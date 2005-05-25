« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80  (Read 34916 times)

Offline keyop

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,103
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 11:52:25 AM »
You could tell the MOTD analysis was edited, as I can imagine Shearer and Wright would've been fuming about the Pickford and Richarlison challenges, and yet only the first one was mentioned. Fair play to Shearer, but you can sense he wasn't able to properly express what a horror tackle it was, and Wright was strangely subdued when calling the offside decision as incorrect. I've seen Wright on other programmes be much more passionate and honest (which is what viewers want and deserve), but pundits on the BBC are clearly told not to bash the FA too much.

Quite how a licence-paid TV programme could spend more time praising the form and headers of Calvert-Lewin and not even mention the Thiago leg breaker tackle and red card is truly astonishing.

The only real discussion points of that game were VAR, the offside rule, and endangering opponents. The goals and individual performances were almost irrelevant.

The BBC sucking the FA's dicks yet again.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,460
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 11:52:36 AM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 11:43:56 AM
Absolutely. Is there any other profession (apart from government) where you are not expected to be accountable for your actions at work? In this age of technology, there is no need for smoke and mirrors anymore. Their decisions need to be laid bare after every game and they should be permitted to fully explain every controversial decision, backed up with the pictures, technology and evidence they used to make it. Is that such an unreasonable thing to ask for?
Police in the USA?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online El_Macca_17

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
  • Out here on the perimeter there are no stars.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 11:52:44 AM »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 11:31:25 AM
I visit this thread on its 36th page and haven't read it all so apologies for no doubt repeating what others have said but I am still seething and so need to vent it.

How in the fuck is that offside? VAR is ruining our game. We watch football for goals, for attacking play but this thing is looking at anything and everything to take that away. Not only are we now not fully celebrating as we await the inevitable VAR review BUT it's actually chalking off perfectly legitimate goals. There is no way on God's earth that that goal should have been disallowed and I will disagree forever with any person who says otherwise. I have watched football for 40+ years, a shitload of football, and this thing is ruining it.

That was a dramatic 3.2 away win yesterday and that bullshit nonsense stole 2 points from us.

Because it wasnt offside - previously, weve had explanations about similar decisions (Firminos armpit goal for example) but yesterday we didnt get anything as far as Im aware. Just a baffling decision and were supposed to accept it. It just smacks of someone making a mistake and then refusing to admit it so doesnt say anything at all. Im glad the club are taking it further - not because itll change anything about yesterdays game, but because hopefully the officials will think twice in the future about what theyre doing and have to account for it.
Logged
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 11:53:34 AM »
We should refuse to play Everton at Anfield. Let them have the three points if they want but we can't risk any more leg breaks and assaults from these cowardly, nasty thugs.

Remember in 04/05 when they injured four of ours in the first half and one had to play on injured ? We still beat them but what they did that day got them 4th place over us due to the injuries, who knows if history will repeat if they're still in a good position.

Just refuse to play them. That wasn't football yesterday. It was criminal.
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,298
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 11:59:46 AM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:53:34 AM
We should refuse to play Everton at Anfield. Let them have the three points if they want but we can't risk any more leg breaks and assaults from these cowardly, nasty thugs.

Remember in 04/05 when they injured four of ours in the first half and one had to play on injured ? We still beat them but what they did that day got them 4th place over us due to the injuries, who knows if history will repeat if they're still in a good position.

Just refuse to play them. That wasn't football yesterday. It was criminal.

Not usually one for eye-for-eye, but I'd like to see Richarleson kicked into Stanley Park, personally.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,138
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 12:02:53 PM »
I have just seen an article said to be by David Lynch, Virgil is due to see a specialist today about his knee and the club will not announce anything until that appointment has taken place. But they seem more upbeat about Thiago at least.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,140
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 12:03:14 PM »
Quote from: Reds4Wolves2 on Today at 11:30:28 AM
No, it isnt straight up bullshit, and its nowhere near the same level as City fans caterwauling.

Is it corruption on the level of taking a bribe. Nah, of course not. But people are rightfully upset, as we may have lost Virgil for the bulk of the season, and Thiago as well, in a Derby where there were Duncan Fergusons all over the pitch in blue. And a blatant mistake by the referee *and* the VAR ref leaving Pickford without punishment and the sides 11 v 11 for the bulk of the match over the same incident that injured Virgil; the nature of Richarlisons tackle on Thiago; and the ridiculous Offside/VAR interpretation at the end are all just rubbing salt in a still open wound.

