« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00  (Read 477 times)

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,641
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« on: Yesterday at 10:21:42 PM »
Well, here we go again in the greatest competition of them all.
Perhaps a timely break from the Premier League after our last two games (either side of the international break) which have left us a little dazed and confused to say the least.

Were actually coming in off a really good performance, if not the result we deserved, but we know were without one of our best players for the foreseeable future in circumstances that while not directly relevant to this game will leave the players Im sure wanting to do this for Virgil.

Having said that, we all know this is a strange time full stop, without what happened at the weekend, so Im going  to try largely to just focus on this game. We could certainly do with something more positive to think about right now.

And what could be more positive than a match against one of the great names in European football to kick off our Champions League campaign.

Its been a while. Almost 54 years to be exact since we last faced each other in a proper fixture. Back in December 1966 Shanklys best were given a football lesson by Rinus Michels Ajax team, including a 19 year old Johan Cruyff who scored their second goal in a 5-1 defeat of us. Although we fared better in the second leg back at Anfield drawing 2-2 (Hunt & Cruyff both scored a brace) we were out in the second round on just our second outing in the European Cup.

Ajax were just beginning a period of domestic dominance that saw them win the Dutch league 7 times between 1966-1973. They also added 3 European Cups in three seasons between 71-73 before Cruyff departed for Barcelona to rejoin Michels who had gone there in 1971. You wont see anyone in the number 14 jersey for Ajax on Wednesday night, or indeed ever again as it has been retired in tribute to Johan Cruyff.

Anyway what can we expect from the current day Ajax?

While I cant say Ive been watching them closely they are well known for the football they play, and are certainly going through a renaissance having been away from the upper echelons of European football for a while. Theyve always been a club that has produced great players from within, however often they have been sold on and produced their greatest achievements for others.
 
After reaching the Semi-Final, and missing out on being our opponents in the CL final in Madrid by the narrowest of margins they have again lost a number of the players who took them there. Frenkie de Jong & Matthijs de Ligt left for Barca & Juve last summer while this year Hakim Ziyech & Donny van de Beek have moved to Chelsea & Man Utd. They lost other players from that side but have managed to hold onto the likes of David Neres & Dusan Tadic while bringing in the likes of Quincy Promes, Antony, Mohammed Kudus & Davy Klaasen. Not exactly superstars but thats often the way with Ajax, they like us are good at finding rough diamonds and getting the best out of them too.

Theyve started their domestic season in decent enough form and we face them after they beat Heerenveen 5-1 at the weekend leaving them 2nd to PSV after 4 wins and 1 defeat. So far this season no one has put more than one goal past them in a match, something we can hopefully remedy on Wednesday.

So onto us.

Were all aware were missing Virgil and Alisson, and Matip & Thiago will be late calls, but it sounds as though Keita will be back and thus far there have been no additional injury worries to those already known.

Itll be interesting to see if Matip is risked even if fit, they may want to err on the side of caution given his record and leave him til Saturday, with Fabinho moving back to partner Gomez. This would likely lead to a midfield of Henderson, Gini & Thiago if fit, if not then Keita. I expect our usual front 3. All of which still means well be able to include the likes of Jota, Milner, Curtis Jones, Shaqiri, Origi & Tsimikas amongst the subs. It really isnt a bad place to be, albeit we know it could be stronger.

Were playing well in my view overall. The parking our back four on the half way line tactic although leaving us more vulnerable at the back, is helping us look monstrous in the opposition half and the way weve dominated and pressed Chelsea, Arsenal & Everton into numerous errors and goal scoring opportunities is testament to that. Obviously there are improvements to be made and Ive no doubt well be made to pay every now and then, but its been a very decent start bar one absolute freak result.

Im not sure exactly how Ajax play but if its still similar to when they reached the semi finals this could be a tough game as they were very good at hitting on the break, so we will need to be wise to this with our high line. That being said looking at the two likely line ups, do they have players who can hurt us? Yes. Do we have more players who can hurt them, and players good enough to stop their better players? Yes & Yes.

Is this the start of the road to number 7, who knows, its already been a crazy season and its only just begun. But Im fairly sure were going to have a lot of fun finding out, and of course well still need points from our last game in the group  so just make peace with it now and enjoy the ride.
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,641
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:22:46 PM »
If anyone can pm me how you add club badges and pictures/ photos Ill jazz up the OP a bit. Thanks
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,450
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:25:32 PM »
Good post mate

I can't believe that we have not played Ajax since 1966 given both clubs history with the competition. Incredible really, looking forward to it, shame that the atmosphere will be lacking both home and away.

Confident we'll get it done on Wednesday though
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 PM »
Time for some lads to really step up now.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,236
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:34:36 PM »
Good article Duvva.  :D I was hoping this preview would appear tonight, I think we could all do with looking forward to the next game now. The manager has some interesting decisions to make overall, obviously some choices dependent on fitness. It is amazing that its been so long since we have met Ajax in this competition. I think its always exciting to meet a classy club like Ajax a club with a big reputation like ourselves.  I think it will be a great attacking game this, a real ride and hopefully our defensive line whoever they are can get off to a confident start. A nice, morale boosting win after the recent upsets would settle some nerves and gives us the chance to move forward. Come on the Reds.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,361
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:44:14 PM »
That 5-1 defeat was a bit of a shock. I worked in the Liver Building in a shipping office. There was an old bloke who worked for another shipping firm who was a blue. He went round with an Ajax badge cut out from a packet of Ajax Cleaner stuck to his jacket for about a week!
When Shanks said wed win the second leg we never doubted him!!! Couldnt get in the Kop but managed to get in th Anfield Road end. I think there were quite a few extra people in the ground above the official attendance!! It was just like being in the Kop in the Road End. My mate lost one of his shoes in one of the crowd surges. He lived Childwall way and had to get home on public transport. Must have been an uncomfortable journey!!
Lets hope the scores are different this time around!

