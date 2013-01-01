Its the referees job (most important) to protect the players on the pitch.



This was not done early.

This was not done until too late.



And then you compound this with the VAR decision, this is a fuck up of epic proportions.



The English FA, PGMOL, and vested interests in the EPL better pay attention --- they might just have choked the golden goose.



Hundred percent this. I think it's time a club make an example out of games like this. Honestly with all the technology available if the refs and VAR aren't going to protect players, a manager should call his players over and advise them to go to the dressing room. There's plenty of media officials around. Advise the media immediately the football authorities are not protecting the careers and lives of the players so you've had no choice but to stop the game for the safety of your players and if the football authorities want to punish us than so be it, we'll see you at CAS.Quite honestly that wasn't a game of football, you could see in there eyes today they were baying for blood. They looked like someone with anger management on steroids. They weren't there to play. They were there to see how many of ours they could hurt.If they want to continue a game so filled with hate for one team then there's an issue. The whole thing should have been dealt with early, seen it so many times with them lot, you let some challenges go in the first half and they go harder and harder until they hurt someone. Derby games you show whose boss on the pitch. Buck stops with the referee.It'll ruin a huge world wide spectacle in front of millions of people world wide, millions of pounds of advertising revenue and millions of pounds of betting and gambling on one of the biggest sporting games if a team calmly walks off and says we're getting no protection, stuff your profit.