Author Topic: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80  (Read 46027 times)

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 01:26:01 PM »
I just watched MOTD again and the Pickford challenge is obscene. He's way off the ground, flying at 100mph, studs up, both legs horizontal. I'd say the most nailed-on red I've ever seen.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 01:30:39 PM »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:23:56 PM
It's odd really. The easiest course of action for them is to say they missed it and give a 3 game ban. Everyone shuts up and moves on, mistakes happen etc...

From their point of view it is much easier to say it was reviewed as by the laws of the game they can't do anything about it. If they say it wasn't reviewed then they have to make a decision on whether or not to ban Pickford and either way they will get abuse.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 01:34:00 PM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 01:26:01 PM
I just watched MOTD again and the Pickford challenge is obscene. He's way off the ground, flying at 100mph, studs up, both legs horizontal. I'd say the most nailed-on red I've ever seen.
Yes, given VAR have said they reviewed it, it's honestly the worst decision I've ever seen in football.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 01:35:41 PM »
Quote from: campioni on Today at 01:08:31 PM
As soon as the PGMOL changed their story on Saturday evening about the red card incident being reviewed by VAR it was obvious Pickford wouldn't be punished.

Yep.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 01:36:35 PM »
I think PGMOL can do themselves a big favour in just releasing the screen shot and the lines they have that show Mane as offside...but i'm pretty sure they wont and i suspect we know why
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 01:37:18 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:21:40 PM
This thread is turning into GoT or Blue Loon with some of the lashing around.

not really. The conspiracy nonsense seems to have stopped (mostly).

Nothing wrong with airing grievances and discussing the god awful refereeing and the incompetence of FA. To ignore it is worse. Their actions (or lack of) diminishes the game rather than add to it. Why be silent about that.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 01:37:59 PM »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:23:56 PM
It's odd really. The easiest course of action for them is to say they missed it and give a 3 game ban. Everyone shuts up and moves on, mistakes happen etc...

But under Riley's stewardship they cannot for some reason admit they make mistakes. It's no small wonder there were no English refs at the World Cup
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 01:38:32 PM »
I still can't believe we got that moment robbed from us at the end there.

Would have been probably about as good as behind closed doors football can possibly be, an injury time 3-2 winner against your local rivals with the keeper throwing one in his own net.

The points I'm not that arsed about, we'll make them up and it's the same amount of points we usually get there, just the sheer elation, joy and everything absolutely sapped from you because of the ridiculous use of VAR.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 01:39:25 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 01:34:00 PM
Yes, given VAR have said they reviewed it, it's honestly the worst decision I've ever seen in football.

It is very worrying for all teams. Everyone knows that it was a red card and a mistake. To sweep it under the carpet just shows that nothing will change.

It was about as bad a tackle as you could see. Not sending Pickford off affected the result. To then claim that the tackle was ok just shows to everyone that theres a serious problem in how the game is governed.

Ask 100 professional footballers if Pickford should have been sent off and I would be amazed if even one said no. Same for Manes offside.

Once the officials ignore the red card then it just shows how incompetent they are. Its a nail in the coffin for me and time the top league broke away and setup a fair way of officiating.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 01:40:56 PM »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:23:56 PM
It's odd really. The easiest course of action for them is to say they missed it and give a 3 game ban. Everyone shuts up and moves on, mistakes happen etc...

That would be recognising that one of their inept, corrupt cronies made a mistake. They'll never do that. On top of that I'm absolutely convinced that Coote was protected because he did his job of covering up for the mistake of the lino who wrongly raised the flag too early rather than let the move play out. It's quite obvious, and we've seen it countless times in the last 15 months, that the main job of the VAR official is to stick up for their three mates on the pitch and cover up their mistakes as much as humanly possible.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 01:42:23 PM »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 01:36:35 PM
I think PGMOL can do themselves a big favour in just releasing the screen shot and the lines they have that show Mane as offside...but i'm pretty sure they wont and i suspect we know why

Surely Klopp has a right to see them. Its in the best interests of the game. Nobody wants poor decisions and although they will happen, it is best if they are reviewed and if possible corrected. Nobody is looking for a witch hunt........just a fair discussion.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 01:45:45 PM »
Still feel sick
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 01:46:13 PM »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 01:23:56 PM
It's odd really. The easiest course of action for them is to say they missed it and give a 3 game ban. Everyone shuts up and moves on, mistakes happen etc...
If he saw it and didn't give the decision they need to drop the official for a few weeks.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 01:47:03 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:46:13 PM
If he saw it and didn't give the decision they need to drop the official for a few weeks.

