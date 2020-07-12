Absolutely. No two ways about it. Insecure little twat.
And now were putting him back in the spotlight and making him look like a useless, incompetent fool again. I cant wait to see how he reacts and referees us next time.
Look, I dont know the answer. In a normal situation you wouldnt sit down and take it, but in normal situations the organisation that employ the people you complain about would take the complaint seriously. This lot arent interested. Theyre not interested in getting better, theyre not interested in understanding why so many clubs are angry or confused.
I get the frustration, of course I do. But all I think were doing is painting a target on our backs. Guaranteed, in the next tight offside call against us, the bloke in the VAR booth will be thinking so you think the benefit of the doubt should go to the attacker do you? Well lets see how you like this...Goal stands.