PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1880 on: Today at 05:28:13 AM
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:15:27 AM
The Liverpool manager and midfielder are in Amsterdam for the Champions League opener against Ajax on Wednesday but it was their Merseyside rivals who were the main focus  and target  of the questions in a combative press conference.
That's how it should read. The English press only wanted t ask questions about Virgil, Pickford, VAR and even our transfer strategy i January.

At one point Klopp had to ask "Doesn't anyone want to talk about the match tomorrow?"
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1881 on: Today at 05:31:39 AM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:04:04 AM
They were asked questions and they answered it. It's not like they brought it up themselves. This side doesn't think that, it's just pissed that one of our their best mates on the team was injured by a clown who had no intent on winning the ball. Thiago thankfully didn't suffer the same fate, but could have ended up with the same injury or worse, all in one match, They're human ,of course they're pissed.

Yeah and they'll get asked it before the Sheffield game as well.  Glad they've had their say but it's time to get on with things.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1882 on: Today at 08:22:44 AM
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 05:31:39 AM
Yeah and they'll get asked it before the Sheffield game as well.  Glad they've had their say but it's time to get on with things.
I sort of get where youre coming from. Ie theres games to be won, so lets concentrate on that. But theres no way the club should be letting this go. It doesnt have to be in full public view, but there absolutely needs to be a sea change in the way the club is. Weve been on the wrong end of some ridiculous stuff over the years, and just got on with it or moved on
Its not just us either, but for the good of the game in this country the reffing needs sorting once and for all.

Ginis point was pertinent to this too. Maybe if we hadnt been so benign and moved on so much in the past, we wouldnt have reached the point where Everton feel they can throw in potential career enders in virtually every derby for the last 5 years.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1883 on: Today at 08:44:49 AM
We should mow a massive "1995" into the grass before the next derby.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1884 on: Today at 09:00:48 AM
Looking back its obvious that Riley deliberately told the lie in his email that var had looked at the tackle as part of a plan.

The FA then said on Monday that no action could be taken. On Tuesday its leaked that var hadnt checked the tackle as the referee on var didnt know the laws of the game.

FA could now look again but they wont as its Englands keeper. Thats how corrupt the ruling bodies have become in England. Nobody can touch them. Not fit for purpose.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1885 on: Today at 09:27:59 AM
Quote from: redtel on Today at 09:00:48 AM
Looking back its obvious that Riley deliberately told the lie in his email that var had looked at the tackle as part of a plan.

The FA then said on Monday that no action could be taken. On Tuesday its leaked that var hadnt checked the tackle as the referee on var didnt know the laws of the game.

FA could now look again but they wont as its Englands keeper. Thats how corrupt the ruling bodies have become in England. Nobody can touch them. Not fit for purpose.

They are simply following the example set by our incompetent Government.

Drop a bollock (on a regular basis), get easily caught out, lie.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1886 on: Today at 09:29:50 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:27:59 AM
They are simply following the example set by our incompetent Government.

Drop a bollock (on a regular basis), get easily caught out, lie.
And the Opposition, and Trump, and basically anybody caught cocking up in any way.  It's the way of the world these days and it's awful. 
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1887 on: Today at 09:29:58 AM
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:39:36 AM
I'm glad Wijnaldum and Klopp had their say but it's time to move on now.  The more the club dwells on it the more the squad are going to start thinking they can't do this without him.  Need some positive results these next few games to keep the media quiet. 


Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 05:31:39 AM
Yeah and they'll get asked it before the Sheffield game as well.  Glad they've had their say but it's time to get on with things.


Can we at least wait until the club receive answers to the simple questions asked? I think that's reasonable, don't you?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1888 on: Today at 09:33:28 AM
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:29:58 AM

Can we at least wait until the club receive answers to the simple questions asked? I think that's reasonable, don't you?

If Klopp was brining the Everton mess up at Press Conferences I'd agree but he can only answer the questions asked.

But the club should be putting pressure on about the decisions made on Saturday.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1889 on: Today at 10:26:23 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:33:28 AM
If Klopp was brining the Everton mess up at Press Conferences I'd agree but he can only answer the questions asked.

But the club should be putting pressure on about the decisions made on Saturday.

Yes they should and they should keep highlighting it whenever they have chance until they do.

If we put aside the fact most think Coote leant on decisions with bias then he is either too incompetent to think that is not a red card challenge or too incompetent to have missed it. Either way he needs sacking as it is not exactly his first fuck up even if we believe it was just purely incompetence and coincidental that he fucked up so many times in one match.

The fact Riley or both the FA and league lied (all bets on Riley) proves they are not just incompetent/bias but also conniving fucks, an with such people I don't expect nothing more than them to keep lying and brush it aside. So for that reason I hope the club keep pressing them on it at least to highlight the problem of what a shambles they are.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1890 on: Today at 10:29:28 AM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:26:23 AM
Yes they should and they should keep highlighting it whenever they have chance until they do.

If we put aside the fact most think Coote leant on decisions with bias then he is either too incompetent to think that is not a red card challenge or too incompetent to have missed it. Either way he needs sacking as it is not exactly his first fuck up even if we believe it was just purely incompetence and coincidental that he fucked up so many times in one match.

The fact Riley or both the FA and league lied (all bets on Riley) proves they are not just incompetent/bias but also conniving fucks, an with such people I don't expect nothing more than them to keep lying and brush it aside. So for that reason I hope the club keep pressing them on it at least to highlight the problem of what a shambles they are.

But you can guarantee there'll be other major cock ups involving other teams - and I hope they roast Riley and his chums as well.

And the next major cock up disadvantages Everton.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1891 on: Today at 10:50:41 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:29:28 AM
But you can guarantee there'll be other major cock ups involving other teams - and I hope they roast Riley and his chums as well.

