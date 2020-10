I’m not having Carra is still a blue. I’ve seen him jumping up and down when we’ve scored against them. It’s nonsense.



he’s just one of them that loves the good times, loves to gloat when things are going great and will attach himself firmly to the club then. But he can’t wait to stick the boot in at any given opportunity and seems to relish it. Plenty of fans that do the same really! He should be more professional though. The stuff with Coady is as embarassing as the negative stuff he spouts about the club.Liverpool would do well to ease him out of picture and not treat him as some sort of legend who gets access to the manager and club as he has in the past. He isn’t a legend, and shouldn’t get preferential treament to any other tabloid pundit or journo.