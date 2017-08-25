« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: last untelevised Liverpool goal  (Read 628 times)

Offline daveonthespionkop1900

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
last untelevised Liverpool goal
« on: Today at 02:11:21 PM »
just wondering when the last Liverpool senior game/goal was untelevised in some media... im guessing 1991?before that?
Logged
walk on...walk on...

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,935
  • Bam!
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:12:33 PM »
As in it just wasn't on TV anywhere?

Aspas vs Oldham? I still don't know if I've seen that goal
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,547
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:17:35 PM »
First game that popped in my head was United in 85, Jan Molby and all that. Probably some early cup games in the years following though. I can still recall seeing our games against Havant, Oldham, Barnsley and Brighton on foreign channels in the pub, despite not being on here.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,935
  • Bam!
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:19:53 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:17:35 PM
First game that popped in my head was United in 85, Jan Molby and all that. Probably some early cup games in the years following though. I can still recall seeing our games against Havant, Oldham, Barnsley and Brighton on foreign channels in the pub, despite not being on here.

I thought there was an FA cup replay on a wednesday night that had no streams anywhere. Obviously highlights would have come out after, but I remember looking in all the usual places and just nobody showing it live.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:21:15 PM »
last untelevised derby goal that gosling winner haha - could only happen to everton that
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,516
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:22:04 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:12:33 PM
As in it just wasn't on TV anywhere?

Aspas vs Oldham? I still don't know if I've seen that goal

Good shout.

I know before the Premier League started there wasnt always highlights. Goals were shown at halftime on the line Sunday game. Or sometimes on Granada at about half 5 on a Saturday but bound to be some that werent shown.

Looking at our last few fixtures in 91/92 we didnt score against Sheff Wed, beat United in TV so maybe that 1-1 with Forest. No recollection of ever seeing that goal!

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/34

Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,544
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:22:16 PM »
Quote from: cissesbeard on Today at 02:21:15 PM
last untelevised derby goal that gosling winner haha - could only happen to everton that

;D

Never happened, that. ;)
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,952
  • YNWA
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:23:01 PM »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 02:11:21 PM
just wondering when the last Liverpool senior game/goal was untelevised in some media... im guessing 1991?before that?

Including in highlights on MOTD or the like?
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,547
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:26:05 PM »
Wasnt there one Smicer scored in a power cut, that there was no coverage of?

EDIT: Just checked, City away, 2-2.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,864
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:44:40 PM »
I'm sure it's not that uncommon for FA Cup games to be untelevised and not shown anywhere in the world.  There was one last year from memory.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,881
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:45:34 PM »
Wasn't there a cup game a few years back, it wasn't broadcasted anywhere in the world. The rights to the game wasn't allowed to be sold anywhere in the world, some Scandinavian broadcaster tried to get the rights last minute but failed.

Someone got hold of the internal LFC broadcast, and streamed it.

I could be dreamt this.  ;D
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 845
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:46:04 PM »
Great question; no idea of the answer.

I do remember that one of the things you used to do when you first arrived at the match was to have a quick blimp at the little corrugated iron box that used to hang down from underneath the roof of the Anny road. 

A camera in there = game was on MOTD or Granada.

No camera= remember all the goals lads, because you'll never see them again!
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,111
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:47:54 PM »
This one

Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,413
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:17:56 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 03:45:34 PM
Wasn't there a cup game a few years back, it wasn't broadcasted anywhere in the world. The rights to the game wasn't allowed to be sold anywhere in the world, some Scandinavian broadcaster tried to get the rights last minute but failed.

Someone got hold of the internal LFC broadcast, and streamed it.

I could be dreamt this.  ;D
yes that's true, I remember trying my to find a stream but couldn't as it wasn't televised anywhere in the world. It was this one I think

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5421
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 355
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:29:45 PM »
I read that the 85/86 season when the fixtures before Christmas were not on television so probably then?
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,152
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:39:40 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:12:33 PM
As in it just wasn't on TV anywhere?

Aspas vs Oldham? I still don't know if I've seen that goal

Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,417
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:01:14 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 03:45:34 PM
Wasn't there a cup game a few years back, it wasn't broadcasted anywhere in the world. The rights to the game wasn't allowed to be sold anywhere in the world, some Scandinavian broadcaster tried to get the rights last minute but failed.

Someone got hold of the internal LFC broadcast, and streamed it.

I could be dreamt this.  ;D

Wasn't our replay last season against Shrewsbury basically like this?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,516
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:22:32 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:01:14 PM
Wasn't our replay last season against Shrewsbury basically like this?

Theres a difference between not being shown live on TV and not being filmed I guess.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
  • Kloppite
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:35:35 PM »
85/86 season would be a good shout, the football league wanted more money from BBC & ITV for covering matches, at a time when football in England was an all time low due to mainly hooliganism, so BBC & ITV stuck 2 fingers at the FL so there was no football[even goals] on TV until January 86 when the football league backed down, & matches were back on TV.

Just to add because of that the league cup match against United that season wasn't broadcast by TV broadcasters, so we gave United permission to bring their own TV crew in & film the match, that's the match that Molby scored that wondergoal, it's up on youtube.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:39:45 PM by Statto Red »
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,282
  • And Could He Play!
Re: last untelevised Liverpool goal
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 07:35:35 PM
85/86 season would be a good shout, the football league wanted more money from BBC & ITV for covering matches, at a time when football in England was an all time low due to mainly hooliganism, so BBC & ITV stuck 2 fingers at the FL so there was no football[even goals] on TV until January 86 when the football league backed down, & matches were back on TV.

Some games where shown live on TV abroad from what i have read
Logged
We Won It Six Times

Premier League Winners 2019/20
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 