And the next major cock up disadvantages Everton.

Yeah thats true but doesn't fix the issue, Riley and his gang have been untouchable for too long and have desperately lowered the standards in this country in the last decade. So like a player reminding the ref when a player has been fouling a lot but not booked, I think its good to put them in the spotlight as much as possible, hopefully then in time Riley can be replaced so new standards and repercussions for actions can be set. I'm a dreamer.

I think the club, Klopp and most us fans just feel that we have been left with VVD out for the season, Thiago nearly snapped in two, zero action against Pickford and the ref left unquestioned and that is just bullshit. Like Klopp said: "We did nothing wrong in the game, nothing wrong since - but we are still the ones who suffer. That does not feel right and it is not easy to deal with these kind of things."

Don't think that feeling will go away for a while due mainly in part the stonewalling from the refs club and lying which has just made matters worse.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1892 on: Today at 11:15:43 AM
No fucks given by Gini and Klopp.

You love to see it.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1893 on: Today at 01:36:58 PM
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:29:58 AM


Can we at least wait until the club receive answers to the simple questions asked? I think that's reasonable, don't you?

Came here to check up on that. No response yet then? Are they just hoping its all going to blow over? I wont be happy until they have admitted they have fucked up and have a plan in place for putting it right. Followed by a grovelling apology and someone getting fired. They are in charge of the lively hood of hundreds of millions of pounds worth of talent, and get paid well for doing so. If they fuck up this monumentally, there needs to be repercussions.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1894 on: Today at 02:26:46 PM
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 01:36:58 PM
Came here to check up on that. No response yet then? Are they just hoping its all going to blow over? I wont be happy until they have admitted they have fucked up and have a plan in place for putting it right. Followed by a grovelling apology and someone getting fired. They are in charge of the lively hood of hundreds of millions of pounds worth of talent, and get paid well for doing so. If they fuck up this monumentally, there needs to be repercussions.

Going by a tweet by James Pearce yesterday:

Klopp on whether LFC have got a response about the use of VAR in the derby: "No, if anything has come back, it hasn't come back to me."

No official response yet. Plenty of attempts to muddy the waters, giving multiple answers to the questions and hoping people will just give up. I think most people can spot a cover-up when they see it.

The reality is, it's probably the first story that broke. The premier league and journalists were told there was no red card check, the check never showed up on any of the systems. As reported at the beginning, Coote was so obsessed with finding an extra millimetre, or in his case centimetres to find Virgil offside, that he never bothered checking the red card. This was the first story that broke based on the information that the premier league were seeing in front of them at the time.

The club just want answers.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1895 on: Today at 02:43:46 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:22:44 AM
I sort of get where youre coming from. Ie theres games to be won, so lets concentrate on that. But theres no way the club should be letting this go. It doesnt have to be in full public view, but there absolutely needs to be a sea change in the way the club is. Weve been on the wrong end of some ridiculous stuff over the years, and just got on with it or moved on
Its not just us either, but for the good of the game in this country the reffing needs sorting once and for all.

Ginis point was pertinent to this too. Maybe if we hadnt been so benign and moved on so much in the past, we wouldnt have reached the point where Everton feel they can throw in potential career enders in virtually every derby for the last 5 years.

Was listening to Talksport on Monday afternoon and I think it was Danny Murphy had a point for thought.... He mentioned that it might be time for a club like us to take legal action against the FA over incidences such as this.  He also called out the fact that at least 6  (SIX) officials had 'missed' the "clear and obvious error"  (how many people does it take to change a lightbulb and all that) if you include the 2 linesmen and the 4th official as well as the muppets at Stockley Park. It's not VAR thats the problem, its how it being implemented and the idiot operators!
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1896 on: Today at 02:56:11 PM
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 02:26:46 PM
Going by a tweet by James Pearce yesterday:

Klopp on whether LFC have got a response about the use of VAR in the derby: "No, if anything has come back, it hasn't come back to me."

No official response yet. Plenty of attempts to muddy the waters, giving multiple answers to the questions and hoping people will just give up. I think most people can spot a cover-up when they see it.

The reality is, it's probably the first story that broke. The premier league and journalists were told there was no red card check, the check never showed up on any of the systems. As reported at the beginning, Coote was so obsessed with finding an extra millimetre, or in his case centimetres to find Virgil offside, that he never bothered checking the red card. This was the first story that broke based on the information that the premier league were seeing in front of them at the time.

The club just want answers.
Yes, they always announce on the screens in the ground if a red card VAR check is happening. That didn't happen on Saturday so fair to assume that Coote forgot to check, and the fact that he has been 'withdrawn from reffing duties at the weekend' further supports this. They are clearly hoping that this will blow over. I hope Klopp mentions it in every presser until we get an answer to the questions.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1897 on: Today at 03:40:19 PM
Quote from: MazzaRed on Today at 02:43:46 PM
Was listening to Talksport on Monday afternoon and I think it was Danny Murphy had a point for thought.... He mentioned that it might be time for a club like us to take legal action against the FA over incidences such as this.  He also called out the fact that at least 6  (SIX) officials had 'missed' the "clear and obvious error"  (how many people does it take to change a lightbulb and all that) if you include the 2 linesmen and the 4th official as well as the muppets at Stockley Park. It's not VAR thats the problem, its how it being implemented and the idiot operators!

I've been saying this since the game finished. Now is time to take action in a court of law. What has the club got to lose at this point? We've just lost a massive pillar of our team for the season and almost lost Thiago as well, because Everton knew that because 'It's the Merseyside Derby' they'll be able to get away with more.

I'm glad Wijnaldum specifically called Everton out. Mane, Origi, VVD, Thiago (hoping he's back ASAP). Enough is enough.
