that, a proposal that suggests a 35-40 games season (in total) providing the same (or even a better) financial return, with the best referees in the World doing the games, will always be very attractive, not only for the owners, but also for the managers and the players.



But can we not see that this is the very definition of ''grass is greener'' thinking. In reality there's no good reason to think that we would escape any of these problems or issues if we switched to a Super League. They would all come with us and, because of the stakes involved, will almost certainly be even more magnified.For example, we all talk about how crap our refs are (and they are) but we don't stop to think why they are - because officiating has moved away from what it should be: a labour of love, a determination to practise and uphold the spirit of fairness and independent adjudication of a sporting event, where being fair and accurate is so esteemed and valorised that practitioners try their hardest demonstrate their proficiency and uphold that ideal, subsuming ego and self-aggrandisement. e,g something akin to what still just about exists in the judicial system, where rulings will be overturned if there's cause, even a technicality, rather than, say, appellate judges covering up for their colleagues. (Ironically, people moan and whinge when such things happen rather than accept that it is a demonstration of a system working properly).Instead officiating has turned into something that is more akin to a professional performance. Refs seem to see themselves as performers, narrative enablers and competitors in their own right. A body of competitors who bunch together and cover up for each other and who see upholding their own reputations as more important than upholding the principles of the game.And because we see our own refs every week, but European refs less often, we convince ourselves that they're all better than ours to a person. But we only see the cream of the crop (and even them for every Cuneyt Cakir there's a Mateu Lahoz). And we don't see what officiating would become under SL conditions.What I'm saying is that most of the problems we have in the PL come about because of what the PL is - a high-stakes, money-oriented performance business, ram full of egos and people lining their own pockets every step of the way, rather than a mere sport. A SL would be that magnified by a million or whatever. Be careful what you wish for.If we really want a SL for the purest of intentions - to eschew parochialism and pit the best clubs continent-wide against each other in a league format, then we'd be better off working our bollocks off to reform the game and officiating first before moving onto that kind of enterprise. If you take a flawed system in to such a high-stakes enterprise, you'll get an even more flawed outcome. Garbage in, garbage out.