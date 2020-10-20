Always have done for all the time I can remember, yellow kits v Everton, Leeds the same in that score, they used it as an away kit rather than a change kit I seem to recall, but Im old and memory not as good as it was !
As Arsenal's home white shorts & socks, clash with Everton & Leeds white shorts & socks.
United are one that change shorts & socks combo but still wear red shirts, for Leeds & Everton, United will wear black shorts & socks, Newcastle white shorts & socks, some teams black shorts & white socks
England & Denmark last week both played in away kits, even though the home kits don't clash