Agree with the sentiment but it'll be difficult to recover if Thiago and Van Dijk are down for months. It's like playing with a two-goal handicap with the defensive staff as currently composed, at least till Alisson is back.



Losing Virgil is a massive blow, obviously, but we conceded seven in our last game. The problems at the back go beyond one player at the moment and the situation can surely only improve, even without Virgil. Again, it's obvious that losing him is a big blow but we're good enough to still win the vast majority of our games without him.As for Thiago, again it'd obviously be a blow. But we've won everything without him already.I consider myself a worrier, a pessimist at best and a negative twat at worst, perhaps i'm just trying not to dwell on those incidents today but we can't beat ourselves up about it. It's a challenge. We can't win the league by a million points while keeping all our best players fit all season, every season. Horror tackles happen. It's shit, and it's unjust when it happens like today, but it happens. Shit luck happens. We can only control the things that we can control. Starting with getting Gomez, Matip and Trent in particular into some form. We're still a far more balanced team than any other in the country. By a mile.