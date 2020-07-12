« previous next »
PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1360 on: Today at 08:34:57 AM
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 08:06:18 AM

David Coote is dodgy, his friend Martin Atkinson is dodgy, someone like John Moss is indeed just shit. Pickford's and Richarlison's tackles were deliberate.

Yesterday was a perfect storm for corruption, it all came together and our club decided it had enough.

Let's just have a look at this sentence

Pickfords  tackle was deliberate !!

He doesn't know the flag has gone up, so you're saying that he's more than happy to give away a penalty just to try and injure another player and probably lose the game for his team

Doesn't really make sense does it....
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1361 on: Today at 08:37:56 AM
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 08:30:44 AM
It's like going back in time, when Sterling had an offside goal denied at the Emirates years ago rawk was full of this shit.  It was all a conspiracy to make sure the oil team won..

It's utter bollocks, Pickford should have gone yesterday but unless you change the offside rule that's life, there is no too close it's either offside or not.

With regard to the Pickford/VVD incident, whether he was offside or not is irrelevant. It only means you can't award the penalty if he's offside. He should have walked. It was serious foul play. As for the Henderson disallowed goal, he was onside, so it should have stood.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1362 on: Today at 08:39:35 AM
The response by the Club is a bizarre stance.

You hope it changes things for the good of the game but unlikely.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1363 on: Today at 08:42:23 AM
I think referees should be interviewed straight after the game just like managers and players are to be honest. Ive never understood why they havent had to explain themselves throughout all these years.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1364 on: Today at 08:44:56 AM
Bent or just incompetent, Coote needs to be dropped again. Done it before, will do it again. See ya.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1365 on: Today at 08:45:16 AM
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 08:34:57 AM
Let's just have a look at this sentence

Pickfords  tackle was deliberate !!

He doesn't know the flag has gone up, so you're saying that he's more than happy to give away a penalty just to try and injure another player and probably lose the game for his team

Doesn't really make sense does it....

Jordan Pickford? Absolutely.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1366 on: Today at 08:45:46 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:39:35 AM
The response by the Club is a bizarre stance.

You hope it changes things for the good of the game but unlikely.

Why is it bizarre? We could have lost two of our players yesterday due to the officials failing in their duties to protect our players. We have every right to question the procedures.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1367 on: Today at 08:47:08 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:39:35 AM
The response by the Club is a bizarre stance.

You hope it changes things for the good of the game but unlikely.
How is it Bizarre
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1368 on: Today at 08:47:17 AM
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 08:30:44 AM
It's like going back in time, when Sterling had an offside goal denied at the Emirates years ago rawk was full of this shit.  It was all a conspiracy to make sure the oil team won..

It's utter bollocks, Pickford should have gone yesterday but unless you change the offside rule that's life, there is no too close it's either offside or not.

I totally agree on the conspiracy theory nonsense but I have to disagree on your point about the offside rule. For "offside is offside" to work there has to be a specific and consistent rule for the determining the split second the ball has been deemed to have been passed. We look at the frame that is provided and make definitive judgements based on that frame, but is that the specific moment the ball has been played? How do you determine that? If we don't know how that is determined, how can we be so definitive in our judgements of offside?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1369 on: Today at 08:47:30 AM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:45:46 AM
Why is it bizarre? We could have lost two of our players yesterday due to the officials failing in their duties to protect our players. We have every right to question the procedures.

Whats going to happen from it ? They arent going to award us three points and we have VVD / Thiago available for next match.

The Officials are inept and will continue to be so.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1370 on: Today at 08:47:42 AM
Quote from: jamie_c on Today at 08:34:57 AM
Let's just have a look at this sentence

Pickfords  tackle was deliberate !!

He doesn't know the flag has gone up, so you're saying that he's more than happy to give away a penalty just to try and injure another player and probably lose the game for his team

Doesn't really make sense does it....

It was said yesterday by Walton on BT that being offside does not excuse foul play so Pickford should have been sent off.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1371 on: Today at 08:48:53 AM
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 06:22:48 PM


Robbo: How thats not a penalty on me Whats the point in having it [VAR]? What is the point in having you?

Wait until you see it. Wait until you go in and see that and youll go, How the fuck is that not a penalty?'

Yous didnt see fucking anything. Yous didnt see anything the whole game apart from fucking booking him in the last minute."

Fuck me. Whats the point of having yous in the middle? Whats the point of having you? Eh? Fuck me, honestly.

Jürgen: Really bad, I have to say. We have to be honest.

Trent: How the fuck was that not a foul on [Robertson] by the way? Fuck me. If its not a penalty its a fucking foul then. The contact echoed around the fucking stadium!


The video went viral, everyone laughed at David Coote...and now the c*nt got us back. 100%.



