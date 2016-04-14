« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80

Offline zero zero

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1880 on: Yesterday at 05:28:13 AM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 05:15:27 AM
The Liverpool manager and midfielder are in Amsterdam for the Champions League opener against Ajax on Wednesday but it was their Merseyside rivals who were the main focus  and target  of the questions in a combative press conference.
That's how it should read. The English press only wanted t ask questions about Virgil, Pickford, VAR and even our transfer strategy i January.

At one point Klopp had to ask "Doesn't anyone want to talk about the match tomorrow?"
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 05:31:39 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:04:04 AM
They were asked questions and they answered it. It's not like they brought it up themselves. This side doesn't think that, it's just pissed that one of our their best mates on the team was injured by a clown who had no intent on winning the ball. Thiago thankfully didn't suffer the same fate, but could have ended up with the same injury or worse, all in one match, They're human ,of course they're pissed.

Yeah and they'll get asked it before the Sheffield game as well.  Glad they've had their say but it's time to get on with things.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1882 on: Yesterday at 08:22:44 AM »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 05:31:39 AM
Yeah and they'll get asked it before the Sheffield game as well.  Glad they've had their say but it's time to get on with things.
I sort of get where youre coming from. Ie theres games to be won, so lets concentrate on that. But theres no way the club should be letting this go. It doesnt have to be in full public view, but there absolutely needs to be a sea change in the way the club is. Weve been on the wrong end of some ridiculous stuff over the years, and just got on with it or moved on
Its not just us either, but for the good of the game in this country the reffing needs sorting once and for all.

Ginis point was pertinent to this too. Maybe if we hadnt been so benign and moved on so much in the past, we wouldnt have reached the point where Everton feel they can throw in potential career enders in virtually every derby for the last 5 years.
Offline lamonti

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1883 on: Yesterday at 08:44:49 AM »
We should mow a massive "1995" into the grass before the next derby.
Offline redtel

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1884 on: Yesterday at 09:00:48 AM »
Looking back its obvious that Riley deliberately told the lie in his email that var had looked at the tackle as part of a plan.

The FA then said on Monday that no action could be taken. On Tuesday its leaked that var hadnt checked the tackle as the referee on var didnt know the laws of the game.

FA could now look again but they wont as its Englands keeper. Thats how corrupt the ruling bodies have become in England. Nobody can touch them. Not fit for purpose.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1885 on: Yesterday at 09:27:59 AM »
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 09:00:48 AM
Looking back its obvious that Riley deliberately told the lie in his email that var had looked at the tackle as part of a plan.

The FA then said on Monday that no action could be taken. On Tuesday its leaked that var hadnt checked the tackle as the referee on var didnt know the laws of the game.

FA could now look again but they wont as its Englands keeper. Thats how corrupt the ruling bodies have become in England. Nobody can touch them. Not fit for purpose.

They are simply following the example set by our incompetent Government.

Drop a bollock (on a regular basis), get easily caught out, lie.
Offline wah00ey

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1886 on: Yesterday at 09:29:50 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:27:59 AM
They are simply following the example set by our incompetent Government.

Drop a bollock (on a regular basis), get easily caught out, lie.
And the Opposition, and Trump, and basically anybody caught cocking up in any way.  It's the way of the world these days and it's awful. 
Offline Dave D

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1887 on: Yesterday at 09:29:58 AM »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 02:39:36 AM
I'm glad Wijnaldum and Klopp had their say but it's time to move on now.  The more the club dwells on it the more the squad are going to start thinking they can't do this without him.  Need some positive results these next few games to keep the media quiet. 


Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 05:31:39 AM
Yeah and they'll get asked it before the Sheffield game as well.  Glad they've had their say but it's time to get on with things.


Can we at least wait until the club receive answers to the simple questions asked? I think that's reasonable, don't you?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1888 on: Yesterday at 09:33:28 AM »
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 09:29:58 AM

Can we at least wait until the club receive answers to the simple questions asked? I think that's reasonable, don't you?

