PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80

Dr Stu-Pid

  RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 131
  • ******
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 10:21:37 AM
Quote from: wampa1 on October 19, 2020, 10:01:17 PM
Next season's kit revealed:

I think this would be more popular on RAWK:

RedSnapper

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 43
  • You've got to be in the race to win the race!!!!
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 10:32:30 AM
I rarely post on here as you guys always have this well covered and love reading all your top posts and opinions, however feel the urge to say something as I'm fuming like many of you about the injustice of this game. The powers that be will just fob this off and continue to make shit decisions which affect the outcome of games unless we (supporters) take some action.

What makes them sit up and take notice? simple - money... and where do they get their money from now? Again - simple - tv money (sky and BT sport). So, if we cancel our TV subs to the sports channels they have to take notice.

I mean there are 2 simple changes that need to happen surely to mitigate this keep happening:

1) Offside, there needs to be a margin of error favouring the attacking team. It seems you can be offside by a hair and it stands. there must be a proper margin where the offside is clear, I don't know what it is - maybe just 1 or 2cm would do it, but when you are talking mm's the technology is not good enough. You could use the cricket analogy (yes I watch a lot of cricket - sorry guys) but you have reviews available to each team and you have "umpires call" which could be "linesman's call" whereby if the decision is not clear it goes back to the onfield referees/linesman... anyway, this might be overcomplicated, jst add a "margin or error".

2) Serious injury/foul-play, if a player is injured so badly (he cannot continue) it is compulsory the incident is reviewed by the pichside by the on-field referee... not complicated really is it?

YNWA
RedSnapper

wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,644
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 10:46:48 AM
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 10:08:33 AM
I know I said it yesterday, but I still can't get my head around Mane's "offside"
Me neither.  Any which way I look at it he's level at worst.  If the FA have a picture that shows any part of his body offside that we have not yet seen but was used to make the decision on Saturday, surely they'd have released it by now?  This stinks.
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 11:17:10 AM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:57:34 AM
The solution is to stop fucking about with armpits, sleeves and toes being offside and apply some common sense and context to the decision. Employ people who really understand the game, not just the rules, who can decide whether an attacker is gaining any kind of advantage from their sleeve being offside? And the answer to that will invariably be no.

Spot on for me. I'd just add the stupid lines too and waiting too long while they faff about with them. The game is not what we know and love if Mane's 'offside' becomes the norm.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,370
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 11:23:56 AM
Quote from: K-Lo on Yesterday at 10:08:50 AM
My apologies for digressing a little and mentioning the mancs but can anyone explain why and how the same technology that is being used to cancel any advantage for Liverpool is simultaneously being used to award penalty after penalty to United. They were at it again on Saturday. The challenge on Rashford was reviewed 3 or 4 times, the referee had seen it and waved play on but VAR called it back. of course the penalty was awarded. Where was VAR when Mo was hacked down against Villa or Robertson against Burnley. To my (admittedly biased) eyes they were way more obvious fouls!!!!

I actually put Fernandes in my fantasy team (I know, I know, I hate myself for it) at the start of the season knowing this would happen. This is not coincidence.

I'm ranting but this shit is eating my soul  ;D

You are starting to sound like the clowns over at Blueloon.

There is no evidence for any long-term bias towards or against any team.

Lets drop the conspiracy theories......we have enough idiots in opposition clubs who think we won the league last year solely due to VAR yet none have any unbiased evidence.......its says a lot about their mindsets that they think this way.
#JFT96

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,646
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 11:27:19 AM
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:23:56 AM
You are starting to sound like the clowns over at Blueloon.

There is no evidence for any long-term bias towards or against any team.

Lets drop the conspiracy theories......we have enough idiots in opposition clubs who think we won the league last year solely due to VAR yet none have any unbiased evidence.......its says a lot about their mindsets that they think this way.

Sadly the last couple of days has shown we've probably the same proportion of conspiracy freaks as other clubs - maybe not quite the same levels of delusion but it's still there.