So he can take a few weeks rest and then come back and fuck up again?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 01:50:26 PM »
Didn't realise he was the c*nt on VAR at Old Trafford last season too. (Knew he reffed the Burnley game and disgustingly ignored the most blatant pen of the season on Robertson). And now this. Becoming a bit of a theme with him isn't it? He should be out of a job.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 01:52:28 PM »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:50:26 PM
Didn't realise he was the c*nt on VAR at Old Trafford last season too. (Knew he reffed the Burnley game and disgustingly ignored the most blatant pen of the season on Robertson). And now this. Becoming a bit of a theme with him isn't it? He should be out of a job.

The way that Robbo and Klopp spoke to him after Burnley makes you wonder
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 02:00:49 PM »
Still sickening me how much I celebrated the 'winner' at home.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 02:03:39 PM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 01:26:01 PM
I just watched MOTD again and the Pickford challenge is obscene. He's way off the ground, flying at 100mph, studs up, both legs horizontal. I'd say the most nailed-on red I've ever seen.

It turns my stomach watching it and to anybody giving Pickford the benefit of the doubt here's a challenge on Mandzukic which is pretty much a carbon copy.

https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1017141401472118785

I accept that there are injuries that come from challenges that are just part and parcel of the game, but that shithouse challenge is not in that category by any stretch of the imagination.


Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 02:06:38 PM »
Quote from: U13 on Today at 02:03:39 PM
It turns my stomach watching it and to anybody giving Pickford the benefit of the doubt here's a challenge on Mandzukic which is pretty much a carbon copy.

https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1017141401472118785

I accept that there are injuries that come from challenges that are just part and parcel of the game, but that shithouse challenge is not in that category by any stretch of the imagination.

He also had an absolutely horror challenge on Alli a couple of years back.
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 02:09:41 PM »
"VAR reviewed the incident but did not deem it worthy of a red card."

WHAT THE FUCK AM I READING
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 02:16:08 PM »
Dermot Gallagher gave a typical refs union opinion..

"I think the process was followed in some ways but it was flawed. When the officials see it, they think 'we have to check for a penalty'. There's three steps - is it offside, is it a penalty, is there further sanction?

"What they have done is thought 'is it a penalty?', which it is, so you have to go back and check if it is offside. They check that and it is offside so that negates the penalty. It then got overlooked to go to step three, which it shouldn't have done and we all know it should have been a red card, but it was a human error and all we can do is apologise for it.

"There's nothing more you can say. The process went backwards to go forwards, it stopped at step two and didn't go to step three. Simple as that."

Could someone not have told the VAR officials about the incorrect decision?

"Firstly, the VAR hub is totally enclosed, people can't access it and they can't ring out. Then by the time you realise that they're going to restart with the offside decision, even if you get hold of them, it's too late because the game would have restarted and as we all know, once the game restarts, you can never go back.

"It's easy looking back now, it's a red card and I think anybody looking at it on the day from an outside position would say red card, it was just going through the protocol didn't work as it should have done."

https://youtu.be/ASvYzbIysAY
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 02:17:36 PM »
Quote from: U13 on Today at 02:03:39 PM
It turns my stomach watching it and to anybody giving Pickford the benefit of the doubt here's a challenge on Mandzukic which is pretty much a carbon copy.

https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1017141401472118785

I accept that there are injuries that come from challenges that are just part and parcel of the game, but that shithouse challenge is not in that category by any stretch of the imagination.