If Klopp was brining the Everton mess up at Press Conferences I'd agree but he can only answer the questions asked.

But the club should be putting pressure on about the decisions made on Saturday.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1889 on: Yesterday at 10:26:23 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:33:28 AM
If Klopp was brining the Everton mess up at Press Conferences I'd agree but he can only answer the questions asked.

But the club should be putting pressure on about the decisions made on Saturday.

Yes they should and they should keep highlighting it whenever they have chance until they do.

If we put aside the fact most think Coote leant on decisions with bias then he is either too incompetent to think that is not a red card challenge or too incompetent to have missed it. Either way he needs sacking as it is not exactly his first fuck up even if we believe it was just purely incompetence and coincidental that he fucked up so many times in one match.

The fact Riley or both the FA and league lied (all bets on Riley) proves they are not just incompetent/bias but also conniving fucks, an with such people I don't expect nothing more than them to keep lying and brush it aside. So for that reason I hope the club keep pressing them on it at least to highlight the problem of what a shambles they are.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1890 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 AM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:26:23 AM
Yes they should and they should keep highlighting it whenever they have chance until they do.

If we put aside the fact most think Coote leant on decisions with bias then he is either too incompetent to think that is not a red card challenge or too incompetent to have missed it. Either way he needs sacking as it is not exactly his first fuck up even if we believe it was just purely incompetence and coincidental that he fucked up so many times in one match.

The fact Riley or both the FA and league lied (all bets on Riley) proves they are not just incompetent/bias but also conniving fucks, an with such people I don't expect nothing more than them to keep lying and brush it aside. So for that reason I hope the club keep pressing them on it at least to highlight the problem of what a shambles they are.

But you can guarantee there'll be other major cock ups involving other teams - and I hope they roast Riley and his chums as well.

And the next major cock up disadvantages Everton.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1891 on: Yesterday at 10:50:41 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:29:28 AM
But you can guarantee there'll be other major cock ups involving other teams - and I hope they roast Riley and his chums as well.

And the next major cock up disadvantages Everton.

Yeah thats true but doesn't fix the issue, Riley and his gang have been untouchable for too long and have desperately lowered the standards in this country in the last decade. So like a player reminding the ref when a player has been fouling a lot but not booked, I think its good to put them in the spotlight as much as possible, hopefully then in time Riley can be replaced so new standards and repercussions for actions can be set. I'm a dreamer.

I think the club, Klopp and most us fans just feel that we have been left with VVD out for the season, Thiago nearly snapped in two, zero action against Pickford and the ref left unquestioned and that is just bullshit. Like Klopp said: "We did nothing wrong in the game, nothing wrong since - but we are still the ones who suffer. That does not feel right and it is not easy to deal with these kind of things."

Don't think that feeling will go away for a while due mainly in part the stonewalling from the refs club and lying which has just made matters worse.
Online AndyMuller

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1892 on: Yesterday at 11:15:43 AM »
No fucks given by Gini and Klopp.

You love to see it.
Online kasperoff

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1893 on: Yesterday at 01:36:58 PM »
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 09:29:58 AM


Can we at least wait until the club receive answers to the simple questions asked? I think that's reasonable, don't you?

Came here to check up on that. No response yet then? Are they just hoping its all going to blow over? I wont be happy until they have admitted they have fucked up and have a plan in place for putting it right. Followed by a grovelling apology and someone getting fired. They are in charge of the lively hood of hundreds of millions of pounds worth of talent, and get paid well for doing so. If they fuck up this monumentally, there needs to be repercussions.
Offline Dave D

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1894 on: Yesterday at 02:26:46 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 01:36:58 PM
Came here to check up on that. No response yet then? Are they just hoping its all going to blow over? I wont be happy until they have admitted they have fucked up and have a plan in place for putting it right. Followed by a grovelling apology and someone getting fired. They are in charge of the lively hood of hundreds of millions of pounds worth of talent, and get paid well for doing so. If they fuck up this monumentally, there needs to be repercussions.

