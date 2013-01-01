But you can guarantee there'll be other major cock ups involving other teams - and I hope they roast Riley and his chums as well.



And the next major cock up disadvantages Everton.



Yeah thats true but doesn't fix the issue, Riley and his gang have been untouchable for too long and have desperately lowered the standards in this country in the last decade. So like a player reminding the ref when a player has been fouling a lot but not booked, I think its good to put them in the spotlight as much as possible, hopefully then in time Riley can be replaced so new standards and repercussions for actions can be set. I'm a dreamer.I think the club, Klopp and most us fans just feel that we have been left with VVD out for the season, Thiago nearly snapped in two, zero action against Pickford and the ref left unquestioned and that is just bullshit. Like Klopp said: "We did nothing wrong in the game, nothing wrong since - but we are still the ones who suffer. That does not feel right and it is not easy to deal with these kind of things."Don't think that feeling will go away for a while due mainly in part the stonewalling from the refs club and lying which has just made matters worse.