Absolutely. No two ways about it. Insecure little twat.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1372 on: Today at 08:48:56 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:47:30 AM
Whats going to happen from it ? They arent going to award us three points and we have VVD / Thiago available for next match.

The Officials are inept and will continue to be so.

The officials sacked hopefully.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1373 on: Today at 08:50:29 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:47:30 AM
Whats going to happen from it ? They arent going to award us three points and we have VVD / Thiago available for next match.

The Officials are inept and will continue to be so.

It highlights a problem that keeps happening time and time again. Also I just read an article which says those running VAR want the clubs to give feedback on the implementation of it. This is a perfect example of the failure of how its judged.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1374 on: Today at 08:51:02 AM
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 11:30:01 PM
Didn't he also wrongly accuse Bobby of racism after that incident?

Shit his kecks when he realised he was going off so started screaming racist.
Bobby Madley crapped himself at that point and left it to the FA
End result
No action
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1375 on: Today at 08:52:18 AM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:48:56 AM
The officials sacked hopefully.

Zero chance as there is zero accountability for them. 

Oliver is supposedly the best ref in the country so he is safe.

Coote has been involved in a few controversial things. They need to show us how he deemed it was offside but they will just edit the pictures to back him up.

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1376 on: Today at 08:52:42 AM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:46:58 PM
The original news reports said they didnt
Looks  like sand smoke and dust being thrown

The original comment was onBT and Jake Humphreys tweeted it out as well.
I said yesterday wait a bit and the story will change just like the cock ups last season.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1377 on: Today at 08:53:49 AM
Bronze statues for both Pickford and Richarlison to go in the trophy cabinet at Goodison, at least the cuckoo won't be lonely any more.

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1378 on: Today at 08:54:14 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:52:18 AM
Zero chance as there is zero accountability for them. 

Oliver is supposedly the best ref in the country so he is safe.

Coote has been involved in a few controversial things. They need to show us how he deemed it was offside but they will just edit the pictures to back him up.


Theyll have a job editing the Pickford assault
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1379 on: Today at 08:57:26 AM
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:54:14 AM
Theyll have a job editing the Pickford assault

There will just be some bullshit excuse about way it was viewed by Coote.

Even issuing a retrospective ban doesnt change the fact that VVD will have a serious injury.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1380 on: Today at 08:58:25 AM
Still just absolutely fucking fuming.

Ive never been one to go into the conspiracy shite as any search on my posts will tell you but Im struggling to think of an explanation other than the officials trying to fuck us over. The line quite clearly shows Mane is onside, Pickford fucking karate kicks Van Dijk and nothing done.

Our season likely totally fucked now and nothing happened or will happen to punish that shithouse fucking prick of a keeper.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1381 on: Today at 08:59:50 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:57:26 AM
There will just be some bullshit excuse about way it was viewed by Coote.

Even issuing a retrospective ban doesnt change the fact that VVD will have a serious injury.

So? The clubs are being encouraged to give their opinions on how VAR is acted on. Its a perfect opportunity for us to do that.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1382 on: Today at 09:02:05 AM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:47:42 AM
It was said yesterday by Walton on BT that being offside does not excuse foul play so Pickford should have been sent off.

My post wasn't that clear , I was referring to the var reviewed offside agree Pickfords should have been sent off regardless
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1383 on: Today at 09:02:33 AM
Waiting for the scan results is as nerve wrecking as before the pen shootout in Istanbul.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1384 on: Today at 09:02:36 AM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:56:35 PM
The reaction of Joe Gomez as Richarlison flies into Thiago is really amazing. He must have feared that Thiago had broken his leg.

https://twitter.com/BSSLFC/status/1317554296544759809?s=20

Notice as well all the blue shirts racing in for a fight that never happened. Pure Ferguson. They all started on the ref when our lads were more concerned with Tiagos welfare.
Compare that to the way they waved cards and cried to the ref all game.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1385 on: Today at 09:04:26 AM
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 12:37:20 AM
How DCL kept a straight face saying he was disappointed not to get 3 points today was beyond me. Fair play.

Remember he started his diving in the Derby under the Bisto King. Shocking dive and proud of the fact
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1386 on: Today at 09:06:45 AM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:59:50 AM
So? The clubs are being encouraged to give their opinions on how VAR is acted on. Its a perfect opportunity for us to do that.

But what is going to change ?

It wont do anything. The game is rotten to the core.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1387 on: Today at 09:10:21 AM
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 08:48:53 AM
Absolutely. No two ways about it. Insecure little twat.

And now were putting him back in the spotlight and making him look like a useless, incompetent fool again.  I cant wait to see how he reacts and referees us next time.  ::)

Look, I dont know the answer. In a normal situation you wouldnt sit down and take it, but in normal situations the organisation that employ the people you complain about would take the complaint seriously.  This lot arent interested. Theyre not interested in getting better, theyre not interested in understanding why so many clubs are angry or confused.