With some people they enjoy the buzz of a good conspiracy theory rather than the more mundane reality of incompetence.
Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,964
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 11:27:37 AM
Quote from: wah00ey on Yesterday at 10:46:48 AM
Me neither.  Any which way I look at it he's level at worst.  If the FA have a picture that shows any part of his body offside that we have not yet seen but was used to make the decision on Saturday, surely they'd have released it by now?  This stinks.

It does stink, stink of a ref who worked at Man united for years, refuses to name who he supports, got shown up by Robbo an Klopp, but the incompetence not once or twice but three times was just a coincidence? Yeah right.

Mike Riley has already come out and basically either lied or said the premier league and FA are lying to protect Coote. That's the level of people we are dealing with and why the ref standards are so utterly shocking. So there is not a chance in hell we are seeing any evidence of anything. If there was Riley would have buried it already. 
Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,965
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 11:29:21 AM
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 11:17:10 AM
Spot on for me. I'd just add the stupid lines too and waiting too long while they faff about with them. The game is not what we know and love if Mane's 'offside' becomes the norm.

That's the problem, Mane's offside has already become the norm - we have seen these goals being chalked off for all teams in the past 18 months.

This is not just amount us missing out, this is the single biggest issue that is being ruined by an overzealous use of technology where its accuracy has never been publicly verified.

If it takes more than 20 seconds to spot on offside, is it really offside?

Give the advantage back to the attacker let's have our game back.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 11:32:30 AM
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 11:17:10 AM
Spot on for me. I'd just add the stupid lines too and waiting too long while they faff about with them. The game is not what we know and love if Mane's 'offside' becomes the norm.

Completely.

My personal take on it is that if you review the offside decision (whatever has been given, on or off) any it isnt immediately obvious that whatever has been given is incorrect, then the decision stands.

The minute you need to start fucking about with lines and frames etc it just tells you that whatever has been decided isnt clearly wrong, theres a hairs breadth in it either way so just let the initial decision stand.

If the linesman flags for Mane on Saturday youd be a bit pissed off because the replay would tell you hes level but you let it go because a) the decision is in real time and b) you dont know if it would have ended up in a goal (even if the exact thing still happens and Henderson still puts it in the net after the whistle youd argue Everton are distracted by the flat going up.)

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,646
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 11:33:57 AM
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:29:21 AM
That's the problem, Mane's offside has already become the norm - we have seen these goals being chalked off for all teams in the past 18 months.

This is not just amount us missing out, this is the single biggest issue that is being ruined by an overzealous use of technology where its accuracy has never been publicly verified.

If it takes more than 20 seconds to spot on offside, is it really offside?

Give the advantage back to the attacker let's have our game back.

I'm no expert on tactics or the minor interpretation of the rules but I amaze myself how often my gut instinct is right with offsides, literally instantaneous so how it can take so long for 'experienced' refs to get it right obviously shows they can't use the technology or they are incompetent.

KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 11:36:43 AM


Assaulted by Thugs & Cheated by Officials.


There may not be a conspiracy, but individual biases & performances should be investigated.

"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Yesitsanextender

  • Colonel Mustard in the en-suite bathroom with a lead pipe.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • i love klopp, kloppy klopp klopp, down in my belly
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 01:10:27 PM
Why has that coont cootes been taken off var duty if the c*nts done nothing wrong????
redtel

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,978
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 01:35:06 PM
The club have received two explanations for why no action taken over the horrendous tackle on Virgil.

The first one said that the referee didnt look at the tackle after concentrating on the offside and possible penalty.

Later in the day Mike Riley emailed the club to say the referee had checked the tackle and no action was needed.

Its now been suggested by The Mail that Coote didnt look at the tackle as he thought no card could be issued as offside was declared and as no penalty could be awarded, neither could a card. This seems more plausible than Riley saying it was checked and no action needed as 100% of pundits and journalists say it was a clear red.

Riley fully supports his referees no matter what and if he admitted Coote didnt know the laws then he would have had to pull him out of last nights match at Leeds. He avoided that by claiming ridiculously that no action needed over the tackle.

Just seen that Coote has been taken off var duty so he is guilty of something.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8856615/Merseyside-derby-video-referee-didnt-know-Jordan-Pickford-red-card.html

Surely this means that as the tackle wasnt reviewed the FA can and should review it as per past incidents of this nature where a player has been badly injured and no action taken on the field of play.

Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,964
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 01:42:05 PM
Taken off ref and VAR duties so at least they admit he fucked up, yet no retrospective action for Pickford. They are an absolute shambles and we got completely fucked.
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,975
  • 19:06
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 01:42:29 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:27:19 AM
Sadly the last couple of days has shown we've probably the same proportion of conspiracy freaks as other clubs - maybe not quite the same levels of delusion but it's still there.

With some people they enjoy the buzz of a good conspiracy theory rather than the more mundane reality of incompetence.
Although I'm more in the ineptitude and monumental incompetence camp on this, I can see where some are coming from here.

When you see two horror assaults against us in a game and one that resulted in serious injury, you get angry. When one goes completely unpunished, despite all the technology available to view it in all its horror, I can understand why some would question just what is going on.

When you also see a clearly legitimate winning goal chalked off by some fella for an offside literally no one else in this universe can see, I can understand some beginning to join the dots. When they also see how much previous this idiot has with Liverpool, well, conclusions can be easy to draw.

The fella got slaughtered for his ineptitude by us not so long ago. Human beings are full of bias and don't take kindly to having their egos bruised at all, never mind in public view. While not necessarily being a part of any wider conspiracy, it's well within the bounds of possibility that this fellas own personal bias came into play regarding the absurd offside decision he gave.

I think a lot of conspiracy theorists on other sites just pluck nonsense out of their arses with nothing to back them up, but the Derby threw up decisions that defied all logic. Everyone's eyes were clearly telling them one thing, yet the officials were almost Trumpian in waving it away as 'fake news'.

When decisions are so clearly and obviously wrong, people are left wondering if it goes further than monumental levels of gross incompetence and ineptitude, or does it actually go deeper? I can understand it in this case, because it's not actually a big leap to make.

Personally, I think it's probably gross ineptitude and monumental levels of incompetence, possibly also a sprinkling of bias (conscious or unconscious) by Coote too, rather than any wider conspiracy. It's been shown countless times that football authorities, the majority of officials and how they implement VAR are not fit for purpose. That's been clear and obvious for as long as I can remember.

When the normality of what we are witnessing is so clearly absurd, some people will genuinely wonder what on earth is going on. The reality of it all is so bizarre, that wondering about some level of interference is probably normal given the circumstances. Given that, I don't think we've quite reached delusion level one, like many on GOT or Blue Loon. Not just yet, anyway.  :rollseyes
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:49:18 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,249
  • David Coote is a bent ref
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 01:42:56 PM
The club have been lied to.

The club are 'concerned as to whether a story has been concocted amid the fallout from Pickford's challenge'

The club, journalists and even TV broadcasters were told one thing, even seeing it with their own eyes when 'VAR checking for red card' never appeared, or whatever is supposed to show up. Then later that day they meet up to get their story straight. Don't try to tell us there aren't bent refs in the game.

Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 02:13:45 PM
Like many I don't subscribe to some conspiracy against us.

I agree with SoS that unconscious bias from officials could come into play and I certainly believe in the sheer incompetence of many of our officials as well as the shambolic implementation of VAR.

There is absolutely no doubt that PGMOL would rather lie and obfuscate than actually take responsibility for what happened. They would prefer to not protect players from dangerous play, to allow baffling decisions that could damage the reputation of the league, and directly affect the sporting outcome of a game in order to protect their own.

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,988
  • Dutch Class
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1857 on: Yesterday at 02:18:31 PM
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:57:34 AM
The solution is to stop fucking about with armpits, sleeves and toes being offside and apply some common sense and context to the decision. Employ people who really understand the game, not just the rules, who can decide whether an attacker is gaining any kind of advantage from their sleeve being offside? And the answer to that will invariably be no.

Again, I thought the idea was that FIFA was unhappy with the PL's microscopic VAR approach towards offsides. Coote's performance here would suggest nowt has changed
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,641
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1858 on: Yesterday at 02:49:45 PM
Quote from: redtel on Yesterday at 01:35:06 PM

Riley fully supports his referees no matter what

And therein lies the problem. Never any accountability, it's a joke.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,273
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1859 on: Yesterday at 03:04:52 PM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on October 19, 2020, 02:24:24 PM
Absolute joke.  Fuck the FA.  Time to accelerate the leanings towards that ever-talked about breakaway Super League.