Going by a tweet by James Pearce yesterday:

Klopp on whether LFC have got a response about the use of VAR in the derby: "No, if anything has come back, it hasn't come back to me."

No official response yet. Plenty of attempts to muddy the waters, giving multiple answers to the questions and hoping people will just give up. I think most people can spot a cover-up when they see it.

The reality is, it's probably the first story that broke. The premier league and journalists were told there was no red card check, the check never showed up on any of the systems. As reported at the beginning, Coote was so obsessed with finding an extra millimetre, or in his case centimetres to find Virgil offside, that he never bothered checking the red card. This was the first story that broke based on the information that the premier league were seeing in front of them at the time.

The club just want answers.
Offline MazzaRed

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1895 on: Yesterday at 02:43:46 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 08:22:44 AM
I sort of get where youre coming from. Ie theres games to be won, so lets concentrate on that. But theres no way the club should be letting this go. It doesnt have to be in full public view, but there absolutely needs to be a sea change in the way the club is. Weve been on the wrong end of some ridiculous stuff over the years, and just got on with it or moved on
Its not just us either, but for the good of the game in this country the reffing needs sorting once and for all.

Ginis point was pertinent to this too. Maybe if we hadnt been so benign and moved on so much in the past, we wouldnt have reached the point where Everton feel they can throw in potential career enders in virtually every derby for the last 5 years.

Was listening to Talksport on Monday afternoon and I think it was Danny Murphy had a point for thought.... He mentioned that it might be time for a club like us to take legal action against the FA over incidences such as this.  He also called out the fact that at least 6  (SIX) officials had 'missed' the "clear and obvious error"  (how many people does it take to change a lightbulb and all that) if you include the 2 linesmen and the 4th official as well as the muppets at Stockley Park. It's not VAR thats the problem, its how it being implemented and the idiot operators!
Online irc65

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1896 on: Yesterday at 02:56:11 PM »
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 02:26:46 PM
Going by a tweet by James Pearce yesterday:

Klopp on whether LFC have got a response about the use of VAR in the derby: "No, if anything has come back, it hasn't come back to me."

No official response yet. Plenty of attempts to muddy the waters, giving multiple answers to the questions and hoping people will just give up. I think most people can spot a cover-up when they see it.

The reality is, it's probably the first story that broke. The premier league and journalists were told there was no red card check, the check never showed up on any of the systems. As reported at the beginning, Coote was so obsessed with finding an extra millimetre, or in his case centimetres to find Virgil offside, that he never bothered checking the red card. This was the first story that broke based on the information that the premier league were seeing in front of them at the time.

The club just want answers.
Yes, they always announce on the screens in the ground if a red card VAR check is happening. That didn't happen on Saturday so fair to assume that Coote forgot to check, and the fact that he has been 'withdrawn from reffing duties at the weekend' further supports this. They are clearly hoping that this will blow over. I hope Klopp mentions it in every presser until we get an answer to the questions.
Offline mechinate

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1897 on: Yesterday at 03:40:19 PM »
Quote from: MazzaRed on Yesterday at 02:43:46 PM
Was listening to Talksport on Monday afternoon and I think it was Danny Murphy had a point for thought.... He mentioned that it might be time for a club like us to take legal action against the FA over incidences such as this.  He also called out the fact that at least 6  (SIX) officials had 'missed' the "clear and obvious error"  (how many people does it take to change a lightbulb and all that) if you include the 2 linesmen and the 4th official as well as the muppets at Stockley Park. It's not VAR thats the problem, its how it being implemented and the idiot operators!

I've been saying this since the game finished. Now is time to take action in a court of law. What has the club got to lose at this point? We've just lost a massive pillar of our team for the season and almost lost Thiago as well, because Everton knew that because 'It's the Merseyside Derby' they'll be able to get away with more.