Thats fine. I don´t disagree with any of it. If you look at my post above you will see I am as pissed off as anyone and just as wanting of answers. I just don´t think it does anyone any favours to be diving down any rabbit holes. Although I also understand emotions are high and that is the times we are living in.


Quote
As someone whos followed the Reds for almost half a century whilst living all over the planet but is not a Scouser, I can tell you that there is a persistent perception amongst even non-football followers that people from Merseyside are somehow whiny, full of self-pity, on the dole etc. I have supposedly educated friends from all over the UK who refer to Scousers as bin dippers.

Is it a grand conspiracy along the lines of The FA/the Illuminati/Elvis Presley has a pact to screw LFC? No. Its incompetence by refs, yes. The FA has also repeatedly shown itself to be a necrotic, incompetent ship of fools over the years. But its also biases, conscious and unconscious that have led to a perception of Scousers that could not be further from the truth from my experience on every visit to Merseyside, where the people are the most genuine Ive met after visiting nearly 100 countries.

If you doubt the above, what do you call the events for decades after Hillsborough? Id call that a conspiracy against LFC and the clubs supporters that involved everyone from the South Yorkshire police to 10 Downing. And it shouldnt surprise anyone because the way the central government and Londoners in general have treated the Northwest since the 70s is worse than a conspiracy, even before Thatchers infamous quote. I think Andy Burnham might agree with me on that one at the moment as well.

To me, the worst thing on a forum that purports to be for the passionate supporters of a football club are the posters who try to come across as the sensible, even handed, dispassionate ones and disparage passionate fans who are clearly just being rightfully emotional in the heat of the moment. I hear they welcome those types of LFC supporters on the Caf.


As for the rest of this, growing up in this city and having had the unfortunate experience to meet (and live among) plenty of arseholes from elsewhere, I am well aware of the stereotypes, and I am also very well aware of what's Hillsborough meant and means for this city thank you very much. I wasn´t born then, let alone unfortunate enough to have been there, but I don´t need to take any lectures on that issue - especially in the aftermath of a derby when this city is once again on its knees.

It is also fair to say that football, and by extension this club, have changed beyond recognition since then. hence my comment about little-old-LFC. The city of Liverpool is a different matter, and that affects both Reds and Blues (which is why I think its a bit bang out of order for you to even be raising Hillsborough in this manner if I´m honest).

I appreciate tensions are high so I will give the benefit of the doubt. Otherwise I would be saying to wind your neck in. Likewise with all your talk of going-to-the-Caf bollocks.

I am sure this thread will be locked by the end of the day anyway. And probably for the best.



Quote
Edit: (Edited to reflect almost 50 years, not 5 of support.)

Good. Otherwise I would have been a bit outraged  ;D
 
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:12 PM by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 12:06:25 PM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:52:25 AM
You could tell the MOTD analysis was edited, as I can imagine Shearer and Wright would've been fuming about the Pickford and Richarlison challenges, and yet only the first one was mentioned. Fair play to Shearer, but you can sense he wasn't able to properly express what a horror tackle it was, and Wright was strangely subdued when calling the offside decision as incorrect. I've seen Wright on other programmes be much more passionate and honest (which is what viewers want and deserve), but pundits on the BBC are clearly told not to bash the FA too much.

Quite how a licence-paid TV programme could spend more time praising the form and headers of Calvert-Lewin and not even mention the Thiago leg breaker tackle and red card is truly astonishing.

The only real discussion points of that game were VAR, the offside rule, and endangering opponents. The goals and individual performances were almost irrelevant.

The BBC sucking the FA's dicks yet again.

Wright was quite vocal about it on Twitter. I generally like Wright, I do think you're on to something in terms of the BBC not allowing their pundits to properly speak their minds.

https://twitter.com/IanWright0/status/1317458626613829636
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,948
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 12:13:54 PM »
An issue with forums is that people tend to pick apart and analyse every word. I don't think any sensible fan thinks Coote is corrupt in the true sense of the word, but words like 'corrupt' and 'bent' get dished about as they are used in a less literal way. Unless Coote had a seizure at the time of Pickfords lunge then there is zero doubt in my mind he done one over on us. The very recent past where Robinson made him look like the twat he is just gives motive and more reason.

