Team wearing away kit at home for European games.

Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 11:05:46 AM
Talking to mate about Liverpool v Ajax in 66 and he recalls us playing in Black and Amber in home leg. But it made me recall UEFA made a ruling ( in 90s?) That if kits clashed home team had to wear away kit...but think this only lasted for a season

Anyone recall this....I've googled but cant find anything....possibly becouse it's a product of my ever failing memory.
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 11:18:36 AM
In the thread for the game tomorrow its just come up so your memory is OK!

Described in there as a wolves type kit

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346284.msg17414398#msg17414398
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 11:22:02 AM
Villa had to wear away kits against West Ham in 2008, and Arsenal wore their away kit at home in Europe recently.
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 12:59:52 PM
Quote from: FlashingBlade on October 20, 2020, 11:05:46 AM
Talking to mate about Liverpool v Ajax in 66 and he recalls us playing in Black and Amber in home leg. But it made me recall UEFA made a ruling ( in 90s?) That if kits clashed home team had to wear away kit...but think this only lasted for a season

Anyone recall this....I've googled but cant find anything....possibly becouse it's a product of my ever failing memory.

In my mind's eye, I can remember us wearing an away kit in a home European match in the 1990s. I seem to remember the opposition wore orange. Though remembering things from the 1990s is proving increasingly tricky...
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 03:09:54 PM
Quote from: FlashingBlade on October 20, 2020, 11:05:46 AM
Talking to mate about Liverpool v Ajax in 66 and he recalls us playing in Black and Amber in home leg. But it made me recall UEFA made a ruling ( in 90s?) That if kits clashed home team had to wear away kit...but think this only lasted for a season

Anyone recall this....I've googled but cant find anything....possibly becouse it's a product of my ever failing memory.

My brother told me this back in the 80s while watching Sportsnight. Something about the away side used to bring their own kit, and when they got to the ground and realised 'ohmigod you wear red too!!' then it was easier for the home side to fetch their away kit and wear that. Sounded plausible back when I was a kid.  :D
It might have happened once or twice, but don't see anything after some googling.
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 03:21:10 PM
Quote from: De La Goal on October 20, 2020, 12:59:52 PM
In my mind's eye, I can remember us wearing an away kit in a home European match in the 1990s. I seem to remember the opposition wore orange. Though remembering things from the 1990s is proving increasingly tricky...

Valencia in 98/99.

Drew 0-0 then won on away goals (in red) in the second leg.
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 03:24:14 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 20, 2020, 03:21:10 PM
Valencia in 98/99.

Drew 0-0 then won on away goals (in red) in the second leg.
MAC ATTTTACK!

Think it was one of the games we were treated to Sean Dundee.
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 04:32:24 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 20, 2020, 03:21:10 PM
Valencia in 98/99.

Drew 0-0 then won on away goals (in red) in the second leg.

Ah cheers!

Googled pics from home game and were in all white with red band down arm.

Thought I didnt dream it.
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 04:41:24 PM
Quote from: FlashingBlade on October 20, 2020, 04:32:24 PM
Ah cheers!

Googled pics from home game and were in all white with red band down arm.

Thought I didnt dream it.

That was a nice away kit that we had universally shite results in from memory!
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 04:53:07 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 20, 2020, 04:41:24 PM
That was a nice away kit that we had universally shite results in from memory!

Better than the current shite kits.
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 06:50:12 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 20, 2020, 03:21:10 PM
Valencia in 98/99.

Drew 0-0 then won on away goals (in red) in the second leg.

Thank you. I had Celta Vigo in mind, but looked it up and saw we played in red.

As for Valencia in orange - at least my memory was right on that front.

Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 07:09:22 PM
Quote from: De La Goal on October 20, 2020, 06:50:12 PM
Thank you. I had Celta Vigo in mind, but looked it up and saw we played in red.

As for Valencia in orange - at least my memory was right on that front.



Bit weird though as white is their home colour. Unless orange was their European kit?
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
October 20, 2020, 09:04:21 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 20, 2020, 07:09:22 PM
Bit weird though as white is their home colour. Unless orange was their European kit?

They turned up with an orange kit for some reason meaning the ref said we had to change
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
Yesterday at 01:59:52 AM
I remember that Valencia tie mostly for the late free kick goal which rebounded into the net off James' head/back(?) but couldn't remember us playing in our away kit at Anfield.

Arsenal wore their traditional away kit of gold with navy sleeves  at home in a couple of Cup Winners' Cup games early 90's.

Also early 90's Everton wore Luton Town's away kit after their home kit was deemed to clash with Luton's somewhat jazzy looking first choice strip.

Does anyone remember the 2nd choice green shorts we wore as part of our first green Adidas Equipment away kits 91-93? The version they sold in the shops only ever came white shorts. You literally couldn't buy them anywhere. Couldn't imagine them missing a marketing opportunity like that these days. We wore them on the day of Ronnie's miss at Villa Park.
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
Yesterday at 07:33:15 AM
Quote from: Jwils21 on October 20, 2020, 11:22:02 AM
Villa had to wear away kits against West Ham in 2008, and Arsenal wore their away kit at home in Europe recently.

Arsenal wear their change kit at the drop of a hat these days. Weird.
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
Yesterday at 08:05:00 AM
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 07:33:15 AM
Arsenal wear their change kit at the drop of a hat these days. Weird.

Always have done for all the time I can remember, yellow kits v Everton, Leeds the same in that score, they used it as an away kit rather than a change kit I seem to recall, but Im old and memory not as good as it was !
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
Yesterday at 08:47:06 AM
Quote from: Shaun101 on Yesterday at 08:05:00 AM
Always have done for all the time I can remember, yellow kits v Everton, Leeds the same in that score, they used it as an away kit rather than a change kit I seem to recall, but Im old and memory not as good as it was !

Really? If they had an "iconic" change kit that they used frequently (e.g. yellow body, navy sleeves jersey) you could accept it, but they just flute around in whatever cast-off gradient disaster wasn't suitable for the biggest club at their kit supplier. The have an iconic, pretty much unique kit. You think for a club with their heritage they'd be into that.
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
Yesterday at 01:58:46 PM
Only one I can remember the home team wearing an away kit at home was Hearts V Liverpool at tynecastle . Hearts played in white that night at home v Liverpool who were in Black . I think all 3 Liverpool tops clashed with Hearts Maroon home .
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
Yesterday at 05:16:08 PM
In the 90s, UEFA made it a rule for European competitions that when there was a kit clash, the home team had to change their kit, UEFA's logic was the home team was more likely to have a change kits available
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
Yesterday at 05:22:00 PM
Quote from: Shaun101 on Yesterday at 08:05:00 AM
Always have done for all the time I can remember, yellow kits v Everton, Leeds the same in that score, they used it as an away kit rather than a change kit I seem to recall, but Im old and memory not as good as it was !

As Arsenal's home white shorts & socks, clash with Everton & Leeds white shorts & socks.

United are one that change shorts & socks combo but still wear red shirts, for Leeds & Everton, United will wear black shorts & socks, Newcastle white shorts & socks, some teams black shorts & white socks

England & Denmark last week both played in away kits, even though the home kits don't clash
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
Yesterday at 07:59:34 PM
OMG, we're wearing the shit kit, again.
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
Yesterday at 10:37:13 PM
Quote from: missis sumner on Yesterday at 07:59:34 PM
OMG, we're wearing the shit kit, again.
doesn't narrow down our kits ;D
Re: Team wearing away kit at home for European games.
Today at 05:20:20 AM
Does anyone know why Man United wear white socks at home in Europe?
