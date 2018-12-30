« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80

Craig 🤔

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1320 on: Today at 04:49:17 AM
Some people are going a tad over the top with the conspiracy & violence stuff.

The officials arent corrupt. Theyre just inept.

The Everton team as a whole werent violent (Christ, go back a little while and youd see proper violent games) they were just second best shit houses.

Ref should have got a handle on it but didnt.
Armand9

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1321 on: Today at 04:49:29 AM
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:29:41 AM
The only logical conclusion I can come up with is that someone has had a word with the PL about VAR decisions that supposedly went our way last season. Theyre now going to regain parity. What we saw today was blatant cheating in a professional sport. That prick behind the VAR today has walked off without having to explain himself or be accountable for what hes done.

i dont go for all this conspiracy bollocks, i didn't last season (pro us according to every other team) or this season (see above)

i understand where it comes from - 'officiating can't be THAT bad, must be a fix gone in'

sad part is, yes offciating IS THAT bad and what you assume are dudes with a reasonable level of intelligence can't use what is actually a very simple video review system

i think the other part that doesn't get spoken about so much is the effect it has on the mindset of the ref - so easy to pass the buck to VAR, im certain some refs get/got lazy in their mindset and the contentious conversations for the most part no longer focus on the ref himself but VAR, something im sure refs welcome (certainly the weaker minded ones)

i'll take oliver over any other of our refs and rate him as good but to a large extent the quality of the ref (and linesmen) has become a moot point as an 'invisible' entity is making the majority of the most critical decisions (and supported by the rule book)
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Rusty

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1322 on: Today at 04:54:32 AM
What gets me is that for the Pickford tackle, the linesman flagged straightaway - but these days they are supposed to keep the flag down unless its an obvious offside. The fact it was marginal and required the dreaded lines to confirm it was offside by definition shows it was not obviously offside.

If he hadnt flagged then it would have gone to VAR after the tackle and they would have identified the offside but also said it should have been a red.

Either way you cut it its a clear error by the Lino.

As for Hendos goal and Mané being offside, what a joke. Does that mean if a defender stands on the goal line and blocks a goal bound shot with his upper arm that its not a penalty? What a farce.
Craig 🤔

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1323 on: Today at 05:02:15 AM
Yup. Only (approx) below the sleeve (technically armpit actually) is now handball.

So actually his elbow is handball as obv well below his armpit.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1324 on: Today at 06:17:45 AM
Quote from: James Mac on Yesterday at 11:54:28 PM
Embarrassing the conspiracy heads here. VAR fucks everyone. Look at the positives - we had a very functioning midfield that looked excellent. Should have won were it not for sub-par finishing.

Yeah its proper embarrassing. People need to wind it in. City fans were rightly getting ripped for this sort of nonsense.


Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:49:17 AM
The Everton team as a whole werent violent (Christ, go back a little while and youd see proper violent games) they were just second best shit houses.

Ref should have got a handle on it but didnt.

Also true. Even ten years ago these sorts of challenges were fairly common place (from both sides). In fact for a while the derby was known for it. Only last ten years as the gulf in quality has grown, they seem to have become a bit less frequent and a bit more one sided.

Having a few less Scousers on the pitch maybe helps in that department. Although for Everton to still be flying in like that without even the excuse of thousands of fans baying for blood makes it a bit more questionable.
NarutoReds

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1325 on: Today at 06:17:58 AM
Adrian was not at fault for the second goal... Right?
88_RED

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1326 on: Today at 06:24:52 AM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:29:31 PM
How anyone is even attempting to debate that decision on the offside is fucking beyond me. But here we are...

Its not anyone.. It's Al.. So that should explain it..
lamonti

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1327 on: Today at 06:31:01 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:49:17 AM
Some people are going a tad over the top with the conspiracy & violence stuff.

The officials arent corrupt. Theyre just inept.

The Everton team as a whole werent violent (Christ, go back a little while and youd see proper violent games) they were just second best shit houses.

Ref should have got a handle on it but didnt.

Absolutely.