Fucking ITV, What a save! Are they fucking kidding, its another fucking assault.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 02:18:11 PM »
What a circus.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 02:24:24 PM »
Absolute joke.  Fuck the FA.  Time to accelerate the leanings towards that ever-talked about breakaway Super League.

Fuck the PL, Fuck the FA and I hope we fuck over the England National Team too. 
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 02:27:33 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:16:08 PM
Dermot Gallagher gave a typical refs union opinion..

"I think the process was followed in some ways but it was flawed. When the officials see it, they think 'we have to check for a penalty'. There's three steps - is it offside, is it a penalty, is there further sanction?

"What they have done is thought 'is it a penalty?', which it is, so you have to go back and check if it is offside. They check that and it is offside so that negates the penalty. It then got overlooked to go to step three, which it shouldn't have done and we all know it should have been a red card, but it was a human error and all we can do is apologise for it.

"There's nothing more you can say. The process went backwards to go forwards, it stopped at step two and didn't go to step three. Simple as that."

Could someone not have told the VAR officials about the incorrect decision?

"Firstly, the VAR hub is totally enclosed, people can't access it and they can't ring out. Then by the time you realise that they're going to restart with the offside decision, even if you get hold of them, it's too late because the game would have restarted and as we all know, once the game restarts, you can never go back.

"It's easy looking back now, it's a red card and I think anybody looking at it on the day from an outside position would say red card, it was just going through the protocol didn't work as it should have done."

https://youtu.be/ASvYzbIysAY

Er, sorry Dermot but thats complete bullshit, as according to PGMOL the red card was looked at.

Lots of spin and bullshit, but lets face it Coote is never going to come out and say 'I'm a manc an hate klopp and Robbo for making me look like a twat, thought it was a perfect chance to lay one on them by giving Everton the edge in all decisions'.

They are a complete embarrassment and do whatever they want but no one can do anything about it.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 02:28:41 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 02:17:36 PM
Fucking ITV, What a save! Are they fucking kidding, its another fucking assault.
The short armed little c*nt even has a go at Mandzukic at the end there!!!
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 02:28:46 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:16:08 PM
Dermot Gallagher gave a typical refs union opinion..


Im sticking with my original assessment. Both the ref and the chap in the VAR booth didnt know the rules, and thought that because Van Dijk was offside it meant that anything that happened after it didnt matter. They  thought that if they gave a goal kick and a red card as theyd look ridiculous.

Anything else from PGMOL or former refs is purely covering for the fact that the refs know the rules about as well as some gobshite on Twitter.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 02:31:27 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:16:08 PM
"It's easy looking back now, it's a red card and I think anybody looking at it on the day from an outside position would say red card, it was just going through the protocol didn't work as it should have done."

https://youtu.be/ASvYzbIysAY
What he is saying is fine, at least they should hold their hand up and admit their mistake. Not doing that and deciding that this was not deemed worth of retrospective action is worse than the original mistake.

This is like saying because the police fucked up in allowing a murderer to get away from the murder, we'll just not bother trying to bring him to justice.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 02:35:53 PM »
He should have been sent off and maybe we'd have then gone on and won the game against 10 men, but whatever happens now isn't going to change the fact that he's put VVD out for the season  :no  Also I don't see VAR improving anytime soon.

Of course I want him punished, but giving him a retrospective ban would only strengthen Everton IMO as they'll end up with a better keeper in nets.  Pickford really is a poor keeper, yes he makes a few good saves, but for every good save he does he f**ks up another 2 things.

I hope Karma bites him in the arse in the future, hopefully while he's playing for England in the WC Final where he makes an atrocious error in the last minute to gift another country the WC, then the whole country can hate him  ;D
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 02:36:04 PM »
Half expecting Hendo to get a charge for the 'bendy lines' comment now.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 02:47:17 PM »
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 02:36:04 PM
Half expecting Hendo to get a charge for the 'bendy lines' comment now.

He will.

Dear Mr Henderson.

How dare you undermine the integrity, effectiveness and validity of the VAR system.

Thats our job.

Regards,
Mike Riley.