I'm glad Wijnaldum specifically called Everton out. Mane, Origi, VVD, Thiago (hoping he's back ASAP). Enough is enough.
Offline Kekule

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1898 on: Yesterday at 04:06:46 PM »
Quote from: MazzaRed on Yesterday at 02:43:46 PM
Was listening to Talksport on Monday afternoon and I think it was Danny Murphy had a point for thought.... He mentioned that it might be time for a club like us to take legal action against the FA over incidences such as this.  He also called out the fact that at least 6  (SIX) officials had 'missed' the "clear and obvious error"  (how many people does it take to change a lightbulb and all that) if you include the 2 linesmen and the 4th official as well as the muppets at Stockley Park. It's not VAR thats the problem, its how it being implemented and the idiot operators!

I would say the club might have had a slither of a case if Thiago had been badly injured.  They could perhaps suggest that not sending off Pickford was negligent and "set the tone" for what was acceptable in the rest of the match, leading Everton players to think that what Richarlison did to Thiago was fair game, and thus they effectively put our players in danger. It's probably quite a stretch though, there's no way you can prove intent on anyone's part, despite appearances. 

Nothing preceded the Pickford-Van Dijk incident though, the officials couldn't have prevented it. They failed to take appropriate action after it, but they couldn't have stopped Van Dijk getting injured unless they were clairvoyant. I doubt clubs are about to take the FA to court over dropped points, so what would we be suing for?
Offline MazzaRed

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1899 on: Yesterday at 04:38:16 PM »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 04:06:46 PM
I would say the club might have had a slither of a case if Thiago had been badly injured.  They could perhaps suggest that not sending off Pickford was negligent and "set the tone" for what was acceptable in the rest of the match, leading Everton players to think that what Richarlison did to Thiago was fair game, and thus they effectively put our players in danger. It's probably quite a stretch though, there's no way you can prove intent on anyone's part, despite appearances. 

Nothing preceded the Pickford-Van Dijk incident though, the officials couldn't have prevented it. They failed to take appropriate action after it, but they couldn't have stopped Van Dijk getting injured unless they were clairvoyant. I doubt clubs are about to take the FA to court over dropped points, so what would we be suing for?

I know it's difficult to prove intent but there's plenty of evidence for a completely reckless potentially career ending incident - negligence on both counts... 1) on the referee not spotting it or mores to the point not doing the rightful thing with dismissal  and 2) the inadequacy of the muppets at Stockley park.

I'm not on about losing the 2 points - it's far worse to lose Virgil for a season!

Online HardworkDedication

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1900 on: Yesterday at 05:34:30 PM »
Was sent this. I thought it was clear that offside doesn't cancel out a red card. I know this is dogso though


in January 2020, Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester) fouled Shane Long (Southampton) in the penalty area and was yellow-carded for DOGSO. However, when the penalty was checked by VAR it was revealed that Long was offside in the build-up. When the referee awarded the offside decision, he rescinded Soyuncus yellow card as the offence had occurred after the offside should have been given. Soyuncus foul and yellow card are treated as though they didnt happen.
Offline Max_powers

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1901 on: Yesterday at 05:39:08 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:34:30 PM
Was sent this. I thought it was clear that offside doesn't cancel out a red card. I know this is dogso though


in January 2020, Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester) fouled Shane Long (Southampton) in the penalty area and was yellow-carded for DOGSO. However, when the penalty was checked by VAR it was revealed that Long was offside in the build-up. When the referee awarded the offside decision, he rescinded Soyuncus yellow card as the offence had occurred after the offside should have been given. Soyuncus foul and yellow card are treated as though they didnt happen.

Umm so after an offside its open season to assault players?
Offline BoRed

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1902 on: Yesterday at 05:39:27 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:34:30 PM
Was sent this. I thought it was clear that offside doesn't cancel out a red card. I know this is dogso though


in January 2020, Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester) fouled Shane Long (Southampton) in the penalty area and was yellow-carded for DOGSO. However, when the penalty was checked by VAR it was revealed that Long was offside in the build-up. When the referee awarded the offside decision, he rescinded Soyuncus yellow card as the offence had occurred after the offside should have been given. Soyuncus foul and yellow card are treated as though they didnt happen.

