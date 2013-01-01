« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80  (Read 49868 times)

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,474
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 09:58:10 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:56:03 PM
His fucking sleeve? His sleeve?! Does this c*nt not know the rules of his own profession? You can't fucking score with a sleeve, Clattenburg, you stupid c*nt. Fuckin pisses me right off reading shit like this.
Why bother with him?
https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/42219327
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 10:01:17 PM »
Next season's kit revealed:

Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,962
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 10:03:31 PM »
Quote from: princeoftherocks on Today at 09:39:34 PM
Clattenburg gives his view

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/everton-liverpool-van-dijk-injury-19126673

It's not official, but...   

"We see a certain angle on television and that can trick you into thinking someone is onside.

"But the technology used by VAR is designed to draw lines that are parallel on the pitch. It triangulates a picture that, rest assured, is not crooked.

"After that, its about finding the players furthest points forward. Manes was his sleeve  as per the new rules  and that was rightly measured against an Everton foot. So the Liverpool striker was indeed offside....."

This is such utter bullshit. The yellow line shows Mane behind it, including his sleeve. Coote then draws a pink line dragging it to the ground to show its ahead. Guess we will have to take his honest word for it (but we dont have to we have eyes). So my question would be why did he not draw this magic pink line down from the arse/back of the defender also, which is ahead of the sleeve?? We know the answer.

As Ive said from the start if it is his sleeve it doesnt matter he was still onside. People are getting caught up in the sleeve argument when, besides the fact youd never be allowed a goal with that part of the arm, it doesnt matter as he was still on.
Logged

Online ArcticRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 774
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 10:07:01 PM »
Haven't seen any mentions of sleeves in the new handball rules either. It simply refers to the armpit and a horisontal line from that. Have yet to see a jersey with sleeves that short they end at the bottom of the armpit.
It's pure bollox and an attempt to muddy the discussion.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,782
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 10:07:49 PM »
We should be talking about:

A Pickford red card

A brilliant Henderson goal


But we all know that c*nt referee's name and we're talking about the possibility of scoring with a fucking sleeve!
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 AM
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,698
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 10:10:58 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 09:52:47 PM
Ooooh, don't say that! David Coote is a FIFA official...

FIFA (and UEFA) dont always make the best choices. They always pick Dr Felix Brych from the Bundesliga, who is probably one of the worst top flight German referees. The majority of the other referees are better than him in that league, yet are nowhere to be seen in European or international matches!

 
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 10:20:33 PM »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 10:07:49 PM
We should be talking about:

A Pickford red card

A brilliant Henderson goal


But we all know that c*nt referee's name and we're talking about the possibility of scoring with a fucking sleeve!

Yes. Exactly. I would normally use the word 'horseshit' but it feels unfair to horseshit.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,368
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 10:30:45 PM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:03:31 PM
This is such utter bullshit. The yellow line shows Mane behind it, including his sleeve. Coote then draws a pink line dragging it to the ground to show its ahead. Guess we will have to take his honest word for it (but we dont have to we have eyes). So my question would be why did he not draw this magic pink line down from the arse/back of the defender also, which is ahead of the sleeve?? We know the answer.

As Ive said from the start if it is his sleeve it doesnt matter he was still onside. People are getting caught up in the sleeve argument when, besides the fact youd never be allowed a goal with that part of the arm, it doesnt matter as he was still on.

Thats not how I understand VAR to work.

The VAR official marks two spots. One which he believes to the the furthest point for the defence and then one which he believes to be for the attacker. The VAR computer draws the vertical lines and uses a 3D calibration to do so.

If the line for the attacker is closer to the goalie then its offside.

However if you look at the VVD offside it appears that the defenders toe was used and not his heel......its hard to say because they dont show the crosshairs marked by the official. The next problem with VVDs offside is that it appears that they marked VVDs arm too far down. My understanding is that the shoulder is now deemed to extend down to level with the armpit. I have heard the sleeve being mentioned but I believe it is the arm level with the armpit. VVDs arm was extended so it is critical where they deem his shoulder to end and in my opinion it looks like they added a couple of inches.

For Manes offside it is hard to see where they picked the crosshairs but it looks very like the chose the bottom of Mans shirt and not the shoulder level with the armpit.

Anyway everyone knows that Mane was onside and we want to see goals scored and not chalked off due to mm.
Logged
#JFT96

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,368
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 10:37:02 PM »
Quote from: ArcticRed on Today at 10:07:01 PM
Haven't seen any mentions of sleeves in the new handball rules either. It simply refers to the armpit and a horisontal line from that. Have yet to see a jersey with sleeves that short they end at the bottom of the armpit.
It's pure bollox and an attempt to muddy the discussion.

I believe that is correct. Trying to mark the outer arm which is level to the armpit is difficult. Now extend it out, as VVD did, and it becomes almost impossible. The point on the arm doesnt change when your arm is extended but it becomes very hard to judge where it is. When the arm is extended, then every inch wrong becomes close to an inch closer to the goal-line.

Id like to see where the crosshairs were placed for both Manes and VVDs offsides as I think both look wrong or put it another way, they were both in that grey area where one persons opinion of where the shoulder ends is vague. If in doubt the decision should favour the attacker.
Logged
#JFT96
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 