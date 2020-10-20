I remember that Valencia tie mostly for the late free kick goal which rebounded into the net off James' head/back(?) but couldn't remember us playing in our away kit at Anfield.



Arsenal wore their traditional away kit of gold with navy sleeves at home in a couple of Cup Winners' Cup games early 90's.



Also early 90's Everton wore Luton Town's away kit after their home kit was deemed to clash with Luton's somewhat jazzy looking first choice strip.



Does anyone remember the 2nd choice green shorts we wore as part of our first green Adidas Equipment away kits 91-93? The version they sold in the shops only ever came white shorts. You literally couldn't buy them anywhere. Couldn't imagine them missing a marketing opportunity like that these days. We wore them on the day of Ronnie's miss at Villa Park.