Fuck the PL, Fuck the FA and I hope we fuck over the England National Team too. 

Well that was quick.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,316
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1860 on: Yesterday at 03:26:18 PM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 03:04:52 PM
Well that was quick.

What have you seen?

EDIT: Seen it now.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

the_toffee

  • clearly missing his wrapper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 306
  • Meh.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1861 on: Yesterday at 03:40:59 PM
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:29:21 AM
That's the problem, Mane's offside has already become the norm - we have seen these goals being chalked off for all teams in the past 18 months.

This is not just amount us missing out, this is the single biggest issue that is being ruined by an overzealous use of technology where its accuracy has never been publicly verified.

If it takes more than 20 seconds to spot on offside, is it really offside?

Give the advantage back to the attacker let's have our game back.

I'd have to agree with Peter Crouch. If there is clear daylight, a player is offside. If a player is level, the attacker gets the benefit. Simple. And it will be a hell of a lot more entertaining than waiting for VAR to spend minutes measuring pixels.
Randal Graves: This job would be great if it wasn't for the fucking customers.

Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,249
  • David Coote is a bent ref
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1862 on: Yesterday at 05:03:25 PM
VAR official didn't check for Jordan Pickford red card despite horror tackle vs Liverpool

Quote
The Premier League informed LFC officials that no check had been made by David Coote on Pickford's challenge. However PGMOL head Mike Riley stated that a check on the red card had been made. The two messages have left Liverpool unclear on what to believe & whether a story has been concocted.


DERBY VAR FORGOT THE RULES

Quote
The Daily Mail have been told that Saturdays video assistant referee David Coote forgot the rules and did not review Jordan Pickfords challenge on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk because he thought the offside nullified the offence.


Referee David Coote did not forget VAR rules in Merseyside derby, says PGMOL

Quote
David Coote, the video assistant referee in charge of Saturdays Merseyside derby, did not forget VAR rules during the match, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited has said.


Fucking hell, I'm definitely not the only one who can see what they're up to here.
Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1863 on: Yesterday at 05:27:41 PM
Quote from: the_toffee on Yesterday at 03:40:59 PM
I'd have to agree with Peter Crouch. If there is clear daylight, a player is offside. If a player is level, the attacker gets the benefit. Simple. And it will be a hell of a lot more entertaining than waiting for VAR to spend minutes measuring pixels.

I think most people agree with this, maybe plus feet position, kind of like how it used to be. We are all capable of looking at an image and saying, yeah that's offside, which Mane's and a couple of others last season weren't because we have been stupidly dealing with atoms, pixels, pubic hair widths and such nonsense.
DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1864 on: Yesterday at 06:36:16 PM
Jurgen PC in a minute, I know we have Ajax to concentrate on and it's not his style but hopefully he doesn't let these gobshites off the hook.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,802
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1865 on: Yesterday at 06:59:12 PM
Gini basically called them shithouse yard dogs at his press conference.
Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,342
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1866 on: Yesterday at 07:02:40 PM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 01:42:05 PM
Taken off ref and VAR duties so at least they admit he fucked up
Good. Some were saying we shouldnt make anything of it. I know it doesnt heal VVDs knee, but Im glad the pricks been demoted.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,724
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1867 on: Yesterday at 07:05:51 PM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:59:12 PM
Gini basically called them shithouse yard dogs at his press conference.

"In my opinion [Pickfords tackle] was stupid. I believe he did not want to injury Virgil but the way that he way into it, he didnt care what happened after. I think we have had it a lot in games against Everton. They take it way too far. This was too much.

 "It was not only Pickford's tackle, if we talk about Richarlison's tackle on Thiago, that was also a nasty one. Accidents can happen in football, you can be unlucky, but the way they did it was completely unacceptable, it makes it harder that they don't get punished.

Yup, Gini is angry and upset still.

