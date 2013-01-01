One for the football hipsters out there, but keep an eye out for Evander of Midtjylland, he's on the bench tonight, but normally starts for them, Brazilian midfielder with about a 1 in 4 goalscoring record, I first saw him in Football Manager (yes I know) and thought it unusual for a young Brazilian to be playing in Denmark and watch a few YouTube videos (again, yes I know) and he certainly looks like he'd be a useful player in the Premier league.