Author Topic: Horror Films  (Read 972 times)

Horror Films
So what are your favourite horror films?

Looking for some good suggestions as going to do a bit of a movie night with the gf  on Halloween seems everywhere will be shut.
Re: Horror Films
Away from the usual fare...

Banshee chapter - Low budget found footage revolving around number stations and CIA drugs trials.

Pontypool changes everything - Awesome twist on the zombie genre.

Magic - Classic thriller/Horror with a slim Anthony Hopkins and his unhinged ventriloquists doll.

Medusa Touch - Richard Burton classic.

And those youd have heard of...

It (Tim Curry or Skaarsgard) scary clowns are..... pretty scary.

Paranormal Activity - Even if the series goes drastically downhill from here on.

Any of Romeros of the dead series - Even if you ignore the social commentary that drive these, they are all excellent films.

Also what a great thread, love Horror movies and have had to resort to Amazon Prime roulette. Cant wait to see the gems from others 😁😁👍



Re: Horror Films
Brain Dead...  went to see it by accident... never laughed so much in my laugh...  ok, it may be more of a comedy, some of the greatest lines in cinema. Your mother ate my dog!, not all of it!
Re: Horror Films
Suspiria
Rosemary's Baby
Eyes Without A Face
Don't Look Now
Audition
The Exorcist 1 and 3
Spoorloos
Session 9
Re: Horror Films
Room 1408
Dog Soldiers
In The Mouth of Madness
The Others
Re: Horror Films
28 Days Later is probably my favourite one but its not really a proper horror film...more just a really good film with some horror bits
Re: Horror Films
American werewolf in London
Evil Dead
Exorcist
Nosferatu
Re: Horror Films
I saw a good one on Saturday.
Can't remember the title, it was a rather surreal story about an army of blue zombies assaulting humans in a Kafkian world governed by faceless men in black.
Re: Horror Films
"The Thing" for me

Sublime.
Re: Horror Films
Hereditary
Us
Host
Re: Horror Films
Whistle and I'll Come to You
Re: Horror Films
The Crows Have Eyes 3 - The Crowening
Re: Horror Films
The Shining
The Thing
Don't Look Now
Psycho
28 Days Later
Re: Horror Films
'Salem's Lot
Re: Horror Films
Alien, Bone Tomahawk, Misery & Shaun of the dead.
Re: Horror Films
Used to love the old sci-fi horror films like Village of the Damned, and Invasion of the Body Snatchers.
Re: Horror Films
I love shit horrors and ones which are actually good too  :)

Favourite ever?? Tough.
Some decent ones apart from the classics I've seen however: It follows, us, hush, the strangers
Re: Horror Films
I love shit horrors and ones which are actually good too  :)

I know what you mean about shit horrors ;D I saw a one the other day, called The Windmill Massacre, which only piqued my interest because it had Neil Godwin in from The Office. I wouldn't watch it, it wasn't very good aside from a few kills, the best thing about it were the few shots of Amsterdam.
Re: Horror Films
I know what you mean about shit horrors ;D I saw a one the other day, called The Windmill Massacre, which only piqued my interest because it had Neil Godwin in from The Office. I wouldn't watch it, it wasn't very good aside from a few kills, the best thing about it were the few shots of Amsterdam.

And how many Windmills were massacred mate?

Definitely got the eyes of a serial killer though.

Re: Horror Films
I really like horror as a genre but there are a lot more bad movies than good, depending on how narrowly or broadly you define it. Or, to put it another way, I'm left very disappointed by horror movies that don't push my buttons. That's why some great horror movies, that are superbly executed, like The Shining, leave me cold.

Some of my favourites:

Midsommar
Suspiria (2018)
The Sixth Sense
It Follows
The Others
Scream
Get Out
Us
Audition
Alien
The Thing
Drag Me to Hell
Re: Horror Films
And how many Windmills were massacred mate?

Definitely got the eyes of a serial killer though.

;D

I'll tell you what, Rod Hull and Emu weren't happy either.
Re: Horror Films
The thing with Horror movies is that the best ones are always a mix of Horror with some other genres. That being said, some of my personal favorites that I haven't seen mentioned, are:

- The VVitch
- The Blair Witch Project
- Mandy
- The Neon Demon
- Kill List
- Eden Lake
- A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
- The Endless
- The House of the Devil
- Youre Next
- Insidious
Re: Horror Films
The thing with Horror movies is that the best ones are always a mix of Horror with some other genres. That being said, some of my personal favorites, that I haven't seen mentioned, are:

- The VVitch

Is his knee in plaster already?

I did like that too, even though I can never not hear that voice and think of Chris Finch.
Re: Horror Films
Is his knee in plaster already?

I did like that too, even though I can never not hear that voice and think of Chris Finch.
The man wanted some suggestions, Ill give him some suggestions.