Hopefully its positive angry from tomorrow on!
Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1868 on: Yesterday at 07:21:38 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:05:51 PM
"In my opinion [Pickfords tackle] was stupid. I believe he did not want to injury Virgil but the way that he way into it, he didnt care what happened after. I think we have had it a lot in games against Everton. They take it way too far. This was too much.

 "It was not only Pickford's tackle, if we talk about Richarlison's tackle on Thiago, that was also a nasty one. Accidents can happen in football, you can be unlucky, but the way they did it was completely unacceptable, it makes it harder that they don't get punished.

Yup, Gini is angry and upset still.

Hopefully its positive angry from tomorrow on!

Hes called those exactly how I saw the incidents. Im glad he brought up previous games too. They needed calling out on the systematic thuggery. Well in Gini, we need more of that from within the club.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1869 on: Yesterday at 07:22:41 PM
The vile thugs have needed calling out for years. Shame it's took Virgil's injury.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,766
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1870 on: Yesterday at 07:24:36 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 07:21:38 PM
Hes called those exactly how I saw the incidents. Im glad he brought up previous games too. They needed calling out on the systematic thuggery. Well in Gini, we need more of that from within the club.
Yep. The gobshites have got away with it for years cos they're brave ickle Everton. Need to keep underlining how neanderthal they've been for years, (and frankly that's an insult to Martin Keown's lot)
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1871 on: Yesterday at 09:34:32 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 07:21:38 PM
Hes called those exactly how I saw the incidents. Im glad he brought up previous games too. They needed calling out on the systematic thuggery. Well in Gini, we need more of that from within the club.

Yep. More of this sort of thing needed. I have never been as pissed off as at I still am at the manner in which were cheated out of this game. While that gang of reckless c*nts skip off into the sunset. It stinks.
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1872 on: Yesterday at 10:52:23 PM
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 09:34:32 PM
Yep. More of this sort of thing needed. I have never been as pissed off as at I still am at the manner in which were cheated out of this game. While that gang of reckless c*nts skip off into the sunset. It stinks.
Expect to see outrage from Everton about his comments and a demand for an apology from us. Only half joking, it really wouldnt surprise me.
exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,273
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1873 on: Yesterday at 11:12:08 PM
Well done Gini.
Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1874 on: Yesterday at 11:20:32 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 10:52:23 PM
Expect to see outrage from Everton about his comments and a demand for an apology from us. Only half joking, it really wouldnt surprise me.

I fully expect Gini will get fined and banned for several games for inflammatory comments - well given what's gone before i'd expect anything now!
RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,078
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1875 on: Today at 12:21:42 AM
Its systemic thuggery of the highest order. From top to bottom of their club including their fans. Vicious vindictive club.

Who can forget their ankle breaker on Origi when he was finding form?

Form didnt go out of the window in a derby. Only rules went out of the window and encouraged by incompetent refereeing.
jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,135
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1876 on: Today at 12:48:50 AM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:21:42 AM
Its systemic thuggery of the highest order. From top to bottom of their club including their fans. Vicious vindictive club.

Who can forget their ankle breaker on Origi when he was finding form?

Form didnt go out of the window in a derby. Only rules went out of the window and encouraged by incompetent refereeing.

Go back a few years and I remember a reckless leg breaker on Suso in a youth game when he was toying around with them. There is a rotten culture within the club. This isn't Carlo's doing. It has pervaded that club for too long.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,843
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1877 on: Today at 02:39:36 AM
I'm glad Wijnaldum and Klopp had their say but it's time to move on now.  The more the club dwells on it the more the squad are going to start thinking they can't do this without him.  Need some positive results these next few games to keep the media quiet. 
deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,470
Re: PL:
« Reply #1878 on: Today at 03:04:04 AM »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:39:36 AM
I'm glad Wijnaldum and Klopp had their say but it's time to move on now.  The more the club dwells on it the more the squad are going to start thinking they can't do this without him.  Need some positive results these next few games to keep the media quiet.

They were asked questions and they answered it. It's not like they brought it up themselves. This side doesn't think that, it's just pissed that one of our their best mates on the team was injured by a clown who had no intent on winning the ball. Thiago thankfully didn't suffer the same fate, but could have ended up with the same injury or worse, all in one match, They're human ,of course they're pissed.

