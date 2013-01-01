« previous next »
Jamie Carragher. 737 appearances. Champions league winner. Not a legend... Sometimes I don't understand people.

Wrong thread. This is the pre match one.
Jamie Carragher. 737 appearances. Champions league winner. Not a legend... Sometimes I don't understand people.
Joe Gomez is a bigger legend of the club now.
What team in the Premier League is most similar to Ajax strength vice? Maybe Leicester or Wolves? Just trying to imagine what kind of challenge we are facing tonight.
Absolutely gutted we can't go, like a football dream to see us play these away (and Feyenoord). But still looking forward to it, they always play some good stuff and so do we. A win so we are in control of qualification pretty much straight away would be lovely, if there's any year to avoid going to game 6 to qualify it's this one.
This could be a cracking match. Two attack-minded teams, both of them counter-pressing sides, both with quick-witted and fleet-footed players. The greatest question for Liverpool is who to play at 6, given Fabinho looks likely to start at centre back. There's not an obvious candidate is there, though I expect Hendo to be given the job. Whatever happens we need to snap into this game much better than we did in Naples, Madrid, Belgrade and Paris over the past two seasons - otherwise it could get very tough indeed. 

And let's hope it doesn't get foggy.
