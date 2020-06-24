Probably lost amongst the VVD angst and recriminations, but both ten Hag and Tadic have been very cordial and respectful talking about us "best team in the world... won't change just because Van Dijk is out....an honour to play them" etc. plus a nice little dig about them giving us more of a challenge than Spurs in the 2019 final.



Always had a soft spot for them (and contempt for Feyenoord) and was fortunate to see a lot of their great team of 1995/6 care of the daughter of one of their fitness coaches. Proper European aristocracy as in they have lots of class but struggle financially compared to the others.