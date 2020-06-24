Well, here we go again in the greatest competition of them all.

Perhaps a timely break from the Premier League after our last two games (either side of the international break) which have left us a little dazed and confused to say the least.



Were actually coming in off a really good performance, if not the result we deserved, but we know were without one of our best players for the foreseeable future in circumstances that while not directly relevant to this game will leave the players Im sure wanting to do this for Virgil.



Having said that, we all know this is a strange time full stop, without what happened at the weekend, so Im going to try largely to just focus on this game. We could certainly do with something more positive to think about right now.



And what could be more positive than a match against one of the great names in European football to kick off our Champions League campaign.



Its been a while. Almost 54 years to be exact since we last faced each other in a proper fixture. Back in December 1966 Shanklys best were given a football lesson by Rinus Michels Ajax team, including a 19 year old Johan Cruyff who scored their second goal in a 5-1 defeat of us. Although we fared better in the second leg back at Anfield drawing 2-2 (Hunt & Cruyff both scored a brace) we were out in the second round on just our second outing in the European Cup.



Ajax were just beginning a period of domestic dominance that saw them win the Dutch league 7 times between 1966-1973. They also added 3 European Cups in three seasons between 71-73 before Cruyff departed for Barcelona to rejoin Michels who had gone there in 1971. You wont see anyone in the number 14 jersey for Ajax on Wednesday night, or indeed ever again as it has been retired in tribute to Johan Cruyff.



Anyway what can we expect from the current day Ajax?



While I cant say Ive been watching them closely they are well known for the football they play, and are certainly going through a renaissance having been away from the upper echelons of European football for a while. Theyve always been a club that has produced great players from within, however often they have been sold on and produced their greatest achievements for others.



After reaching the Semi-Final, and missing out on being our opponents in the CL final in Madrid by the narrowest of margins they have again lost a number of the players who took them there. Frenkie de Jong & Matthijs de Ligt left for Barca & Juve last summer while this year Hakim Ziyech & Donny van de Beek have moved to Chelsea & Man Utd. They lost other players from that side but have managed to hold onto the likes of David Neres & Dusan Tadic while bringing in the likes of Quincy Promes, Antony, Mohammed Kudus & Davy Klaasen. Not exactly superstars but thats often the way with Ajax, they like us are good at finding rough diamonds and getting the best out of them too.



Theyve started their domestic season in decent enough form and we face them after they beat Heerenveen 5-1 at the weekend leaving them 2nd to PSV after 4 wins and 1 defeat. So far this season no one has put more than one goal past them in a match, something we can hopefully remedy on Wednesday.



So onto us.



Were all aware were missing Virgil and Alisson, and Matip & Thiago will be late calls, but it sounds as though Keita will be back and thus far there have been no additional injury worries to those already known.



Itll be interesting to see if Matip is risked even if fit, they may want to err on the side of caution given his record and leave him til Saturday, with Fabinho moving back to partner Gomez. This would likely lead to a midfield of Henderson, Gini & Thiago if fit, if not then Keita. I expect our usual front 3. All of which still means well be able to include the likes of Jota, Milner, Curtis Jones, Shaqiri, Origi & Tsimikas amongst the subs. It really isnt a bad place to be, albeit we know it could be stronger.



Were playing well in my view overall. The parking our back four on the half way line tactic although leaving us more vulnerable at the back, is helping us look monstrous in the opposition half and the way weve dominated and pressed Chelsea, Arsenal & Everton into numerous errors and goal scoring opportunities is testament to that. Obviously there are improvements to be made and Ive no doubt well be made to pay every now and then, but its been a very decent start bar one absolute freak result.



Im not sure exactly how Ajax play but if its still similar to when they reached the semi finals this could be a tough game as they were very good at hitting on the break, so we will need to be wise to this with our high line. That being said looking at the two likely line ups, do they have players who can hurt us? Yes. Do we have more players who can hurt them, and players good enough to stop their better players? Yes & Yes.



Is this the start of the road to number 7, who knows, its already been a crazy season and its only just begun. But Im fairly sure were going to have a lot of fun finding out, and of course well still need points from our last game in the group  so just make peace with it now and enjoy the ride.

