Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Reply #120 on: October 22, 2020, 02:31:08 PM
Quote from: Samie on October 22, 2020, 02:26:12 PM

Don't think he's making the case he thinks he's making there
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Reply #121 on: October 22, 2020, 02:47:54 PM
What Infantino is trying to say, he wants a breakaway Super League in each FIFA Confederation. With the top clubs from each going to the World Club Cup and have a Super Cup Final.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Reply #122 on: October 22, 2020, 04:07:06 PM
How about a compromise.

No super league, no expanded shitty club world cup
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Reply #123 on: Today at 02:17:33 AM
I know that people are still angry, hurting, frustrated and fucked off after the Everton game. I am as well. I've never felt this way before after a single game. So I'm not going to judge anyone. But this is not the answer.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Reply #124 on: Today at 03:06:44 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:17:33 AM
I know that people are still angry, hurting, frustrated and fucked off after the Everton game. I am as well. I've never felt this way before after a single game. So I'm not going to judge anyone. But this is not the answer.
I'm not going to suggest that this is the answer, but I don't think that just the Everton game is the reason why some are for it. I think the Everton game was simply the straw that broke the camel's back for some people. That was just the candle on top of an already substantial cake.

I know it's been suggested by a poster or two that it's just a case of some fans wanting to take their ball home just because we were screwed over by VAR in a game where thuggery was given the green light and serious injury caused, but I think the discontent goes far deeper and has been there for a long time. The fact it's come now, when we are reigning champions and recent champions of Europe and the World itself is quite telling for me. People are more likely to moan and want to take their ball home when things are bleak, not when we have the best side in decades and one of the best sides of all time.

Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Reply #125 on: Today at 09:15:06 AM
Wouldn't it be easier just to toss Everton out of the Premier league? Suspend their licence. I mean, literally suspend it, 8ft in the air, and tell them Pickford has to go fetch. It'll be the sporting event of a lifetime.
Re: Liverpool and Manchester UTD in bombshell talks to join European Premier League
Reply #126 on: Today at 09:15:37 AM
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:17:33 AM
I know that people are still angry, hurting, frustrated and fucked off after the Everton game. I am as well. I've never felt this way before after a single game. So I'm not going to judge anyone. But this is not the answer.

Most of us, for pure footballing reasons and because of the traditions, don't want the Super League. Still, we should be aware that the game of football has changed, and that it is a huge business now.

When you have a situation where a bunch of thugs like Everton are trying to injure 2 of your best players, who also happen to be the best in the World at their respective posutions, and the league is doing nothing to protect them, it is very normal that everyone close to our club will question the credibility of the league.

The problem with the Premier League is not the lack of interest or attraction, it is the complete lack of competence from the people running the league. The Premier League has by far the worst referees compared to the other top leagues, and also people making the fixture list don't have an idea what they are doing.

In a situation like that, a proposal that suggests a 35-40 games season (in total) providing the same (or even a better) financial return, with the best referees in the World doing the games, will always be very attractive, not only for the owners, but also for the managers and the players.
