I can't stand the new offside rule where the linesmen flag about two minutes after the fact. They mind as well get rid of them as they're now useless.
They should flag if it's blatant and they're 100% sure but they have to keep it down if it's tight and let VAR check if a goal is scored, if it's not a goal and the linesman thinks it was offside then flag after the move breaks down to prevent corners, attacking free kicks, throw ins etc being wrongly awarded as VAR won't check
It's shit but it's the most sensible option if you're gonna have VAR