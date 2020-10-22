I know that people are still angry, hurting, frustrated and fucked off after the Everton game. I am as well. I've never felt this way before after a single game. So I'm not going to judge anyone. But this is not the answer.



Most of us, for pure footballing reasons and because of the traditions, don't want the Super League. Still, we should be aware that the game of football has changed, and that it is a huge business now.When you have a situation where a bunch of thugs like Everton are trying to injure 2 of your best players, who also happen to be the best in the World at their respective posutions, and the league is doing nothing to protect them, it is very normal that everyone close to our club will question the credibility of the league.The problem with the Premier League is not the lack of interest or attraction, it is the complete lack of competence from the people running the league. The Premier League has by far the worst referees compared to the other top leagues, and also people making the fixture list don't have an idea what they are doing.In a situation like that, a proposal that suggests a 35-40 games season (in total) providing the same (or even a better) financial return, with the best referees in the World doing the games, will always be very attractive, not only for the owners, but also for the managers and the players.