The other thing that rubs salt in the wounds is that BT, TV refs, rivals and even MOTD are pretty much unanimous that Pickford should have gone it was not offside. That very rarely happens. I also don't think I can remember a match with so many incidents that were so blatantly wrong. One you can always forgive or put down to a fuck up but the fact that he fucked us throughout leaves me in no doubt he had an agenda. Glad the club have spoke out and it shows how they feel about it also.
Logged

Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 12:16:31 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:00:17 AM
David Coote needs to be held responsible. We've lost 2 points purely down to him. Pickford should have gone. Again down to him. Refs need to be held accountable for such obvious errors.

Perhaps we need a VAR system to monitor the VAR officials for clear and obvious errors because that twat Coote has made plenty as a VAR official.
Logged
The Only Easy Day Was Yesterday

Offline mickeydocs

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 12:19:24 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:53:34 AM
We should refuse to play Everton at Anfield. Let them have the three points if they want but we can't risk any more leg breaks and assaults from these cowardly, nasty thugs.

Remember in 04/05 when they injured four of ours in the first half and one had to play on injured ? We still beat them but what they did that day got them 4th place over us due to the injuries, who knows if history will repeat if they're still in a good position.

Just refuse to play them. That wasn't football yesterday. It was criminal.

Fuck that, beat the bastards with the humiliation they deserve. Treat dogs like dogs. We are head and shoulders above this lot and with proper officiating the scoreline would have reflected the elite versus the also rans.
Logged
This club is greater than any one player.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,547
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 12:20:09 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:53:34 AM
We should refuse to play Everton at Anfield. Let them have the three points if they want but we can't risk any more leg breaks and assaults from these cowardly, nasty thugs.

Remember in 04/05 when they injured four of ours in the first half and one had to play on injured ? We still beat them but what they did that day got them 4th place over us due to the injuries, who knows if history will repeat if they're still in a good position.

Just refuse to play them. That wasn't football yesterday. It was criminal.

I was thinking this was a bit hyperbolic and then I checked who posted it.

Would it not be better to play them and just batter them. Let our football do the talking?
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,870
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 12:25:17 PM »
I don't think Coote is 'corrupt' or any of that nonsense. But I do think there might be the very real possibility that he acted unprofessionally, given what happened after the Burnley game last season.
These guys are human beings like the rest of us. We are an emotional species and it's not unreasonable to think that he might have held a lingering grudge, at least to the point where he wasn't going to let any close calls go our way.
The club has every right to expect a clear and honest explanation why that was given offside. The players and coaching staff worked hard for those 3 points and fully deserved them. But some twat sat in front of a screen somewhere thought otherwise, and I for one would like to know why.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 12:26:27 PM »
On the 'conspiracy' angle, a problem with VAR is it's open to abuse.

It's hard for a referee to be bent because he's solely accountable for his decisions. Intimidated by a crowd or by the threat of Alex Ferguson getting him demoted? Sure. Biased, consciously or unconsciously (i.e. player has a reputation as a diver, less likely to get a penalty) - at times, yes.

Instead we've gone from referees being accountable to a faceless TV monitor known as VAR to take the heat. But who are the people behind the screens watching back and making decisions? They're not accountable, but they're making match deciding decisions based on tiny fractions. Those decisions yesterday were made by a Man United fan with a grudge against us.

Referees make mistakes. It's in real time and they don't always get a good view and have to make a split second call. Mistakes from VAR are unacceptable and given it's human beings making the decisions, how do we know they're made in good faith?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 12:29:46 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:20:09 PM
I was thinking this was a bit hyperbolic and then I checked who posted it.

Would it not be better to play them and just batter them. Let our football do the talking?

Batter them but come away with more injuries. A pyrrhic victory. Why should we have to play against thuggish scum when the league and the referees refuse to give our players any protection? The club have a duty of care to the players. Sending them out to get their legs broken isn't fair.

Without guarantees from Ancelotti that we won't be subjected to assaults and thuggishness, we should refuse to take to the pitch.
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 12:35:32 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:53:34 AM
We should refuse to play Everton at Anfield. Let them have the three points if they want but we can't risk any more leg breaks and assaults from these cowardly, nasty thugs.