You can always think of the Goat as Brent, and itll make for a pretty cathartic ending.
Re: Horror Films
Not really a fan of the genre, but I loved 'Let the Right One In' and the American remake 'Let Me In'.
Re: Horror Films
"Let the Right One In" is a fantastic film, absolutely brilliant

The book is even better
Re: Horror Films
"Let the Right One" In is a fantastic film, absolutely brilliant

The book is even better
Yeah that's brilliant. The original anyway, the American remake is... okay I guess.

Midsommar is a shout above, not really your traditional horror but it's a great watch, has a touch of mystery running through it's core that keeps it suspenseful. It's a touch strange but cool nonetheless.

The Thing, Halloween, Alien etc are all classics.

The Strangers and The Strangers 2 work well as schlocky jump-fests that are also unsettling due to the 'it could happen' nature of them. They're not classics by any means but they're good fun to watch. They're not too dissimilar to the likes of The Purge films, but far, far better in my book.

Get Out doesn't function as a horror film as such for me, but it's an excellent watch nonetheless.

The original Texas Chainsaw is horrid, it's a great film don't get me wrong but has this awful sense of dread from very early on and shot in this weird sepia filter that really adds to the dirty, desperate feel of it all. The Hills Have Eyes (original) is a top film too.
Re: Horror Films
Tobe Hooper wanted The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to receive a PG certificate, he actually spoke to MPAA and they advised him to limit the amount of blood, which he did.  It's the intensity and overwhelming dread that makes it so special.

Not only do I think it's one of the best horror films ever made, I think it's one of the best films period.  There's nothing like it, beautifully strange.
Re: Horror Films
Tobe Hooper wanted The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to receive a PG certificate, he actually spoke to MPAA and they advised him to limit the amount of blood, which he did.  It's the intensity and overwhelming dread that makes it so special.

Not only do I think it's one of the best horror films ever made, I think it's one of the best films period.  There's nothing like it, beautifully strange.

yeh there's something 'real' about it that makes you feel uncomfortable

the original Hostel is very good but relies too much on torture porn to be true horror

Wolf Creek is another in the same genre but blimmin good and the ending...

whether these are in the true horror genre is another thing but man they a good watch



 
Re: Horror Films
Saw a really good indie horror flick last night called "Lake Mungo". You'll probably have to dig the "found footage" subgenre to like this but I found it really good. It's not heavy on plot or scares but it is on atmosphere, and I find this type of movie much disturbing than the usual jump-scare horror films.
Re: Horror Films
There are a lot of horror films I like, but tricky to think of your best favourite ones.. Erm.. Quite a few I like are cheesy or silly or to be honest a bit naff so.. er.. Favourite Horror films for me;

Tricky - some aren't really horror but are comedy or at least unintentially funny (Evil Dead, American Werewolf in London, Lost Boys, Hellraiser, Dawn of the Dead, Land of the Dead etc.....)



So.. Tricky.. er.. for out and out horror films that are actually horror and actually scary?


The Thing (Carpenter) - Claustaphobic, creepy and scary as shit special effects
Rec (Balagueró) - Creepy as shit and very well done
Poltergeist (Hooper) (Not strictly a horror film, but so many element hits the right buttons to make a massively creepy film)
Evil Dead II (1987) (Raimi) (Again actually a comedy - but so very well done - even though I'd discounted it above :D )
The Omen (1976) (Donner) - Creeped me out as a kid
The Exorcist (1973) (Freidkin) (Fucking thing - again seeing it as a kid... Urrghhh.)
28 Days Later (2003) (Boyle) - Just brilliant
Misery (1990) (Reiner) Again, not sure if this IS a horror, but so many horrible things happened in it
Village of the Damned (1960) (Riller) Properly shit me up this film as a kid
Dawn of the Dead (1979) (Romero) Again - Sorry - had to put it in despite again discounting it above.. ^^
Shaun of the Dead (2004) (Wright) Is it a horror? Er.. No.. But great anyway. Another discounted film I've had to add
Train to Busan (2016) (Sang-Ho) Fucking awesome.
Ringu (1998) (Nakata) - Better by a country mile than the shite American remake
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) (Kaufman) - Another Horror film that shit me up as a kid
Cabin in the Woods (2012) (Goddard) - Is it a horror? Nooooo - but funny as fuck! :)
Rosemarys Baby (1968) (Polanski) Fucking thing - creeped me out
Jaws (1975) (Speilberg) Properly scary at the time
Alien (1979) (Scott) - Possibly a Science Fiction film, but also an awesome horror
The Cabinet of Dr. Calgari (1920) (Wiene) - Again massively creepy
 

Re: Horror Films
Technically Tobe Hooper directed Poltergeist, Spielberg couldn't because of contractual reasons (he couldn't direct another film while in Pre-production for ET).  Spielberg storyboarded it and was very hands on production wise, but he didn't direct a lot, six days I think.
Re: Horror Films
Technically Tobe Hooper directed Poltergeist, Spielberg couldn't because of contractual reasons (he couldn't direct another film while in Pre-production for ET).  Spielberg storyboarded it and was very hands on production wise, but he didn't direct a lot, six days I think.


I stand corrected!

