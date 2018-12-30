Think we all need to get used to the fact that this season we're getting nothing, zero, zip, nada, fuck all from the refs, assistants and VAR gobshites. As Champions we now have an extra target on our back, and whether incompetence or petty revenge or just pure old-fashioned spite (or a combination like today) it amounts to the same outcome.
Klopp should say as much to the squad privately. Expect nothing. Or worse. So let's make those corrupt fuckers irrelevant to the outcome. I'm sure he encouraged a similar siege mentality at Dortmund against the Bayern establishment.
Today's team talk had that thug Drunken all over it. Lost a bit of respect for Carlo for fence sitting, but to be expected. Really hoping we get off lightly when VVD and Thiago's MRI reports are known, but if they've escaped serious injury, today's result may actually serve us well this season. The team were embarrassed after Villa, but will be absolutely raging this evening after that Bluenose shithousery and officiating farce. Any notion they'd lose their appetite this season has been firmly put to bed.