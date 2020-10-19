There are a lot of horror films I like, but tricky to think of your best favourite ones.. Erm.. Quite a few I like are cheesy or silly or to be honest a bit naff so.. er.. Favourite Horror films for me;Tricky - some aren't really horror but are comedy or at least unintentially funny (Evil Dead, American Werewolf in London, Lost Boys, Hellraiser, Dawn of the Dead, Land of the Dead etc.....)So.. Tricky.. er.. for out and out horror films that are actually horror and actually scary?The Thing (Carpenter) - Claustaphobic, creepy and scary as shit special effectsRec (Balagueró) - Creepy as shit and very well donePoltergeist (Hooper) (Not strictly a horror film, but so many element hits the right buttons to make a massively creepy film)Evil Dead II (1987) (Raimi) (Again actually a comedy - but so very well done - even though I'd discounted it aboveThe Omen (1976) (Donner) - Creeped me out as a kidThe Exorcist (1973) (Freidkin) (Fucking thing - again seeing it as a kid... Urrghhh.)28 Days Later (2003) (Boyle) - Just brilliantMisery (1990) (Reiner) Again, not sure if this IS a horror, but so many horrible things happened in itVillage of the Damned (1960) (Riller) Properly shit me up this film as a kidDawn of the Dead (1979) (Romero) Again - Sorry - had to put it in despite again discounting it above.. ^^Shaun of the Dead (2004) (Wright) Is it a horror? Er.. No.. But great anyway. Another discounted film I've had to addTrain to Busan (2016) (Sang-Ho) Fucking awesome.Ringu (1998) (Nakata) - Better by a country mile than the shite American remakeInvasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) (Kaufman) - Another Horror film that shit me up as a kidCabin in the Woods (2012) (Goddard) - Is it a horror? Nooooo - but funny as fuck!Rosemarys Baby (1968) (Polanski) Fucking thing - creeped me outJaws (1975) (Speilberg) Properly scary at the timeAlien (1979) (Scott) - Possibly a Science Fiction film, but also an awesome horrorThe Cabinet of Dr. Calgari (1920) (Wiene) - Again massively creepy