Tete goal on 29' for Shaktar - https://megalr.com/f/cg6Z4vNw

Varane OG 33' for Shaktar - https://streamable.com/9tpljq

Shaktar have had a couple of decent chances before the goals too...


2-0 to Shaktar :) (with more than 10 players out through Covid or injury - some Shaktar players have only just turned pro - or are only just playing for the 1st team)

How have they ended up with Mendy right-back? They had an abundance of them I thought, including a few out on loan.
They sold their best Right Back to Inter Milan.,  ;D
Is it me or has there been a bird (feathered variety) tweeting away in the background throughout this half of football
3-0 really good goal

Madrid horrendous
They are playing really well.
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
:lmao :lmao :lmao

0-3
:lmao

Pity the c*nt isn't playing
I put an acca on that included Real to win. Absolutely serves me right. :lmao
3-0 to Shaktar - not for the first time they've completely opened up Real's defence... a really well worked goal.

Solomon goal on 42' - https://streamja.com/5rV12 & https://streamable.com/a5dhwm
Why do Madrid play here and not at the Bernabeu?
hahahaha my sides
King Solomon scored too.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:38:37 PM
I put an acca on that included Real to win. Absolutely serves me right. :lmao
😂 you wont be alone
This is turning into a proper classic, bloody hell and Shakhtar are far from full strength.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:38:58 PM
Why do Madrid play here and not at the Bernabeu?

Getting redeveloped mate.
Szoboszlai with a cracker for Salzburg, 1-1
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 06:38:58 PM
Why do Madrid play here and not at the Bernabeu?

Bernabéu is undergoing some major renovations mate - https://www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/madrid-estadio-santiago-bernab%C3%A9u-81-044.228092/page-93

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:40:22 PM
Szoboszlai with a cracker for Salzburg, 1-1

Always watching the wrong game DN.  ;D

Watch the shambles that are Madrid you fucker.
1-1 at half time in Salzburg.

Worth checking out that Szoboszlai goal, it was a thing of beauty.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:38:49 PM
3-0 to Shaktar - not for the first time they've completely opened up Real's defence... a really well worked goal.

Solomon goal on 42' - https://streamja.com/5rV12
Jesus, Mendy and Militao basically walk back to try and defend that, embarrassing
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:41:26 PM
Always watching the wrong game DN.  ;D

Watch the shambles that are Madrid you fucker.

rather watch a competitive match  ;D

Only half watching anyway, trying to do some work, lol.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:40:22 PM
Szoboszlai with a cracker for Salzburg, 1-1
What a hit!
