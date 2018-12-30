« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80  (Read 24638 times)

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 08:02:23 PM »
Their performance today had Duncan Ferguson written all over it. If we had have made some of the tackles they did I would have been ashamed of our lads. Disgraceful. They had a chance today to show the world that they are top for footballing reasons by going toe to toe with us and instead they showed how small time they are
Logged

Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,029
  • Born and Bred
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 08:04:59 PM »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 08:00:27 PM

Not so sure. The VAR decision was on the offside not on Pickford's lunge.

It was: https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1317498285163270144
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 08:05:33 PM »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 08:04:59 PM
It was: https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1317498285163270144

Actually shocking. If that is not a red then what is? That would have been a red in the 60s.
Logged

Offline missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 535
  • G'wan, my son
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 08:06:58 PM »
I don't know how we lost that match... Well, you know.  It feels like a loss.  Great performance though, so that's a positive.

In other news, Newcastle have just scored with their first attack.  ;D
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 616
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 08:07:46 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 08:02:23 PM
Their performance today had Duncan Ferguson written all over it. If we had have made some of the tackles they did I would have been ashamed of our lads. Disgraceful. They had a chance today to show the world that they are top for footballing reasons by going toe to toe with us and instead they showed how small time they are

They were 100% instructed to go in hard and leave one on our boys. There's no way they commit two leg breakers and countless other horrible challenges without being directly told to hit our players as hard as they can.

They're a bunch of spineless rats who know they're in a false position in the league at the moment and knew they'd get nothing if they actually tried to play football.

Scum.
Logged

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,488
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 08:08:45 PM »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:00:30 PM
As angry as everyone else at those decisions but it's important we don't let a sense of injustice creep in and take over our collective mentality. We saw City descend into lunatic conspiracy theories early last season and everything spiralled from there.
Very good point here.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 08:11:34 PM »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 08:07:46 PM
They were 100% instructed to go in hard and leave one on our boys. There's no way they commit two leg breakers and countless other horrible challenges without being directly told to hit our players as hard as they can.

They're a bunch of spineless rats who know they're in a false position in the league at the moment and knew they'd get nothing if they actually tried to play football.

Scum.

I quite like Ancelotti, you can be sure that didn't come from him but it was definitely instructed. You can't claim to be a good side and deserving of this or that then put in tackles like that that's not on
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 08:15:19 PM »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:00:30 PM
As angry as everyone else at those decisions but it's important we don't let a sense of injustice creep in and take over our collective mentality. We saw City descend into lunatic conspiracy theories early last season and everything spiralled from there.

I don't know what happened with that VAR official, what I do know is that as harsh as it may sound we still didn't finish the game off as we should have done. We conceded twice to a shit Everton side whose gameplan was to go in hard and have Pickford launch it to Calvert Lewin and hope for the best. I don't blame them for trying to make it physical, to be honest. I can give Ancelotti the benefit of the doubt that perhaps he didn't realise what a pair of fucking idiots he's got in Pickford and Richarlison who consistently lose control of their emotions on the pitch.

We are right to seek clarification on the calls, but we have to move on from it. We've had a shit couple of weeks but we are still Premier League champions, still the best team in the league and we just need to pick ourselves up and work on finding some form in our defence. We looked so sharp at times today, some of the interplay was absolutely outstanding and by far the best we've produced at that ground under Klopp. We can blame refereeing decisions but we also have to look at the mistakes because that was easily a 0-2 game at our sharpest. 13 goals conceded in 5 games. Look at ourselves first.

Yes, get answers. But don't let that shitshow of a refereeing performance become the moment we look back on as where it all went wrong. Like how City still bang on about the Trent handball at Anfield last year. Nobody will give a fuck, except us, by tomorrow about those decisions. Pick ourselves up and go again. 3 home games in the next 4 plus a trip to the Etihad. We could be back to looking as imperious as we did before the Villa game at the end of that run.
Really good post
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,227
  • David Coote is a bent ref
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 08:16:33 PM »
After the match we were in second place with only a dogshit poor team in front of us. We could normally brush off a draw at their shithole after a performance where we should have won. But I just can't shake off the serious injuries and a bent official carrying a grudge into the match against us.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,036
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 08:16:52 PM »
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 08:26:11 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 06:37:26 PM
Not piling on Adrian because he did ok today but the cross was about eight yards out when CL headed it, he has to be taking command there.

