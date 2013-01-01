« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League Matchday 1  (Read 7700 times)

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,150
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #400 on: Today at 07:44:27 PM »
Offside?
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,951
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #401 on: Today at 07:44:31 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:43:15 PM
Oh for fucks sake Shakhtar goalkeeper you useless clown
Vision impaired there surely
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,826
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #402 on: Today at 07:44:32 PM »
Offside right?
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,211
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #403 on: Today at 07:44:32 PM »
Offside.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,736
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #404 on: Today at 07:44:34 PM »
what a chance right a the end for Daka to win it for Salzburg, but he takes a bad touch and the goalie saves it.

 
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #405 on: Today at 07:45:19 PM »
Yay!
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,951
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #406 on: Today at 07:45:22 PM »
Arf

Back to

2-3
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,150
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #407 on: Today at 07:45:26 PM »
Arf!
Logged

Offline Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,504
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #408 on: Today at 07:45:40 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:43:15 PM
Oh for fucks sake Shakhtar goalkeeper you useless clown

Actually offside after a correct VAR review. Still 3-2

Hahaha was going to say, bit harsh, isn't he only 19 as well
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,783
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #409 on: Today at 07:45:47 PM »
Fucking brilliant refereeing
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 AM
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,370
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #410 on: Today at 07:45:54 PM »

Federico Valverde disallowed goal for Real on 90+2' (VAR - offside) - https://streamja.com/y3qbr & https://streamja.com/LMNp1
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,370
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #411 on: Today at 07:46:40 PM »

Real Madrid 2 - 3 Shaktar; full-time. (Shaktar had 10 players out through injuries and coronavirus - and were 3-0 up at half-time...)

10 minute highlights - https://yfl.viditnow.com/player/html/Cb5CgqB2FqRPy?popup=yes&autoplay=1



Salzburg 2 - 2 Lokomotiv; full-time.

8 minute highlights - https://yfl.viditnow.com/player/html/ANX2k3z3wCiuL?popup=yes&autoplay=1

« Last Edit: Today at 07:48:43 PM by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,127
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #412 on: Today at 07:46:42 PM »
If that was a Premier League ref that goal would have stood.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,951
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #413 on: Today at 07:47:12 PM »
Oops

So PSG and RM lose their opening games at home
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,826
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #414 on: Today at 07:47:45 PM »
Bald Fraud #2 out!
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,951
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #415 on: Today at 07:48:13 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:46:42 PM
If that was a Premier League ref that goal would have stood.
Indeed

Because the PL officials are shite
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,657
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #416 on: Today at 07:48:38 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 07:45:40 PM
Hahaha was going to say, bit harsh, isn't he only 19 as well
First time around I missed the deflection and the fact that there was a Madrid player right in front of him, so yeah was a tad harsh  :D :D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,150
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #417 on: Today at 07:49:40 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:32:30 PM
I can't stand the new offside rule where the linesmen flag about two minutes after the fact. They mind as well get rid of them as they're now useless.

They should flag if it's blatant and they're 100% sure but they have to keep it down if it's tight and let VAR check if a goal is scored, if it's not a goal and the linesman thinks it was offside then flag after the move breaks down to prevent corners, attacking free kicks, throw ins etc being wrongly awarded as VAR won't check

It's shit but it's the most sensible option if you're gonna have VAR
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,826
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #418 on: Today at 07:49:46 PM »
Specsavers appointment on the cards Raymond?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #419 on: Today at 07:50:01 PM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 07:47:12 PM
Oops

So PSG and RM lose their opening games at home
And to the weakest teams in their group as well
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,127
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #420 on: Today at 07:50:15 PM »
Zidane to be sacked, Mbappe to Liverpool... Its happening :)
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,657
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #421 on: Today at 07:51:22 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:49:46 PM
Specsavers appointment on the cards Raymond?
Starting my new job as premier league VAR official this weekend, so wish me luck.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,772
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #422 on: Today at 07:52:19 PM »
One for the football hipsters out there, but keep an eye out for Evander of Midtjylland, he's on the bench tonight, but normally starts for them, Brazilian midfielder with about a 1 in 4 goalscoring record, I first saw him in Football Manager (yes I know) and thought it unusual for a young Brazilian to be playing in Denmark and watch a few YouTube videos (again, yes I know) and he certainly looks like he'd be a useful player in the Premier league.

https://youtu.be/exOpzsNKon0
Logged

Online Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #423 on: Today at 07:52:54 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:49:40 PM
They should flag if it's blatant and they're 100% sure but they have to keep it down if it's tight and let VAR check if a goal is scored, if it's not a goal and the linesman thinks it was offside then flag after the move breaks down to prevent corners, attacking free kicks, throw ins etc being wrongly awarded as VAR won't check

It's shit but it's the most sensible option if you're gonna have VAR

Nah, they should have it run entirely from the VAR room. No flags, just tell the ref when an offside occurs and he blows his whistle. That's how I'd run it.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,150
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #424 on: Today at 07:53:17 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:51:22 PM
Starting my new job as premier league VAR official this weekend, so wish me luck.

Do you know all the laws?
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,150
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #425 on: Today at 07:56:17 PM »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Today at 07:52:54 PM
Nah, they should have it run entirely from the VAR room. No flags, just tell the ref when an offside occurs and he blows his whistle. That's how I'd run it.

So do an offside check every time an attacking move breaks down and goes out for a corner or the attacking side gets a free kick/throw in?

It takes them fucking ages just for goals, imagine our usual 40 efforts at goal against Everton, the game would take about 3 hours
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,370
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #426 on: Today at 07:56:19 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:51:22 PM
Starting my new job as premier league VAR official this weekend, so wish me luck.



Pssst - wanna buy a rulebook? Can supply in bulk for your new work colleagues! ('common sense and application of rules' not included)

;)
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,475
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #427 on: Today at 07:56:21 PM »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 07:45:47 PM
Fucking brilliant refereeing
that's how VAR should work, let the ref on the field make the decision by looking at the monitor. It works well in the CL, no idea why the PL don't do it for all decisions
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,772
Re: Champions League Matchday 1
« Reply #428 on: Today at 08:15:43 PM »
Abu Dhabi 1 nil down
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 