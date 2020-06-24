« previous next »
Author Topic: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00  (Read 9518 times)

Offline xbugawugax

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #200 on: Today at 05:04:44 PM »
doubt they can handle our front 3. Most clubs cant.

just a matter of keeping it tight in the back. do think its going to be cagey but hopefully 3 points for us.

hopefully a typical european away performance as we control the spaces and counter with speed on the break.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #201 on: Today at 05:08:46 PM »
I've given up on us keeping it tight on the back, so reverting back to 17/18, outscore everyone
Offline Studgotelli

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #202 on: Today at 05:29:55 PM »
Hope the lads are in the mood to dish out some thrashings in the next couple of weeks  :no

Im definitely in the mood to see them. Still get flashbacks from the farce at the weekend - unacceptable
Offline Caligula?

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #203 on: Today at 05:30:18 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 05:08:46 PM
I've given up on us keeping it tight on the back, so reverting back to 17/18, outscore everyone

Yup, I fully expect us to concede at least 1 or 2 in every game we play nowadays but on the other hand score 3 or 4. I think we'll see a high scoring game today.
Online OOS

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #204 on: Today at 05:31:59 PM »
Would love to see Jota/Mane/Salah up top tonight. Jones starting in midfield. Score goals amd hope they don't play long balls.  ;D
Online ApfelStudel

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #205 on: Today at 05:36:17 PM »
I am curious to see if we keep playing with a high line, and what the role of Robbo and Trent will be. I do think that they will be more cautious in attack.
Offline Andypandimonium

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:50:16 PM »
Virgil wants us to win every game we play, with or without him. I think we should do just that. Should be a good game and would have been fantastic to have had a full house to see it. Two proper European giants. My earliest football memory is of watching Cruyff's Ajax win European Cups. I hope someone includes Ajax in any Sooperliga...if not, it's not about footie.

Up the reds  :scarf :champ :scarf
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #207 on: Today at 06:03:41 PM »
Matip definitely out then?
Online Nick110581

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #208 on: Today at 06:12:30 PM »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:03:41 PM
Matip definitely out then?

Hes not travelled
Offline rossipersempre

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #209 on: Today at 06:17:08 PM »
Probably lost amongst the VVD angst and recriminations, but both ten Hag and Tadic have been very cordial and respectful talking about us "best team in the world... won't change just because Van Dijk is out....an honour to play them" etc. plus a nice little dig about them giving us more of a challenge than Spurs in the 2019 final.

Always had a soft spot for them (and contempt for Feyenoord) and was fortunate to see a lot of their great team of 1995/6 care of the daughter of one of their fitness coaches. Proper European aristocracy as in they have lots of class but struggle financially compared to the others.
Online MD1990

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #210 on: Today at 06:27:04 PM »
Fabinho motm performance at CB coming up
Online Hazell

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #211 on: Today at 06:29:29 PM »
Nice one duvva.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #212 on: Today at 06:29:42 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:27:04 PM
Fabinho motm performance at CB coming up
I'd rather MOTM goes to Salah or Mane for obvious reasons.
Online MD1990

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #213 on: Today at 06:34:08 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:29:42 PM
I'd rather MOTM goes to Salah or Mane for obvious reasons.
why a Fabinho motm at CB would mean a clean sheet

cant see us not scoring
Online Smellytrabs

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #214 on: Today at 06:36:31 PM »
Looking forward to this. Blue shite game didn't blow the Villa cobwebs away for obvious reasons, want to get back to us winning and seeing some smiles at the end of the game.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #215 on: Today at 06:38:26 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 06:34:08 PM
why a Fabinho motm at CB would mean a clean sheet

cant see us not scoring
Because I think we'll need to score 3 or 4 to win regardless of Fabinho. Why? Adrian
Online S

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #216 on: Today at 06:43:20 PM »
How far have Ajax regressed since that 2019 semis run?

Proper old school big name clash here.
Online MD1990

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #217 on: Today at 06:43:57 PM »
Jones is starting

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/2029282--ajax-vs-liverpool/

13Adrián (GK)
3Fabinho
5Wijnaldum
7Milner
9Firmino
10Mané
11Salah
12Gomez
16Jones
26Robertson
66Alexander-Arnold
Online duvva

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #218 on: Today at 06:45:19 PM »
Jones and Milner start

Henderson on the bench but no Keita

Rhys Williams and Cain amongst the subs
Online deano2727

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #219 on: Today at 06:46:59 PM »
Resting Hendo?  Any word on him?

Hopefully it is just a case of rotation.

Edit: on the bench. Surprised by that.
Offline Samie

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #220 on: Today at 06:47:25 PM »
Offline Samie

Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #221 on: Today at 06:47:53 PM »