Line keeper. He'll never go claim that. It's awful play.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 08:28:54 PM »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:00:30 PM
As angry as everyone else at those decisions but it's important we don't let a sense of injustice creep in and take over our collective mentality. We saw City descend into lunatic conspiracy theories early last season and everything spiralled from there.

I don't know what happened with that VAR official, what I do know is that as harsh as it may sound we still didn't finish the game off as we should have done. We conceded twice to a shit Everton side whose gameplan was to go in hard and have Pickford launch it to Calvert Lewin and hope for the best. I don't blame them for trying to make it physical, to be honest. I can give Ancelotti the benefit of the doubt that perhaps he didn't realise what a pair of fucking idiots he's got in Pickford and Richarlison who consistently lose control of their emotions on the pitch.

We are right to seek clarification on the calls, but we have to move on from it. We've had a shit couple of weeks but we are still Premier League champions, still the best team in the league and we just need to pick ourselves up and work on finding some form in our defence. We looked so sharp at times today, some of the interplay was absolutely outstanding and by far the best we've produced at that ground under Klopp. We can blame refereeing decisions but we also have to look at the mistakes because that was easily a 0-2 game at our sharpest. 13 goals conceded in 5 games. Look at ourselves first.

Yes, get answers. But don't let that shitshow of a refereeing performance become the moment we look back on as where it all went wrong. Like how City still bang on about the Trent handball at Anfield last year. Nobody will give a fuck, except us, by tomorrow about those decisions. Pick ourselves up and go again. 3 home games in the next 4 plus a trip to the Etihad. We could be back to looking as imperious as we did before the Villa game at the end of that run.

Agree with the sentiment but it'll be difficult to recover if Thiago and Van Dijk are down for months. It's like playing with a two-goal handicap with the defensive staff as currently composed, at least till Alisson is back.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,100
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 08:30:07 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:28:54 PM
Agree with the sentiment but it'll be difficult to recover if Thiago and Van Dijk are down for months. It's like playing with a two-goal handicap with the defensive staff as currently composed, at least till Alisson is back.

I don't know how anyone can be sure in this unpredictable season to be honest. So many surprising results already, we just need to take each game as it comes again and see where we are.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,269
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 08:32:36 PM »
Think we all need to get used to the fact that this season we're getting nothing, zero, zip, nada, fuck all from the refs, assistants and VAR gobshites. As Champions we now have an extra target on our back, and whether incompetence or petty revenge or just pure old-fashioned spite (or a combination like today) it amounts to the same outcome.

Klopp should say as much to the squad privately. Expect nothing. Or worse. So let's make those corrupt fuckers irrelevant to the outcome. I'm sure he encouraged a similar siege mentality at Dortmund against the Bayern establishment.

Today's team talk had that thug Drunken all over it. Lost a bit of respect for Carlo for fence sitting, but to be expected. Really hoping we get off lightly when VVD and Thiago's MRI reports are known, but if they've escaped serious injury, today's result may actually serve us well this season. The team were embarrassed after Villa, but will be absolutely raging this evening after that Bluenose shithousery and officiating farce. Any notion they'd lose their appetite this season has been firmly put to bed.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,612
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1214 on: Today at 08:34:21 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:28:54 PM
Agree with the sentiment but it'll be difficult to recover if Thiago and Van Dijk are down for months. It's like playing with a two-goal handicap with the defensive staff as currently composed, at least till Alisson is back.
You make it sound like the rest of the team are barely competent. They will both be massive blows if lost for months as seems possible but that is a major exaggeration given the squad of players we have
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 24, 2020, 11:58:09 PM
Hand it over, you sister fingering inbred c*nts.

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,539
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1215 on: Today at 08:39:22 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:28:54 PM
Agree with the sentiment but it'll be difficult to recover if Thiago and Van Dijk are down for months. It's like playing with a two-goal handicap with the defensive staff as currently composed, at least till Alisson is back.
Losing Virgil is a massive blow, obviously, but we conceded seven in our last game. The problems at the back go beyond one player at the moment and the situation can surely only improve, even without Virgil. Again, it's obvious that losing him is a big blow but we're good enough to still win the vast majority of our games without him.

As for Thiago, again it'd obviously be a blow. But we've won everything without him already.

