Sadly the last couple of days has shown we've probably the same proportion of conspiracy freaks as other clubs - maybe not quite the same levels of delusion but it's still there.



With some people they enjoy the buzz of a good conspiracy theory rather than the more mundane reality of incompetence.



Although I'm more in the ineptitude and monumental incompetence camp on this, I can see where some are coming from here.When you see two horror assaults against us in a game and one that resulted in serious injury, you get angry. When one goes completely unpunished, despite all the technology available to view it in all its horror, I can understand why some would question just what is going on.When you also see a clearly legitimate winning goal chalked off by some fella for an offside literally no one else in this universe can see, I can understand some beginning to join the dots. When they also see how much previous this idiot has with Liverpool, well, conclusions can be easy to draw.The fella got slaughtered for his ineptitude by us not so long ago. Human beings are full of bias and don't take kindly to having their egos bruised at all, never mind in public view. While not necessarily being a part of any wider conspiracy, it's well within the bounds of possibility that this fellas own personal bias came into play regarding the absurd offside decision he gave.I think a lot of conspiracy theorists on other sites just pluck nonsense out of their arses with nothing to back them up, but the Derby threw up decisions that defied all logic. Everyone's eyes were clearly telling them one thing, yet the officials were almost Trumpian in waving it away as 'fake news'.When decisions are so clearly and obviously wrong, people are left wondering if it goes further than monumental levels of gross incompetence and ineptitude, or does it actually go deeper? I can understand it in this case, because it's not actually a big leap to make.Personally, I think it's probably gross ineptitude and monumental levels of incompetence, possibly also a sprinkling of bias (conscious or unconscious) by Coote too, rather than any wider conspiracy. It's been shown countless times that football authorities, the majority of officials and how they implement VAR are not fit for purpose. That's been clear and obvious for as long as I can remember.When the normality of what we are witnessing is so clearly absurd, some people will genuinely wonder what on earth is going on. The reality of it all is so bizarre, that wondering about some level of interference is probably normal given the circumstances. Given that, I don't think we've quite reached delusion level one, like many on GOT or Blue Loon. Not just yet, anyway.