I get the frustration, of course I do. But all I think were doing is painting a target on our backs.  Guaranteed, in the next tight offside call against us, the bloke in the VAR booth will be thinking so you think the benefit of the doubt should go to the attacker do you? Well lets see how you like this...Goal stands.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1388 on: Today at 09:11:13 AM
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 09:02:33 AM
Waiting for the scan results is as nerve wrecking as before the pen shootout in Istanbul.

Hate to be negative but Id brace yourself for a minimum 4-6 week lay off at the least. Very rarely do players go for scans unless some serious issues/pain/movement are happening.

Like someone said though Ill pop the champagne if its just a month considering what it could be.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1389 on: Today at 09:12:44 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:06:45 AM
But what is going to change ?

It wont do anything. The game is rotten to the core.
Thinking nothing will change has never been an argument to do nothing in any walk of life. With that attitude nothing wouldve changed ever.

You might be right in this instance, probably are. But something has to be said after an officiating performance as bad as Cootes. It might at least put him on a final warning in private.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1390 on: Today at 09:14:56 AM
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 09:11:13 AM
Hate to be negative but Id brace yourself for a minimum 4-6 week lay off at the least. Very rarely do players go for scans unless some serious issues/pain/movement are happening.

Like someone said though Ill pop the champagne if its just a month considering what it could be.

Yeah that'd be great, we'd beat Sheff Utd and West Ham without him and won't be allowed to get a result away to City with him anyway so missing the next month wouldn't be that big a deal.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1391 on: Today at 09:16:50 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:06:45 AM
But what is going to change ?

It wont do anything. The game is rotten to the core.

I get that 100% but I also get why the club have done it, there is zero comeback for these twats and Coote has blatantly done a number on us yesterday. Might be pointless but they have to try. At least by protesting, especially by a big club, it will shine a bit of light onto it. Psychological too, like the old whiskey nose mind games, may help make it very tough for a ref/var to not give us a decision like that again for a while.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1392 on: Today at 09:18:18 AM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:14:56 AM
Yeah that'd be great, we'd beat Sheff Utd and West Ham without him and won't be allowed to get a result away to City with him anyway so missing the next month wouldn't be that big a deal.

What do you mean by that? Are you saying City would beat us regardless of whether Thiago plays or not?
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1393 on: Today at 09:24:41 AM
I wouldnt be surprised if theres not even a response to the club. Even if there is, itll just be some politically worded nonsense.

Itll all be swept under the carpet and forgotten about next week, rival fans will still have their shitty banter angle on it, but we might end up with VVD out for months and Thiago missing for a while too.

Then its all just confined to the history books.

Well be the villains for questioning the integrity of the Greatest league in the world
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1394 on: Today at 09:27:47 AM
Without even taking VAR and the officials into account, the most disgraceful thing yesterday was just Everton themselves. That was like a throwback to the 70s the way they were lunging at our players. I said to my housemate at one point Id take a draw if it meant we got the remaining players out of there in  one piece. Hendos winner was pure justice and to have it snatched away is painful.

Bet Big Dunc was loving it
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1395 on: Today at 09:28:51 AM
MOTD pretty scathing towards both Oliver and Coote. Both Shearer and Wright adamant that Pickford should be off and that it is NOT offside.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1396 on: Today at 09:28:54 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:06:45 AM
But what is going to change ?

It wont do anything. The game is rotten to the core.

The rules have been changed over how the offside is judged for this year, so its not true to say it won't change.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1397 on: Today at 09:35:36 AM
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 07:48:13 AM
Furthermore, Everton, how fucking pathetic and laughable are you? Been giving it large how absolutely world class you are - after beating some dross -  then we play you off the pitch and all you're left with is shithouse tactics like that.

For all the talk of Carlo Fantastico that team played like a prime Duncan Ferguson team.

Pickford, Mina, Richarlison, Allan and Rodriguez - Shithouses. And the sole tactic hoof ball and crosses.

Prime Stoke City.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1398 on: Today at 09:40:47 AM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:14:56 AM
Yeah that'd be great, we'd beat Sheff Utd and West Ham without him and won't be allowed to get a result away to City with him anyway so missing the next month wouldn't be that big a deal.

Don't start going all Blue Moon.

They own the conspiracy theory copyright.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1399 on: Today at 09:51:55 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:35:36 AM
For all the talk of Carlo Fantastico that team played like a prime Duncan Ferguson team.

Pickford, Mina, Richarlison, Allan and Rodriguez - Shithouses. And the sole tactic hoof ball and crosses.

Prime Stoke City.

ALEHOUSE!