The funny thing is that a lot of younger horror fans wouldn't even consider most/some of those as horror, but for me it wasn't the gore-fest/stabbing/bits of flesh hanging off the lamps that was good - it was the mystery and the suspense..

I find gore pretty boring mostly unless it has a point.
Re: Horror Films
There are a lot of horror films I like, but tricky to think of your best favourite ones.. Erm.. Quite a few I like are cheesy or silly or to be honest a bit naff so.. er.. Favourite Horror films for me;

Tricky - some aren't really horror but are comedy or at least unintentially funny (Evil Dead, American Werewolf in London, Lost Boys, Hellraiser, Dawn of the Dead, Land of the Dead etc.....)



So.. Tricky.. er.. for out and out horror films that are actually horror and actually scary?


The Thing (Carpenter) - Claustaphobic, creepy and scary as shit special effects
Rec (Balagueró) - Creepy as shit and very well done
Poltergeist (Speilberg) (Not strictly a horror film, but so many element hits the right buttons to make a massively creepy film)
Evil Dead II (1987) (Raimi) (Again actually a comedy - but so very well done - even though I'd discounted it above :D )
The Omen (1976) (Donner) - Creeped me out as a kid
The Exorcist (1973) (Freidkin) (Fucking thing - again seeing it as a kid... Urrghhh.)
28 Days Later (2003) (Boyle) - Just brilliant
Misery (1990) (Reiner) Again, not sure if this IS a horror, but so many horrible things happened in it
Village of the Damned (1960) (Riller) Properly shit me up this film as a kid
Dawn of the Dead (1979) (Romero) Again - Sorry - had to put it in despite again discounting it above.. ^^
Shaun of the Dead (2004) (Wright) Is it a horror? Er.. No.. But great anyway. Another discounted film I've had to add
Train to Busan (2016) (Sang-Ho) Fucking awesome.
Ringu (1998) (Nakata) - Better by a country mile than the shite American remake
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) (Kaufman) - Another Horror film that shit me up as a kid
Cabin in the Woods (2012) (Goddard) - Is it a horror? Nooooo - but funny as fuck! :)
Rosemarys Baby (1968) (Polanski) Fucking thing - creeped me out
Jaws (1975) (Speilberg) Properly scary at the time
Alien (1979) (Scott) - Possibly a Science Fiction film, but also an awesome horror
The Cabinet of Dr. Calgari (1920) (Wiene) - Again massively creepy

good mixed list that man - and all those are genres of horror or sub genres

28 Days Later - wasn't that the first film to have zombies moving really fast? as before that they all lumbered around dragging one of their legs

the animated prequel to Train to Busan, Seoul Station, is also very good even though I'm not into animation/manga/anime as such it's still very good and you won't guess the ending

Invasion of the Body Snatchers both versions are very good and again you'd never guess the ending - or the beginning - of the 70s remake

Cabin In The Woods will fuck with your mind as you try and work out what the hell is going on - about half way through you'll realise that it's meant to be funny but it's still unsettling

..and don't forget IT the 2017 movie version
Re: Horror Films
Dog Soldiers is really fun and has a few proper scary bits, along with some laugh out loud moments.  The Fly is great, Alien too obviously.

I'm a sucker for Event Horizon, it's just so schlocky and ridiculous.

Sure there's loads more I'm forgetting, some great mentions in this thread already.
Re: Horror Films
good mixed list that man - and all those are genres of horror or sub genres

28 Days Later - wasn't that the first film to have zombies moving really fast? as before that they all lumbered around dragging one of their legs

the animated prequel to Train to Busan, Seoul Station, is also very good even though I'm not into animation/manga/anime as such it's still very good and you won't guess the ending

Invasion of the Body Snatchers both versions are very good and again you'd never guess the ending - or the beginning - of the 70s remake

Cabin In The Woods will fuck with your mind as you try and work out what the hell is going on - about half way through you'll realise that it's meant to be funny but it's still unsettling

..and don't forget IT the 2017 movie version



Nice one - I'll give that a go

I actually found the original mini-series far creepier than the remake. Tim Curry was just amazing as Pennywise

If they could edit it and change the crappy beastie ending so lots of screaming in the dark then I think it would be much better - actually the same with the remake - just DON'T show the bloody thing - got pretty silly at that point


Scanners was entertaining too.
Re: Horror Films
Whilst not strictly 'horror' in terms of blood, guts and gore.. one of the very best haunted house films you can watch is 'The Changeling'.

A properly good, old school style chiller (1980) which relies on spooky happenings, a seance, a hidden room and a ghost that isn't at rest for it's scares.

George C Scott is the lead and he was a great actor. It's one of my favourites and highly recommended.
Re: Horror Films
Whilst not strictly 'horror' in terms of blood, guts and gore.. one of the very best haunted house films you can watch is 'The Changeling'.

A properly good, old school style chiller (1980) which relies on spooky happenings, a seance, a hidden room and a ghost that isn't at rest for it's scares.

George C Scott is the lead and he was a great actor. It's one of my favourites and highly recommended.

Never seen that. Will check it out.
Re: Horror Films
The Changeling is excellent.
