This is such utter bullshit. The yellow line shows Mane behind it, including his sleeve. Coote then draws a pink line dragging it to the ground to show its ahead. Guess we will have to take his honest word for it (but we dont have to we have eyes). So my question would be why did he not draw this magic pink line down from the arse/back of the defender also, which is ahead of the sleeve?? We know the answer.



As Ive said from the start if it is his sleeve it doesnt matter he was still onside. People are getting caught up in the sleeve argument when, besides the fact youd never be allowed a goal with that part of the arm, it doesnt matter as he was still on.



Thats not how I understand VAR to work.The VAR official marks two spots. One which he believes to the the furthest point for the defence and then one which he believes to be for the attacker. The VAR computer draws the vertical lines and uses a 3D calibration to do so.If the line for the attacker is closer to the goalie then its offside.However if you look at the VVD offside it appears that the defenders toe was used and not his heel......its hard to say because they dont show the crosshairs marked by the official. The next problem with VVDs offside is that it appears that they marked VVDs arm too far down. My understanding is that the shoulder is now deemed to extend down to level with the armpit. I have heard the sleeve being mentioned but I believe it is the arm level with the armpit. VVDs arm was extended so it is critical where they deem his shoulder to end and in my opinion it looks like they added a couple of inches.For Manes offside it is hard to see where they picked the crosshairs but it looks very like the chose the bottom of Mans shirt and not the shoulder level with the armpit.Anyway everyone knows that Mane was onside and we want to see goals scored and not chalked off due to mm.