Pickford injuring Van Dijk even if for only a week will be the highlight of this tosser's career and of Everton's century. The best revenge would be to have him play a long healthy career at the Blues because he's absolutely fucking useless.
solidgold

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1328 on: Today at 06:44:00 AM
VAR is still super subjective. You still need human to draw lines perpendicular from the player body parts to the field and determine if its offside after comparing it with opponent defenders. Also when is the ball release plays a part. It is really hard to see when the ball is release. Which frame u Use? Ball at feet, ball move 0.2 inch from foot, etc.

One way to simplify the VAR is to take the feet position only. Not the body which is hard to start determining where is the start of shoulder etc.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1329 on: Today at 06:47:56 AM
Quote from: solidgold on Today at 06:44:00 AM
VAR is still super subjective. You still need human to draw lines perpendicular from the player body parts to the field and determine if its offside after comparing it with opponent defenders. Also when is the ball release plays a part. It is really hard to see when the ball is release. Which frame u Use? Ball at feet, ball move 0.2 inch from foot, etc.

One way to simplify the VAR is to take the feet position only. Not the body which is hard to start determining where is the start of shoulder etc.

If it is a decision that takes longer then 2 minutes to work out using video technology then the benefit of the doubt should just go to the attacking team. Don´t know how you´d right that into law exactly though.

You are right though, feet could be simpler.
lamonti

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1330 on: Today at 06:48:01 AM
Quote from: Avens on Today at 04:19:02 AM
Think he was let down by his VAR to be fair.

He saw what happened. Got no help from his linesman throwing their flag straight up on a marginal decision (against protocol) but he saw the challenge. Absolute shitshow from all parties involved.
Peabee

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1331 on: Today at 06:53:19 AM
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 06:47:56 AM
If it is a decision that takes longer then 2 minutes to work out using video technology then the benefit of the doubt should just go to the attacking team. Don´t know how you´d right that into law exactly though.

You are right though, feet could be simpler.

Thats the guidance from IFAB/FIFA. If the decision has to be checked over and over, then its not offside.
harleydanger

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1332 on: Today at 06:57:48 AM
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:17:58 AM
Adrian was not at fault for the second goal... Right?

His positioning wasn't the best
Rush 82

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1333 on: Today at 06:58:59 AM
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:49:29 AM
i dont go for all this conspiracy bollocks, i didn't last season (pro us according to every other team) or this season (see above)

i understand where it comes from - 'officiating can't be THAT bad, must be a fix gone in'

sad part is, yes offciating IS THAT bad and what you assume are dudes with a reasonable level of intelligence can't use what is actually a very simple video review system

i think the other part that doesn't get spoken about so much is the effect it has on the mindset of the ref - so easy to pass the buck to VAR, im certain some refs get/got lazy in their mindset and the contentious conversations for the most part no longer focus on the ref himself but VAR, something im sure refs welcome (certainly the weaker minded ones)

i'll take oliver over any other of our refs and rate him as good but to a large extent the quality of the ref (and linesmen) has become a moot point as an 'invisible' entity is making the majority of the most critical decisions (and supported by the rule book)
Olivers level has dropped since the introduction of VAR
jillc

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1334 on: Today at 07:05:07 AM
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:31:01 AM
Absolutely.

Pickford injuring Van Dijk even if for only a week will be the highlight of this tosser's career and of Everton's century. The best revenge would be to have him play a long healthy career at the Blues because he's absolutely fucking useless.

We are going to lose Van Dijk for months yet Pickford gets no punishment at all, how is that fair or right?
Bucko - Dubai

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1335 on: Today at 07:09:51 AM
Think we all know how this will pan out.

Will be a half-arsed apology from PGMOL saying yes we should have done this and that. Not sure it will change anything.

I will never understand why there is no accountability for this stuff. Even if they are wrong everyone would be much more tolerant if the VAR officials simply explained the reasoning for the key decisions after the game and it was made public.

The offside obviously is ludicrous, but if Coote comes and and says that they have been told any cm is offside, and that includes the elbow (for whatever reason) and after looking at several angles and frames Mane appeared in their view to be very slightly offside then you can take that a bit more and it can go to the rule makers to change
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1336 on: Today at 07:11:08 AM
If the players and managers can get a red card after final whistle, like we've seen so many times, then why not a red card for a horror tackle, offside or not?!
missis sumner

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1337 on: Today at 07:18:37 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:02:15 AM
Yup. Only (approx) below the sleeve (technically armpit actually) is now handball.