I consider myself a worrier, a pessimist at best and a negative twat at worst, perhaps i'm just trying not to dwell on those incidents today but we can't beat ourselves up about it. It's a challenge. We can't win the league by a million points while keeping all our best players fit all season, every season. Horror tackles happen. It's shit, and it's unjust when it happens like today, but it happens. Shit luck happens. We can only control the things that we can control. Starting with getting Gomez, Matip and Trent in particular into some form. We're still a far more balanced team than any other in the country. By a mile.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1216 on: Today at 08:42:17 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 08:02:23 PM
Their performance today had Duncan Ferguson written all over it. If we had have made some of the tackles they did I would have been ashamed of our lads. Disgraceful. They had a chance today to show the world that they are top for footballing reasons by going toe to toe with us and instead they showed how small time they are

that twat looked to blank Klopp at the end only giving him a slight fist bump and a glance and then and went and fist pumped the air with Ancelotti with the biggest grin on his twatty face as if they'd won the game - big c*nt

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,571
  • JFT96.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1217 on: Today at 08:46:04 PM »
Given how the season is going we might be left with no choice but to be a bit more open and expansive. We have tonnes of goals in us it might well be a case of 'fuck it', and trying to outscore teams.


Klopp and the staff are more pragmatic than that, but if key players are missing and the games are crazy regardless then you might as well go with it.
Logged

Online rubber soul

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 08:51:57 PM »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 08:28:54 PM
Agree with the sentiment but it'll be difficult to recover if Thiago and Van Dijk are down for months. It's like playing with a two-goal handicap with the defensive staff as currently composed, at least till Alisson is back.
Show some respect to the players in our squad please. You make them sound hopeless. Have you watched what this team has achieved in the last two seasons while Thiago was playing in Munich?
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,348
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 09:13:36 PM »
Two disgusting and dangerous tackles in a match is hard to take. The first was bad but the 2nd one appeared to be deliberate.

Everton are a shit team who have to resort to career ending type tackles.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,526
  • Hare Krishna
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 09:14:17 PM »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 08:04:59 PM
It was: https://twitter.com/TheAthleticUK/status/1317498285163270144

Wow. Just wow. I genuinely have no words. I'd made my peace with the incompetence and kept a lid on my anger all day, but this has just flipped my switch. So the next time we see a player do a tackle like that we should expect no action to be taken? That this is acceptable on the field of play? Sets a dangerous precedent. That official needs to fucking resign, end of story.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 09:14:25 PM »
Quote from: rubber soul on Today at 08:51:57 PM
Show some respect to the players in our squad please. You make them sound hopeless. Have you watched what this team has achieved in the last two seasons while Thiago was playing in Munich?

you tell him

forget about our wing backs getting assists and goals our midfield bossing games and winning tackles and our amazing front 3 running riot - we're shit and 2-0 down with no trophies this season

what the fuck?

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,571
  • JFT96.
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 09:22:12 PM »
You expect and hope for full bloodied tackles in derby games, it goes with the territory. But they crossed the line big time today and that isn't the first time. Origi's career stagnated because of that thug Mori and he celebrated when he got sent off. Pickford and Richarlison today have potentially caused significant damage to our season and it comes from some absolute barbaric thirst to injure and incapacitate our lads.

We're not angels when it comes to bad tackles - at least historically - but you could see the game plan from Everton today. Throwing themselves to the floor, playing for free-kicks, Rodriguez waving the imaginary yellow card, throwing in mad tackles.


Fuck them. Gang of absolute nobodies.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,526
  • Hare Krishna
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 09:25:47 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:22:12 PM
You expect and hope for full bloodied tackles in derby games, it goes with the territory. But they crossed the line big time today and that isn't the first time. Origi's career stagnated because of that thug Mori and he celebrated when he got sent off. Pickford and Richarlison today have potentially caused significant damage to our season and it comes from some absolute barbaric thirst to injure and incapacitate our lads.

We're not angels when it comes to bad tackles - at least historically - but you could see the game plan from Everton today. Throwing themselves to the floor, playing for free-kicks, Rodriguez waving the imaginary yellow card, throwing in mad tackles.


Fuck them. Gang of absolute nobodies.

Just wait until we get them back at Anfield. We won't kick them off the park, we'll just humiliate them on it. Permanently classless.
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 09:38:22 PM »
An undeserved draw and injuring 2 of our players must be like winning a trophy for them.  Pickford and Richarlison knew exactly what they were doing.  Fucking appalling. 
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,640
Re: PL: Everton 2 v The Champions 2 Mane 2' Keane 19 Mo 71 Calvert 80
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 09:43:58 PM »
One of their players on twitter praising their lads character. Big Dunc must be teaching them hospitalising players shows character...
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 