Remember in 04/05 when they injured four of ours in the first half and one had to play on injured ? We still beat them but what they did that day got them 4th place over us due to the injuries, who knows if history will repeat if they're still in a good position.

Just refuse to play them. That wasn't football yesterday. It was criminal.
This would just reward their thuggery
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,620
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 12:35:56 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:53:34 AM
We should refuse to play Everton at Anfield. Let them have the three points...
Please step away from the keyboard. You've been in every thread I go in posting more nonsense each time.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 12:37:00 PM »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 12:35:32 PM
This would just reward their thuggery

Their thuggery is rewarded by the injuries. Do you think Evertonians are made up this weekend because they got a draw or because they've crocked Van Dijk and Thiago?
Logged

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,298
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 12:37:54 PM »
Listening to Dermot Gallagher is like listening to a police sergeant explain to you why his officers shot your dog when you called them out about a derelict car across the street.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Studgotelli

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 12:39:39 PM »
Is that fucker Coote really a Utd fan?
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,295
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 12:39:54 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:29:46 PM
Batter them but come away with more injuries. A pyrrhic victory. Why should we have to play against thuggish scum when the league and the referees refuse to give our players any protection? The club have a duty of care to the players. Sending them out to get their legs broken isn't fair.

Without guarantees from Ancelotti that we won't be subjected to assaults and thuggishness, we should refuse to take to the pitch.

Honestly have a day off, its more and more nonsense from you since yesterday.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,071
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 12:40:11 PM »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 12:35:56 PM
Please step away from the keyboard. You've been in every thread I go in posting more nonsense each time.

I agree. Bore off with this ridiculous shit.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,993
  • YNWA
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 12:41:54 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:39:54 PM
Honestly have a day off, its more and more nonsense from you since yesterday.

There are a few starting to fall into this category - getting a bit ridiculous on here some of the shouts  ;D
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 12:47:20 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:29:46 PM
Batter them but come away with more injuries. A pyrrhic victory. Why should we have to play against thuggish scum when the league and the referees refuse to give our players any protection? The club have a duty of care to the players. Sending them out to get their legs broken isn't fair.

Without guarantees from Ancelotti that we won't be subjected to assaults and thuggishness, we should refuse to take to the pitch.

This really isnt helping.

Ive watched countless derbies and seen countless terrible challenges from both sides, Gerrard, that one Kuyt did which somehow went unpunished, theres been to end. Granted the balance is probably in Evertons favour in that respect but we cant be hypocritical and be suddenly up in arms about it now that its affected us.

What we do have a right to question is why the one on Van Dijk is reviewed and nothing is done about it. I can accept that sometimes a hot to tackle gets missed (agin the Kuyt one springs to kind) but when you have video evidence to go back over it I find it pretty stunning that it gets missed.
Logged

Offline Reds4Wolves2

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 7
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 12:47:48 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:03:14 PM
Thats fine. I don´t disagree with any of it. If you look at my post above you will see I am as pissed off as anyone and just as wanting of answers. I just don´t think it does anyone any favours to be diving down any rabbit holes. Although I also understand emotions are high and that is the times we are living in.


As for the rest of this, growing up in this city and having had the unfortunate experience to meet (and live among) plenty of arseholes from elsewhere, I am well aware of the stereotypes, and I am also very well aware of what's Hillsborough meant and means for this city thank you very much. I wasn´t born then, let alone unfortunate enough to have been there, but I don´t need to take any lectures on that issue - especially in the aftermath of a derby when this city is once again on its knees.

It is also fair to say that football, and by extension this club, have changed beyond recognition since then. hence my comment about little-old-LFC. The city of Liverpool is a different matter, and that affects both Reds and Blues (which is why I think its a bit bang out of order for you to even be raising Hillsborough in this manner if I´m honest).

I appreciate tensions are high so I will give the benefit of the doubt. Otherwise I would be saying to wind your neck in. Likewise with all your talk of going-to-the-Caf bollocks.

I am sure this thread will be locked by the end of the day anyway. And probably for the best.