So actually his elbow is handball as obv well below his armpit.

Below the horizontal line drawn from the armpit is handball.  So you can play the ball with your arm or shoulder above that line.

But they were drawing the VAR offside lines from the bottom of the T-shirt sleeve (hence why it looks like they're drawing a line from Virg's elbow...).

What happens if a player wears a long-sleeve shirt?
has gone odd

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1338 on: Today at 07:19:30 AM
Quote from: James Mac on Yesterday at 11:54:28 PM
Embarrassing the conspiracy heads here. VAR fucks everyone. Look at the positives - we had a very functioning midfield that looked excellent. Should have won were it not for sub-par finishing.

How is it embarrassing, you don't think there is corruption in football? Id love to live in that world, hope the politicians are honest there to! Everyone is playing fair! VAR isn't the problem, its a machine, the refs are. They are shite and now hide behind a screen, is easy to choose whatever you like.
Avens

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1339 on: Today at 07:26:08 AM
Quote from: Lar Salty on Today at 04:25:57 AM
No. It was down to Coote, who failed as the VAR ref. The Pickford abomination was a missed red card and Id almost be willing to write it off as a missed/blown call. The absolutely insane offside call that literally stole 2 points was criminal. Someone needs to look into Cootes finances. You dont miss two calls like that on accident.

That's what I meant, mate. Oliver was let down by his Video Assistant Referee - that being Coote. Oliver is a good ref who had a bad day yesterday but we have the technology to help a ref who's having a bad day. Unfortunately the technology is currently reliant upon someone else to not have a bad day.
missis sumner

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1340 on: Today at 07:26:29 AM
Quote from: solidgold on Today at 06:44:00 AM
VAR is still super subjective. You still need human to draw lines perpendicular from the player body parts to the field and determine if its offside after comparing it with opponent defenders. Also when is the ball release plays a part. It is really hard to see when the ball is release. Which frame u Use? Ball at feet, ball move 0.2 inch from foot, etc.

One way to simplify the VAR is to take the feet position only. Not the body which is hard to start determining where is the start of shoulder etc.

One way of getting VAR to work is to ditch the fancy software that doesn't work and have a human review the video, just like they do in rugby.
decosabute

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1341 on: Today at 07:31:27 AM
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:17:58 AM
Adrian was not at fault for the second goal... Right?

Adrian isn't totally to blame for yesterday the way I think he was for Villa, but neither goal is scored for them with Alisson in. The first one is straight at him and the cross for the second one is in the air for about half an hour for him to come and claim.
Avens

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1342 on: Today at 07:32:21 AM
Quote from: missis sumner on Today at 07:26:29 AM
One way of getting VAR to work is to ditch the fancy software that doesn't work and have a human review the video, just like they do in rugby.

Saw this point made elsewhere. VAR could be great as it let's the ref have another look, it doesn't have to deal in black and whites, it can just be an opportunity for another look. The lines are unnecessary and inconsistent. Have the VAR ref or the on pitch ref look at a picture of the ball being played, freeze it when they deem the ball has been played, then look at the corresponding frame for the potentially offside player. They make the call that way.
decosabute

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1343 on: Today at 07:39:47 AM
Can understand both sides to an extent on the conspiracy stuff. I personally don't think there's anything more than disgraceful levels of ineptitude, and we really should be careful not to go down the blue moon route of embarrassing, insane paranoid ranting.

But on the other hand. Yesterday was like a new level of bad that I don't think we've seen so far for anyone. It wasn't like these other 'marginal' offsides we've seen (like Firmino vs Villa last season, or the goal Wolves didn't get against us at Anfield), which are very irritating, but you can at least see how they arrived at the decision. Yesterday was, for me, two offsides that simply weren't offside, where the officials' own dodgy lines are even showing they're not offside, and still we got two enormous decisions somehow go against us. People are rightfully very upset with this and they're venting and processing it in whatever way they can. I can understand many people thinking it looks very dodgy.

I also hope the club makes a big deal out of it. I don't care if that makes us look like whingers - this debacle needs to be called out and exposed at the maximum level of volume.
Groundskeeper Willie

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1344 on: Today at 07:43:55 AM
Absolute disgrace. How can this be allowed to continue? The system itself seems fine(ish), but these inept, biased, insecure, power hungry people behind it need fucking off, from the head honcho himself Riley to the people at the screens, in this case Coote (AGAIN!).

