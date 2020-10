Their performance today had Duncan Ferguson written all over it. If we had have made some of the tackles they did I would have been ashamed of our lads. Disgraceful. They had a chance today to show the world that they are top for footballing reasons by going toe to toe with us and instead they showed how small time they are



They were 100% instructed to go in hard and leave one on our boys. There's no way they commit two leg breakers and countless other horrible challenges without being directly told to hit our players as hard as they can.They're a bunch of spineless rats who know they're in a false position in the league at the moment and knew they'd get nothing if they actually tried to play football.Scum.