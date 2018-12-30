Absolute disgrace. How can this be allowed to continue? The system itself seems fine(ish), but these inept, biased, insecure, power hungry people behind it need fucking off, from the head honcho himself Riley to the people at the screens, in this case Coote (AGAIN!).



It shouldn't be about finding millimetres, because the cameras seem to be not up to scratch frame wise to detect small margins like that. The implementation of it should be like in the NHL where the referees make a call on the ice, then it goes to video review where if the footage is inconclusive, the on ice call stands. And if I'm kind, this was inconclusive, in fact it was even clear it wasn't offside. But when you are out to find millimetres, it gives the person at the screens a chance to interpret the pictures in his way, the way it suits his bias and agenda. And dont tell me, in the case with Coote, that it wasn't an agenda, considering how he got - rightly - slagged off by Robbo et al after that Burnley game. He saw a chance to get back at us and took it. He should be fired, end of.



Likewise, the PGMOL, run by the total prick Mike Riley, should be disbanded and overhauled. Power hungry motherfucker. They came out last night to say that the Pickford incident was indeed reviewed - after telling networks yesterday that it wasn't only the offside was checked - and the decision was that it was not a red card. Whichever it is, it's a total fucking disgrace. If they didn't check it, that just blows the mind, and if they did check it and decided no red card, that i can't even begin to wrap my head around.



To me, and this might sound like I'm some lunatic conspiracy theorist, it all points to something sinister going on here. It's not just ineptitude at play here, because even a person who has never even heard of football, would have said Pickford should see red. There's no other way to understand it, for me.

