Author Topic: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League  (Read 5278 times)

Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #120 on: October 22, 2020, 02:31:08 PM »
Quote from: Samie on October 22, 2020, 02:26:12 PM

Don't think he's making the case he thinks he's making there
Football without fans is nothing.

We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Offline 4pool

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #121 on: October 22, 2020, 02:47:54 PM »
What Infantino is trying to say, he wants a breakaway Super League in each FIFA Confederation. With the top clubs from each going to the World Club Cup and have a Super Cup Final.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Something Worse

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #122 on: October 22, 2020, 04:07:06 PM »
How about a compromise.

No super league, no expanded shitty club world cup
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #123 on: October 24, 2020, 02:17:33 AM »
I know that people are still angry, hurting, frustrated and fucked off after the Everton game. I am as well. I've never felt this way before after a single game. So I'm not going to judge anyone. But this is not the answer.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #124 on: October 24, 2020, 03:06:44 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 24, 2020, 02:17:33 AM
I know that people are still angry, hurting, frustrated and fucked off after the Everton game. I am as well. I've never felt this way before after a single game. So I'm not going to judge anyone. But this is not the answer.
I'm not going to suggest that this is the answer, but I don't think that just the Everton game is the reason why some are for it. I think the Everton game was simply the straw that broke the camel's back for some people. That was just the candle on top of an already substantial cake.

I know it's been suggested by a poster or two that it's just a case of some fans wanting to take their ball home just because we were screwed over by VAR in a game where thuggery was given the green light and serious injury caused, but I think the discontent goes far deeper and has been there for a long time. The fact it's come now, when we are reigning champions and recent champions of Europe and the World itself is quite telling for me. People are more likely to moan and want to take their ball home when things are bleak, not when we have the best side in decades and one of the best sides of all time.

RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline GreatEx

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #125 on: October 24, 2020, 09:15:06 AM »
Wouldn't it be easier just to toss Everton out of the Premier league? Suspend their licence. I mean, literally suspend it, 8ft in the air, and tell them Pickford has to go fetch. It'll be the sporting event of a lifetime.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #126 on: October 24, 2020, 09:15:37 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 24, 2020, 02:17:33 AM
I know that people are still angry, hurting, frustrated and fucked off after the Everton game. I am as well. I've never felt this way before after a single game. So I'm not going to judge anyone. But this is not the answer.

Most of us, for pure footballing reasons and because of the traditions, don't want the Super League. Still, we should be aware that the game of football has changed, and that it is a huge business now.

When you have a situation where a bunch of thugs like Everton are trying to injure 2 of your best players, who also happen to be the best in the World at their respective posutions, and the league is doing nothing to protect them, it is very normal that everyone close to our club will question the credibility of the league.

The problem with the Premier League is not the lack of interest or attraction, it is the complete lack of competence from the people running the league. The Premier League has by far the worst referees compared to the other top leagues, and also people making the fixture list don't have an idea what they are doing.

In a situation like that, a proposal that suggests a 35-40 games season (in total) providing the same (or even a better) financial return, with the best referees in the World doing the games, will always be very attractive, not only for the owners, but also for the managers and the players.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #127 on: October 24, 2020, 09:41:21 AM »
By the way, I had a very interesting discussion with a mate of mine (he is a passionate Juventus fan) on the issue last night. He is convinced that even if the ESL is established with the suggested 16-18 clubs, the participating clubs won't abandon the domestic leagues. Instead, he thinks that these big clubs will approach the domestic leagues in a way that they are approaching the domestic cups now, with mostly bench players and young players starting the domestic league games. The squads will get bigger, and players won't be sent out on loan or sold because of the lack of playing time, since there will be enough playing time for 30+ players. It might be how the big clubs are seeing this ...
Offline Zlen

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #128 on: October 24, 2020, 09:52:21 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 24, 2020, 02:17:33 AM
I know that people are still angry, hurting, frustrated and fucked off after the Everton game. I am as well. I've never felt this way before after a single game. So I'm not going to judge anyone. But this is not the answer.
Cant lie about being absolutely broken after the Everton game. Dont think Ill watch another football match for a long time, if ever, thats how sickening it was.

But that isnt why Id consider something like this. It is mostly due to the fact that FIFA, UEFA and the FA arent offering a reasonable alternative. All of the above organisations are disregarding fans, bloating calendars with pointless games and endangering players in the process, refusing to fix long standing issues (standard of refereeing) and in general they are treating clubs like Amazon treats their warehouse workers. Expansion of the Champions League, fucking Nations League, World Cup in the winter, scheduling of League Cup last season and on and on. Existing footballing structure does not give a fiddlers fuck about anything except more money via more games. The tradition of the competitions is all they have - memories people are unwilling to discard and rightfully so. But these organisations arent really a morally superior alternative to a bunch of capitalist sharks making a rich club toy league - they just have a paper thin mask of tradition and a better PR department. Under this mask they are just the same - money first, money second, clubs and players distant third.