That's entirely irrelevant. If Long was offside, Soyuncu didn't deny him an obvious goal scoring opportunity. Serious foul play or violent conduct can occur when the ball is out of play, and a red card can be given accordingly.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1903 on: Yesterday at 05:53:46 PM »
Yep the two incidents are totally different and pertain to different laws of the game. The Soyuncu incident featured a card for DOGSO, not for violent or reckless conduct. DOGSO can only happen if the ball is still live. The offside in the build-up rendered the ball dead, and so no DOFSO could take place hence any sanction has to be rescinded.

The Pickford incident featured thuggery on the field of play. That continues to apply regardless if whether the ball is in play or dead. I think it might even apply after the final whistle (and before the kick off)  - though not 100% sure. Pretty sure players have been carded in the tunnel before.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1904 on: Yesterday at 06:05:07 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:53:46 PM
Yep the two incidents are totally different and pertain to different laws of the game. The Soyuncu incident featured a card for DOGSO, not for violent or reckless conduct. DOGSO can only happen if the ball is still live. The offside in the build-up rendered the ball dead, and so no DOFSO could take place hence any sanction has to be rescinded.

The Pickford incident featured thuggery on the field of play. That continues to apply regardless if whether the ball is in play or dead. I think it might even apply after the final whistle (and before the kick off)  - though not 100% sure. Pretty sure players have been carded in the tunnel before.
If someone sitting the bench, who hasn't even set foot on the field can receive a red card, then why on Earth can't T-Rex arms for assault?
Offline Rush 82

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1905 on: Yesterday at 06:32:53 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:53:46 PM
Yep the two incidents are totally different and pertain to different laws of the game. The Soyuncu incident featured a card for DOGSO, not for violent or reckless conduct. DOGSO can only happen if the ball is still live. The offside in the build-up rendered the ball dead, and so no DOFSO could take place hence any sanction has to be rescinded.

The Pickford incident featured thuggery on the field of play. That continues to apply regardless if whether the ball is in play or dead. I think it might even apply after the final whistle (and before the kick off)  - though not 100% sure. Pretty sure players have been carded in the tunnel before.
That's a fair explanation - you're quite right, a normal foul is different from reckless or dangerous play.
Offline Zlen

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1906 on: Yesterday at 06:40:13 PM »
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 02:26:46 PM
Going by a tweet by James Pearce yesterday:

Klopp on whether LFC have got a response about the use of VAR in the derby: "No, if anything has come back, it hasn't come back to me."

No official response yet. Plenty of attempts to muddy the waters, giving multiple answers to the questions and hoping people will just give up. I think most people can spot a cover-up when they see it.

The reality is, it's probably the first story that broke. The premier league and journalists were told there was no red card check, the check never showed up on any of the systems. As reported at the beginning, Coote was so obsessed with finding an extra millimetre, or in his case centimetres to find Virgil offside, that he never bothered checking the red card. This was the first story that broke based on the information that the premier league were seeing in front of them at the time.

The club just want answers.

Good to have it confirmed that there was no official reply yet. Quite incredible when you think about it, club of our stature in the league to go for better part of a week now without getting an official reply and explanation from the governing bodies. It stinks to high heavens the way these shits are handling any level of scrutiny. They take it as personal offence, close ranks, throw shit, spin and silence and it will result in them again deliberately fucking us over. Just a vicious cycle perpetuated by desperate need to cover up incompetence and mediocrity.

