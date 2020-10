My name is Coote..I work for a construction company, I am an experienced and qualified JCB driver..have been for years.

Last weekend I forgot how to drive the damn thing & somehow it took a massive chunk out of the Queen Mary (sunken & out of service for 9 months) & it ended up in the Thames too.

My employers said It's sound but I couldn't do any overtime this weekend but they have a brand new JCB waiting for me to use Monday morning and because the Queen Mary was a midge's dick away from the harbour everything is ok, if it was a midge's dick closer to the harbour some seem to think I may have been in trouble..but I doubt that..