I know that people are still angry, hurting, frustrated and fucked off after the Everton game. I am as well. I've never felt this way before after a single game. So I'm not going to judge anyone. But this is not the answer.



I'm not going to suggest that this is the answer, but I don't think that just the Everton game is the reason why some are for it. I think the Everton game was simply the straw that broke the camel's back for some people. That was just the candle on top of an already substantial cake.I know it's been suggested by a poster or two that it's just a case of some fans wanting to take their ball home just because we were screwed over by VAR in a game where thuggery was given the green light and serious injury caused, but I think the discontent goes far deeper and has been there for a long time. The fact it's come now, when we are reigning champions and recent champions of Europe and the World itself is quite telling for me. People are more likely to moan and want to take their ball home when things are bleak, not when we have the best side in decades and one of the best sides of all time.