Good. Otherwise I would have been a bit outraged  ;D

No worries, mate. Cant PM anyone yet, or Id take this off the forum. I firmly acknowledge that a Scouser like yourself will always have the high ground over a non-local like myself. It was the comparison to City fans that set me off. Happy to wind the neck back in.

Re: red/blue and the city, I didnt mean to be dismissive of Everton supporting residents, but as Im sure youre aware, the blue half is also something that isnt readily apparent outside of the city to most. The Reds truly are synonymous with the city in most of the world, and the Toffees are about as well known and relevant to most as City were to the city of Manchester (which the unwashed masses associated with Fergie and United) before Abu Dhabi came on the scene (unless youre old and decrepit enough to remember Howard Kendall and the 80s like I am!) Not excusing that ignorance, but that does mean that issues that do encompass the blue half of the city and go well beyond footballs niche in society tend not to be seen through the wider blue *and* red prism that you possess, so LFC end up being somewhat of a proxy for the city.

Anyway, back on topic: Thiago is boss and the key to our evolution! Refs are blind/corrupt/useless! VAR is ruining the game we love! Were still winning #20 this season, even if it means we out score everyone 5-4 and need to pip City to the title by a point with an added time winner on the final weekend, right before Virg makes a triumphant return as we do the treble with #7 a fortnight later.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 12:48:09 PM »
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 12:40:11 PM
I agree. Bore off with this ridiculous shit.

Fair enough. I'm just still seething. Not even bothered about the three points yesterday (as annoying as the VAR robbery was). It's the injuries we're left with.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:50:01 PM by Fromola »
Logged

Online TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,503
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 12:49:15 PM »
I watched the game yesterday then, after a bit of scran, watched the challenge cup final.  The two events were polar opposites in terms of sportsmanship, respect for the opposition, respect for the game, respect for the officials and the way in which the video assistance was used.

There was no feigning injury, no deliberately trying to injure the opposition, no diving, no waving of imaginary cards.  And at the end dignity in victory and defeat.  Everton didn't even have dignity in a draw (I know, that's a victory for them)

But the ref was in charge and he used the video ref when he needed help, and asked for it.  And what the video ref was seeing, and using to HELP make the decision, HELP-not make it for him, was seen on the screen.  We can also hear it on the telly but in the stadium you can see the screen - makes the officials accountable and open.  It wasn't done in secret leaving all in the stadium oblivious of what's going on.

I've frequently espoused stuff about the time keep in RL on these boards so won't go there again but there's a lot to learn from the other games if FIFA and the FA will just get their arrogant heads out of each other's arses and take a look at best practice.  I know there's still human incompetence of officials to take into account but doing it all in the open and leaving the ref on the pitch in charge, unlike now, will go a long way to fixing things.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,547
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 12:52:11 PM »
Forever the next game against them which would see us get docked three points and everyone poss themselves. Handing three points to Everton too. And then one of our players gets injured in training that week or something. Foolproof.
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 12:53:40 PM »
I know from refereeing at a minor level the ESFA was clear with me that I had a duty of care to all participants. I wonder if professional referees or their governing body also have a duty of care? If so Oliver and Coote were clearly in breach of that yesterday regarding the assault by Pickford on VVD.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:26 PM by number 168 »
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,582
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 12:54:55 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:39:35 AM
There is a big difference between referees being influenced by certain environmental factors, as will happen to any human referee in any sport ever, and corruption. Corruption implies backhanders or some other financial or political gain with a wider motive.

A referee letting a previous bias consciously or unconsciously cloud their judgement is not the same thing. That is an issue of competence and professionalism.

And I´m sorry, but to think that little old LFC, one of the biggest and richest clubs in the world, is on the receiving end of some grand conspiracy is straight up bullshit on a level with City fans crying foul at everything and anything.

Coudn't agree more. We've seen shit refereeing all over the league for years, costing some teams relegation, and VAR has just added a patina of gloss to that turd.

Conspiracy theories - The last resort of the Bitters and City fans.
Logged

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,222
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 12:56:20 PM »
It was a shit shit match, with some awful decisions, but that's it. It's hardly a conspiracy against us, I mean Villa stayed in the league cos of shit technology and it's still not up to scratch even after that bollock drop. The lack of transparency for the user of VAR is what pissed me off. Everton cheering like they've won the league by snapping two of our players and dodging a loss by a sleeve shows their level
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 AM
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 