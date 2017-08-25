85/86 season would be a good shout, the football league wanted more money from BBC & ITV for covering matches, at a time when football in England was an all time low due to mainly hooliganism, so BBC & ITV stuck 2 fingers at the FL so there was no football[even goals] on TV until January 86 when the football league backed down, & matches were back on TV.



Just to add because of that the league cup match against United that season wasn't broadcast by TV broadcasters, so we gave United permission to bring their own TV crew in & film the match, that's the match that Molby scored that wondergoal, it's up on youtube.