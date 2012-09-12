Dermot Gallagher gave a typical refs union opinion.."I think the process was followed in some ways but it was flawed. When the officials see it, they think 'we have to check for a penalty'. There's three steps - is it offside, is it a penalty, is there further sanction?"What they have done is thought 'is it a penalty?', which it is, so you have to go back and check if it is offside. They check that and it is offside so that negates the penalty. It then got overlooked to go to step three, which it shouldn't have done and we all know it should have been a red card, but it was a human error and all we can do is apologise for it."There's nothing more you can say. The process went backwards to go forwards, it stopped at step two and didn't go to step three. Simple as that."Could someone not have told the VAR officials about the incorrect decision?"Firstly, the VAR hub is totally enclosed, people can't access it and they can't ring out. Then by the time you realise that they're going to restart with the offside decision, even if you get hold of them, it's too late because the game would have restarted and as we all know, once the game restarts, you can never go back."It's easy looking back now, it's a red card and I think anybody looking at it on the day from an outside position would say red card, it was just going through the protocol didn't work as it should have done."