It shouldn't be about finding millimetres, because the cameras seem to be not up to scratch frame wise to detect small margins like that. The implementation of it should be like in the NHL where the referees make a call on the ice, then it goes to video review where if the footage is inconclusive, the on ice call stands. And if I'm kind, this was inconclusive, in fact it was even clear it wasn't offside. But when you are out to find millimetres, it gives the person at the screens a chance to interpret the pictures in his way, the way it suits his bias and agenda. And dont tell me, in the case with Coote, that it wasn't an agenda, considering how he got - rightly - slagged off by Robbo et al after that Burnley game. He saw a chance to get back at us and took it. He should be fired, end of.

Likewise, the PGMOL, run by the total prick Mike Riley, should be disbanded and overhauled. Power hungry motherfucker. They came out last night to say that the Pickford incident was indeed reviewed - after telling networks yesterday that it wasn't only the offside was checked - and the decision was that it was not a red card. Whichever it is, it's a total fucking disgrace. If they didn't check it, that just blows the mind, and if they did check it and decided no red card, that i can't even begin to wrap my head around.

To me, and this might sound like I'm some lunatic conspiracy theorist, it all points to something sinister going on here. It's not just ineptitude at play here, because even a person who has never even heard of football, would have said Pickford should see red. There's no other way to understand it, for me.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:45:55 AM by Groundskeeper Willie »
Ghost Town

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
Reply #1345 on: Today at 07:47:59 AM
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:26:08 AM
That's what I meant, mate. Oliver was let down by his Video Assistant Referee - that being Coote. Oliver is a good ref who had a bad day yesterday but we have the technology to help a ref who's having a bad day. Unfortunately the technology is currently reliant upon someone else to not have a bad day.
But you're wrong. Oliver let himself down. It was clear that Pickford's challenge was a shocker. At the very least, even if his view was partially blocked, it merited a booking, but really it was obviously a red (and the lino would be able to advise that, too). So the VAR is irrelevant.

Put it this way, a few seasons ago when there was no VAR it would have been up to the onfield officials alone to adjudicate on that challenge. You can't say they would have been unable to. Everything they needed to see was there for them to see. The VAR should only be a double-check.

I've defended Oliver in the past as a decent ref but he had a shocker; more to the point, are referees chickening out of decisions because they feel they can pass the buck to VAR? That's what seems to have happened.
Groundskeeper Willie

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 07:48:13 AM »
Furthermore, Everton, how fucking pathetic and laughable are you? Been giving it large how absolutely world class you are - after beating some dross -  then we play you off the pitch and all you're left with is shithouse tactics like that.
Offline FLRed67

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 07:49:39 AM »
The derby game saw the EPL unveil some rule changes for the 2020-21 season, promulgated in order to make the league more competitive, and prevent a repeat of last season.

To cater to the largest source of football talent, Brazilian players new to the league can now run around for 95 minutes kicking people, and are only eligible for a yellow card if they voice dissent.

And to better compete with rising viewership of MMA, goalkeepers are now allowed a quota of one kung-fu move per match on opposing players, but only if there is a clear goalscoring opportunity. Unused moves can be added to the quota in the subsequent match.

In addition, any player who attempts to break another players leg, may avoid punishment if he can successfully convince the referee that he hurt himself in the process.

To enforce these new policies, the EPL is determined to ensure that the league continues to attract and retain only the best officials and referees that the game has to offer.

The EPL asks for your support, as they seek to make the beautiful game even more exciting, in the coming decade.
Online Groundskeeper Willie

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 07:49:50 AM »
Thirdly, I am incredibly disappointed in Michael Oliver, who I normally think is the best ref in the league, but he let himself down massively yesterday. That was a weak display. Very uncharacteristic.
Online Groundskeeper Willie

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 07:56:26 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:50:06 PM
He should have been sent off anyway. It was a horrendous challenge. Part of me thinks we are too nice.