I'm hoping desperately that LFC keep pushing for an honest answer and take it as far as possible. It really is the only thing we have left. They can not treat us any worse, they can't protect our players any less. Our reward for being the most fair and sportsmanlike team is to consistently get shortchanged and experimented on. Fuck them.
Offline johnj147

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1907 on: Yesterday at 07:21:21 PM »
fucking animals simple as that  :no
Offline Zlen

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1908 on: Yesterday at 07:23:57 PM »
Is that you Effes mate?
Offline Fromola

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1909 on: Yesterday at 07:24:11 PM »
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 07:21:21 PM
fucking animals simple as that  :no

It's got no place in football the way they carry on in the derby (and then roll over for City and others).

Dirty rotten bastards they are. Still think it's the 1970s and the officials let them.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1910 on: Yesterday at 07:28:28 PM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:39:08 PM
Umm so after an offside its open season to assault players?
exactly if that was an option it would be absolute carnage. Pickford's assault on Virgil was missed due to Coote clearly following the same mindset
Offline joe buck

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1911 on: Yesterday at 07:33:15 PM »
the ref and coooot just a pair of useless c*nts .
Online HardworkDedication

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1912 on: Today at 01:46:17 PM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 05:39:08 PM
Umm so after an offside its open season to assault players?

I think what seems to be unclear is whether you can send a player off for serious foul when the ball isn't in play. Van Dijk was deemed to be offside so apparently Pickford couldn't have been red carded for serious foul play.
Online duvva

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1913
I see Ancelotti has spectacularly missed the point in his defence of Pickford, even noting that James will miss this game due to a tackle from VVD.

Hes gone full Everton
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1914 on: Today at 02:04:01 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:56:00 PM
I see Ancellotti has spectacularly missed the point in his defence of Pickford, even noting that James will miss this game due to a tackle from VVD.

Hes gone full Everton

What a melt
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1915 on: Today at 02:04:20 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:56:00 PM
I see Ancellotti has spectacularly missed the point in his defence of Pickford, even noting that James will miss this game due to a tackle from VVD.

Hes gone full Everton
It's getting quicker. Martinez took a while to get there. Koeman saw the way the wind was blowing and shrewdly gave himself a way out. Allardyce was there already and possibly too Everton even for them. Silva was quick and now Ancelloti has got there in record time.

Play to the gallery and you get an easier ride because you "get them"
Online Andy82lfc

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1916 on: Today at 02:08:40 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:56:00 PM
I see Ancellotti has spectacularly missed the point in his defence of Pickford, even noting that James will miss this game due to a tackle from VVD.

Hes gone full Everton

Seriously anyone still falling for this nice guy Carlo bullshit? Defending his clown I can take but trying to say that James is out because of Virgil when the diving twat played on perfectly the entire match, what a fucking prick. Clearly trying to pass blame.

Yeah, Virgil got injured but we did too, etc. Pathetic. Absolutely zero class whatsoever.
Online irc65

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1917 on: Today at 02:23:38 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:56:00 PM
I see Ancelotti has spectacularly missed the point in his defence of Pickford, even noting that James will miss this game due to a tackle from VVD.

Hes gone full Everton
Straight from the Trump/Bannon/Cummings playbook: create an alternative truth that your supporters can buy into. Hardly surprising, it's the times we're living in.
Online Dull Tools

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1918 on: Today at 02:32:38 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 01:56:00 PM
I see Ancelotti has spectacularly missed the point in his defence of Pickford, even noting that James will miss this game due to a tackle from VVD.

Hes gone full Everton
An injury which he carried on playing with from the 10 minutes?
Online Dull Tools

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1919 on: Today at 02:34:08 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:08:40 PM
Seriously anyone still falling for this nice guy Carlo bullshit? Defending his clown I can take but trying to say that James is out because of Virgil when the diving twat played on perfectly the entire match, what a fucking prick. Clearly trying to pass blame.

Yeah, Virgil got injured but we did too, etc. Pathetic. Absolutely zero class whatsoever.
Just reading a book on him. Think he is a great guy but what he always does is to look at everything around him and make decisions to appease his fans/owners.

Clearly at Everton that is to take digs at Liverpool.