So honestly, I could not give a crap if we as a club swapped one competition for another in order to make more money on our terms.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #129 on: October 24, 2020, 10:05:02 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 24, 2020, 03:06:44 AM
I'm not going to suggest that this is the answer, but I don't think that just the Everton game is the reason why some are for it. I think the Everton game was simply the straw that broke the camel's back for some people. That was just the candle on top of an already substantial cake.

I know it's been suggested by a poster or two that it's just a case of some fans wanting to take their ball home just because we were screwed over by VAR in a game where thuggery was given the green light and serious injury caused, but I think the discontent goes far deeper and has been there for a long time. The fact it's come now, when we are reigning champions and recent champions of Europe and the World itself is quite telling for me. People are more likely to moan and want to take their ball home when things are bleak, not when we have the best side in decades and one of the best sides of all time.
Of course. I understand the final straw argument and I'm not suggesting it was just the one game. I've not really interrogated my own feelings properly as I'm trying not to dwell on it too much; I do know I have felt more anger and disgust than ever before after a game, and it has lingered longer than ever. It probably is a culmination for me as well, rather than just one particularly egregious moment.

But the answer has to be for fans to band together, become stronger and more influential and to try and reform the game here, at home, before it is too late, rather than let it get even further away from us and from the community institution it purports to be. 

If we think it's hugely difficult for us to have any influence on things now, that's nothing to how completely ineffectual and sidelined we would become once a super league, and all its ramifications, takes off - not least because lots of clubs will probably not survive and football will become a largely global TV based franchise operation rather than anything close to a community-level operation. We will literally become redundant because there'll be plenty of viewers around the world with their fistful of dollars ready and held out. In a post SL world football won't need fans any longer, just consumers, and finance will be even more faceless global sponsor-based than it is now.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #130 on: October 24, 2020, 10:30:39 AM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on October 24, 2020, 09:15:37 AM
Most of us, for pure footballing reasons and because of the traditions, don't want the Super League. Still, we should be aware that the game of football has changed, and that it is a huge business now.

When you have a situation where a bunch of thugs like Everton are trying to injure 2 of your best players, who also happen to be the best in the World at their respective posutions, and the league is doing nothing to protect them, it is very normal that everyone close to our club will question the credibility of the league.

The problem with the Premier League is not the lack of interest or attraction, it is the complete lack of competence from the people running the league. The Premier League has by far the worst referees compared to the other top leagues, and also people making the fixture list don't have an idea what they are doing.

In a situation like that, a proposal that suggests a 35-40 games season (in total) providing the same (or even a better) financial return, with the best referees in the World doing the games, will always be very attractive, not only for the owners, but also for the managers and the players.
But can we not see that this is the very definition of ''grass is greener'' thinking. In reality there's no good reason to think that we would escape any of these problems or issues if we switched to a Super League. They would all come with us and, because of the stakes involved, will almost certainly be even more magnified.

For example, we all talk about how crap our refs are (and they are) but we don't stop to think why they are - because officiating has moved away from what it should be: a labour of love, a determination to practise and uphold the spirit of fairness and independent adjudication of a sporting event, where being fair and accurate is so esteemed and valorised that practitioners try their hardest demonstrate their proficiency and uphold that ideal, subsuming ego and self-aggrandisement. e,g something akin to what still just about exists in the judicial system, where rulings will be overturned if there's cause, even a technicality, rather than, say, appellate judges covering up for their colleagues. (Ironically, people moan and whinge when such things happen rather than accept that it is a demonstration of a system working properly).

Instead officiating has turned into something that is more akin to a professional performance. Refs seem to see themselves as performers, narrative enablers and competitors in their own right. A body of competitors who bunch together and cover up for each other and who see upholding their own reputations as more important than upholding the principles of the game.

And because we see our own refs every week, but European refs less often, we convince ourselves that they're all better than ours to a person. But we only see the cream of the crop (and even them for every Cuneyt Cakir there's a Mateu Lahoz). And we don't see what officiating would become under SL conditions.

What I'm saying is that most of the problems we have in the PL come about because of what the PL is - a high-stakes, money-oriented performance business, ram full of egos and people lining their own pockets every step of the way, rather than a mere sport. A SL would be that magnified by a million or whatever. Be careful what you wish for.

If we really want a SL for the purest of intentions - to eschew parochialism and pit the best clubs continent-wide against each other in a league format, then we'd be better off working our bollocks off to reform the game and officiating first before moving onto that kind of enterprise. If you take a flawed system in to such a high-stakes enterprise, you'll get an even more flawed outcome. Garbage in, garbage out.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #131 on: October 24, 2020, 10:34:26 AM »


Quote from: Zlen on October 24, 2020, 09:52:21 AM
Cant lie about being absolutely broken after the Everton game. Dont think Ill watch another football match for a long time, if ever, thats how sickening it was.

But that isnt why Id consider something like this. It is mostly due to the fact that FIFA, UEFA and the FA arent offering a reasonable alternative. All of the above organisations are disregarding fans, bloating calendars with pointless games and endangering players in the process, refusing to fix long standing issues (standard of refereeing) and in general they are treating clubs like Amazon treats their warehouse workers. Expansion of the Champions League, fucking Nations League, World Cup in the winter, scheduling of League Cup last season and on and on. Existing footballing structure does not give a fiddlers fuck about anything except more money via more games. The tradition of the competitions is all they have - memories people are unwilling to discard and rightfully so. But these organisations arent really a morally superior alternative to a bunch of capitalist sharks making a rich club toy league - they just have a paper thin mask of tradition and a better PR department. Under this mask they are just the same - money first, money second, clubs and players distant third.