Logged

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,365
  • Cool as
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:57:07 PM »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 10:44:14 PM
That 5-1 defeat was a bit of a shock. I worked in the Liver Building in a shipping office. There was an old bloke who worked for another shipping firm who was a blue. He went round with an Ajax badge cut out from a packet of Ajax Cleaner stuck to his jacket for about a week!

Love that, let's hope we can return the favour this time.  :wave
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:57:47 PM »
I seem to recall we also lost 5-0 in a pre season friendly in the mid to late 90s. They had a pretty good team then although we were shite. Looking forward to the game. The names Liverpool v Ajax have a nostalgic European feel about it. Its just a real shame the lads cant get over there to be in the stadium and of course to sample the tulips in the city centre.!
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 PM »
Going to put my neck on the line and say that if we win this, were through.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,287
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:04:13 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:57:58 PM
Going to put my neck on the line and say that if we win this, were through.
Great. So we can lose the remaining 5 then, that's a relief.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,425
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:05:38 PM »
Lookin forward to this. I imagine Matip won't be risked, and especially can't see him playing 3 times a week anytime soon.

Adrian

Trent
Fabinho
Gomez
Robertson

Henderson
Wijnaldum
Keita

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:08:51 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:04:13 PM
Great. So we can lose the remaining 5 then, that's a relief.
Yes, thats right.
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:25:39 PM »
I wouldnt risk Matip or Thiago for this one.  Wouldnt mind seeing Milner start this one for a bit of arlarsery in there.  Id go
             Adrian
Trent Fabinho Gomez Robbo
      Milner Hendo Gini
      Salah Mane Jota

Come on the redmen. 
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,236
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:32:09 PM »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 10:44:14 PM
That 5-1 defeat was a bit of a shock. I worked in the Liver Building in a shipping office. There was an old bloke who worked for another shipping firm who was a blue. He went round with an Ajax badge cut out from a packet of Ajax Cleaner stuck to his jacket for about a week!
When Shanks said wed win the second leg we never doubted him!!! Couldnt get in the Kop but managed to get in th Anfield Road end. I think there were quite a few extra people in the ground above the official attendance!! It was just like being in the Kop in the Road End. My mate lost one of his shoes in one of the crowd surges. He lived Childwall way and had to get home on public transport. Must have been an uncomfortable journey!!
Lets hope the scores are different this time around!

It must have been a thrill watching a young Johan Cruyff though. 😀
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:34:34 PM by jillc »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,641
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:33:49 PM »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Yesterday at 10:44:14 PM
That 5-1 defeat was a bit of a shock. I worked in the Liver Building in a shipping office. There was an old bloke who worked for another shipping firm who was a blue. He went round with an Ajax badge cut out from a packet of Ajax Cleaner stuck to his jacket for about a week!
When Shanks said wed win the second leg we never doubted him!!! Couldnt get in the Kop but managed to get in th Anfield Road end. I think there were quite a few extra people in the ground above the official attendance!! It was just like being in the Kop in the Road End. My mate lost one of his shoes in one of the crowd surges. He lived Childwall way and had to get home on public transport. Must have been an uncomfortable journey!!
Lets hope the scores are different this time around!


What a great memory. Absolutely brilliant. Any recollection of the game itself, I noticed that Hunt equalised twice after Cruyff had put them in front, he must have been good even at 19?
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,236
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:35:59 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 11:33:49 PM
What a great memory. Absolutely brilliant. Any recollection of the game itself, I noticed that Hunt equalised twice after Cruyff had put them in front, he must have been good even at 19?

I would have loved to have seen him play. Those Dutch players always had those silky skills.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Bread

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,104
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:53:41 PM »
Can't wait for this. Ever since the Derby ended, I've just been eagerly anticipating the next match just to have something to wash the taste out. A win here and I can finally start to get over what a travesty the weekend was.

Worst case scenario is that Thiago and Matip don't make it, so we could be seeing something like this:

Adrian
Trent Fabinho Gomez Robbo
Hendo Gini Keita
Salah Firmino Mane

Honestly, despite the injuries, still not a bad team to put out. I'd back us to do very well indeed if we put out a team of that calibre most weeks.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,641
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:55:20 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:35:59 PM
I would have loved to have seen him play. Those Dutch players always had those silky skills.
Yep before my time, but would have been great to see someone like that just breaking through
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,651
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:55:41 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:04:13 PM
Great. So we can lose the remaining 5 then, that's a relief.
That's made me laugh more than it should.
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 277
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: PREMATCH : European Cup Match 1 - Ajax v Liverpool FC, 21st Oct KO 20:00
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:02:45 AM »
Adrian

Trent Gomez Fabinho Robbo
Milner Henderson Wijnaldum
Salah Firmino Mane

0-3.

Milner and Salah x2.

Good solid performance to wash away the bitter taste from the weekend, please.
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 