In ice-hockey here in Sweden, you base the punishment on the severity of the challenge, not the outcome, as an innocent challenge can lead to an injury and a cynical, violent challenge can mean nothing happens. That's the right way to see it IMO.
Online Kekule

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 07:58:35 AM »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 07:09:51 AM

I will never understand why there is no accountability for this stuff. Even if they are wrong everyone would be much more tolerant if the VAR officials simply explained the reasoning for the key decisions after the game and it was made public.

Being accountable for a couple of dropped points is one thing, and I can see why they might sometimes wave it away, but yesterday the officials were directly responsible for endangering the safety of our players.  Once they fail to send Pickford off they are effectively saying its open season on these guys today.  The inevitable result of which is the Richarlison tackle and any injury Thiago has sustained. That is on Oliver and Coote, purely and simply (which is not to forgive that vermin Richarlison in any way). They do their job properly in the first 10 minutes and Thiago isnt off to hospital for a scan and were not looking at the prospect of having two important players on the sidelines for a while.

It was a dereliction of duty from the pair of them, and in any serious organisation theyd be facing fairly severe disciplinary action. PGMOL couldnt give a shit though.  Thats the bit Im angry about, the officials not giving a toss about the safety of our players.
Online decosabute

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 07:59:26 AM »
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 07:49:50 AM
Thirdly, I am incredibly disappointed in Michael Oliver, who I normally think is the best ref in the league, but he let himself down massively yesterday. That was a weak display. Very uncharacteristic.

He's utterly let down by Coote on the phantom offsides, but he has very llttle excuse on Pickford. He simply should call that himself. And I say that as someone who actually rates Oliver. Though it also could be one of those situations (of which there a lot these days), where the referee and VAR seem to leave the decision to each other, which results in neither making it.

Such a mess. The lack of transparency and accountability is a complete disgrace. That Coote has been dropped for ineptitude before, only to then be doing a huge, volatile game like this one simply baffles the mind.
Offline Wingman

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 08:03:35 AM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:29:41 AM
The only logical conclusion I can come up with is that someone has had a word with the PL about VAR decisions that supposedly went our way last season. Theyre now going to regain parity. What we saw today was blatant cheating in a professional sport. That prick behind the VAR today has walked off without having to explain himself or be accountable for what hes done.

You sound very much like a Man City fan with this shit
Offline Dave D

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 08:06:18 AM »
Remember, our own club has publicly called out David Coote and VAR. It's an unprecedented move. The club never does this, so when they do, you know it's serious, there's something to it, and you better listen.

If people want to continue believing that football is a sport played by gentlemen, run by gentlemen, they need to wake the fuck up. We have referees admitting that they gave favourable decisions to certain teams and let themselves be influenced in certain football grounds. We have referees admitting that PGMOL told them to turn a blind eye to controversial decisions. We have ex-footballers admitting to deliberately going out to injure certain players.

David Coote is dodgy, his friend Martin Atkinson is dodgy, someone like John Moss is indeed just shit. Pickford's and Richarlison's tackles were deliberate.

Yesterday was a perfect storm for corruption, it all came together and our club decided it had enough.
Online Avens

Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 08:18:18 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:47:59 AM
But you're wrong. Oliver let himself down. It was clear that Pickford's challenge was a shocker. At the very least, even if his view was partially blocked, it merited a booking, but really it was obviously a red (and the lino would be able to advise that, too). So the VAR is irrelevant.

Put it this way, a few seasons ago when there was no VAR it would have been up to the onfield officials alone to adjudicate on that challenge. You can't say they would have been unable to. Everything they needed to see was there for them to see. The VAR should only be a double-check.

I've defended Oliver in the past as a decent ref but he had a shocker; more to the point, are referees chickening out of decisions because they feel they can pass the buck to VAR? That's what seems to have happened.

You make some really sensible posts but you have a horrible habit of passing opinion as fact. I'm not wrong, I have a different opinion on this to you. In fact, I don't even know if I have a different opinion. I think Oliver had a poor game, which happens, but he was let down by the VAR compounding his mistakes when that shouldn't happen.

On your final point, yes, I think that is happening. I think we saw it with incidents last season like Matip (was it against Newcastle?) being hauled down for an incredibly blatant penalty. The ref thinks "I'll let it go, VAR can clear it up if needed" whilst VAR thinks "I don't want to overrule the ref if I don't have to".