So honestly, I could not give a crap if we as a club swapped one competition for another in order to make more money on our terms.
I don' t want to over-egg these responses or belabour the point too much and I don't have ready-made and delineated answers. But somehow we, as fans, need to get working on having greater influence and trying to fix these issues, rather than give into escape mentality - which is what supporting a SL now amounts to: trying to run away from the problems, convincing ourselves that the grass will be greener if only...X. But you can't run away from these things; you take the problems with you
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online PeterTheRed

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #132 on: October 24, 2020, 11:58:11 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 24, 2020, 10:30:39 AM
But can we not see that this is the very definition of ''grass is greener'' thinking. In reality there's no good reason to think that we would escape any of these problems or issues if we switched to a Super League. They would all come with us and, because of the stakes involved, will almost certainly be even more magnified.

For example, we all talk about how crap our refs are (and they are) but we don't stop to think why they are - because officiating has moved away from what it should be: a labour of love, a determination to practise and uphold the spirit of fairness and independent adjudication of a sporting event, where being fair and accurate is so esteemed and valorised that practitioners try their hardest demonstrate their proficiency and uphold that ideal, subsuming ego and self-aggrandisement. e,g something akin to what still just about exists in the judicial system, where rulings will be overturned if there's cause, even a technicality, rather than, say, appellate judges covering up for their colleagues. (Ironically, people moan and whinge when such things happen rather than accept that it is a demonstration of a system working properly).

Instead officiating has turned into something that is more akin to a professional performance. Refs seem to see themselves as performers, narrative enablers and competitors in their own right. A body of competitors who bunch together and cover up for each other and who see upholding their own reputations as more important than upholding the principles of the game.

And because we see our own refs every week, but European refs less often, we convince ourselves that they're all better than ours to a person. But we only see the cream of the crop (and even them for every Cuneyt Cakir there's a Mateu Lahoz). And we don't see what officiating would become under SL conditions.

What I'm saying is that most of the problems we have in the PL come about because of what the PL is - a high-stakes, money-oriented performance business, ram full of egos and people lining their own pockets every step of the way, rather than a mere sport. A SL would be that magnified by a million or whatever. Be careful what you wish for.

If we really want a SL for the purest of intentions - to eschew parochialism and pit the best clubs continent-wide against each other in a league format, then we'd be better off working our bollocks off to reform the game and officiating first before moving onto that kind of enterprise. If you take a flawed system in to such a high-stakes enterprise, you'll get an even more flawed outcome. Garbage in, garbage out.

With these closed super leagues, it is about concentration of quality, and protecting the assets that are creating the interest of the fans/customers. For example, the NFL have raised the standard of refereeing and modified the rules, so the players will be more protected from long term injuries because of nasty tackling, and we know how rough the american football can be. They have learned how to use properly the "video review" (VAR in our case), and to decrease the number of questionable refereeing decisions.

At the same time, the number of regular season games is limited to 16 (plus the play-offs), due to the massive physical requirements on the players, with big squads that are pretty evenly balanced by the salary cap. Of course, the NFL has it's flaws, but they've managed to keep the spectacle that is attracting the fans/customers, while improving the safety of the players that is always under threat due to the physical nature of the game.
Offline Zlen

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #133 on: October 24, 2020, 01:04:33 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 24, 2020, 10:34:26 AM
I don' t want to over-egg these responses or belabour the point too much and I don't have ready-made and delineated answers. But somehow we, as fans, need to get working on having greater influence and trying to fix these issues, rather than give into escape mentality - which is what supporting a SL now amounts to: trying to run away from the problems, convincing ourselves that the grass will be greener if only...X. But you can't run away from these things; you take the problems with you

That's a noble goal, but I do think that horse has bolted long time ago.
If fans and community aspect of football were on the list of priorities for those governing the game - well, the general picture would be much different from what it is and we would not be having this conversation.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #134 on: October 24, 2020, 04:19:11 PM »
I don't want to fix a league for fans who come to Anfield and sing sign on or feed the scousers. I'd rather do the SL without the Mancs but they are too big to exclude.

I've been sick of football for years, we all know the referees are corrupt, I'm not saying italian levels of corruption, but they show bias against us and to me that is corrupt. How many games of ours have been ruined by the officials and how many points stolen from us by them? The game in England won't get fixed as those who run it don't want to fix it. They bowed down to ferguson and now we are the best in the world they are doing everything they can to help them challenge us. 18 penalties in 27 games is proof.

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #135 on: October 24, 2020, 08:16:57 PM »
Get it done, fuck the PGMOL and the Premier League.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
« Reply #136 on: Today at 11:12:53 PM »
Interesting ...

Quote
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned under increasing pressure, but said he had accepted proposals for the club to join a European Super League.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/54713209
